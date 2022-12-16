ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Special day for Chicago boy after enduring horrific experience

CHICAGO - It was a special day for a two-year-old Chicago boy after enduring a horrific experience this year. Chamaine, or CJ as he's known, got to meet the big man himself — Santa!. CJ was left by himself after his mother and grandfather were killed earlier this month.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Harvey family displaced by fire surprised with gifts

CHICAGO - Christmas came early in Riverdale!. SUVs filled with toys and gifts arrived at the temporary home of a Harvey family that was displaced by an October fire. The father remains hospitalized, recovering from burns. Chicago businessman Anthony McCaskill dressed as Santa and surprised the family with $2,500 worth...
HARVEY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suburban police handing out turkeys instead of tickets

SHOREWOOD, Ill. - One suburb is hoping to pass along holiday cheer during traffic stops. Police officers were driving around Shorewood Wednesday with trucks full of frozen turkeys to pass out to some who break the rules. A retired colonel from the Air Force, who lives in Shorewood, wanted to...
SHOREWOOD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Tips on staying warm and safe ahead of Chicago winter storm

CHICAGO - With a pre-Christmas blizzard on the horizon, it's important to make a safety list and check it twice. The National Weather Service says people should make sure that their homes, offices and vehicles are stocked with the supplies they need in case of a winter emergency. This means...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bridge renovation project in Bucktown, Lincoln Park finally complete

CHICAGO - A renovation project on the Webster Avenue Bridge has wrapped up. On Wednesday, city leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony. The 106-year-old bridge connects Bucktown and Lincoln Park over the Chicago River. It has been closed to traffic for more than a year. Renovations include a full...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 killed in Austin building fire on West Side

CHICAGO - One person was found dead after a home in Chicago's Austin neighborhood caught fire Wednesday morning. The Chicago Fire Department tweeted that firefighters were on the scene of a house fire at 1623 North Mayfield Avenue at 10:47 a.m. One person was killed in the fire at the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person hit by falling glass in the Loop

CHICAGO - A person was hit by a falling piece of glass in the Loop Tuesday. At about 5:18 p.m., a female victim, age unknown, was on the sidewalk in the 0-100 block of South Wabash when a piece of glass from a third-floor residence struck her in the head, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing special education student last seen in Harvey

HARVEY, Ill. - Family members are asking for the public's help in locating an adult special education student who has been reported missing for days. Kyle Jenkins, 20, was last seen Sunday in Harvey, Illinois. Jenkins attends an Adult Transition program for adult special education students in Community High School...
HARVEY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man robs teen at gunpoint on CTA train in Evanston: police

EVANSTON, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of robbing a teen at gunpoint on a CTA train last week. At about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, an Evanston police officer was on patrol in the 800 block of Chicago Avenue when a 17-year-old boy and his father contacted the officer to report an armed robbery.
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man lured, robbed at gunpoint in South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 51-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint after he was lured to meet someone Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. Police say the victim got a call to buy a vehicle in the 7600 block of South Essex Avenue around 10:05 a.m. When he arrived an unknown offender took out a handgun and demanded his wallet.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago snowstorm: Here's what residents should know as blizzard conditions, frigid cold expected

CHICAGO - Your weekend plans may need to be adjusted because of a winter storm. Hunker down if you can, bundle up if you can’t — and keep an eye on each other either way. That was the message from city leaders Wednesday as Chicago braces for its first major winter storm of the season, a frigid system that might not bring overwhelming amounts of snow but is predicted to generate dangerous white-out conditions throughout the travel-heavy holiday weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Winter Storm Warning: Less snow, dangerous winds, subzero chills heading into weekend

CHICAGO - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect for several Chicago-area counties at noon Thursday as the approaching snowstorm gets closer. The warning, which says there is a "significant threat to property or life," will stay in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for Cook, DuPage, Kankakee, Lake and Will counties, according to the National Weather Service.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Blizzard-like conditions bearing down on Chicago

Chicago - Have you bought the bread and milk yet? A major winter storm is heading our way, and it will probably produce blizzard conditions at times starting late Thursday and during the day on Friday. There are many components to this storm that will combine to make it very...
CHICAGO, IL

