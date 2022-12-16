ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michele
4d ago

For everyone complaining about student loan forgiveness, you’re paying much much more for this move. She hoards money for raises for her staff instead of the State. I campaigned hard to get rid of her. Republican, Democratic… anyone is better than her!

5d ago

Before the elections, KIMMIE was voted “The Most Fiscally Responsible Governor If The United States” by the Koch think tank of the Cale Institute. Now she is spending from her hoarded fund if $2.3B at her whim. She did not fool me one bit with her grandstanding. FIX IOWA FIRST.Primary and secondary school staffing, healthcare, and infrastructure. Quit pandering to The Carver Foundation’s ‘suggestions.’

SLW Iowa
5d ago

another great republican GOP Quan party Cult members gone wild in America government with taxpayers hard-earned extorted money

