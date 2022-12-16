CHICAGO - Your weekend plans may need to be adjusted because of a winter storm. Hunker down if you can, bundle up if you can’t — and keep an eye on each other either way. That was the message from city leaders Wednesday as Chicago braces for its first major winter storm of the season, a frigid system that might not bring overwhelming amounts of snow but is predicted to generate dangerous white-out conditions throughout the travel-heavy holiday weekend.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO