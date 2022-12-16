Read full article on original website
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
The Salvation Army distributes gifts, supplies to Chicago families ahead of Christmas
CHICAGO - The Salvation Army is providing everything needed for Christmas through their Angel Tree Program. Toys, clothing and food are being distributed to Chicagoans, thanks to the public’s generosity. Captain Dalvius King-Harvy is in charge of the operation at the Midway Citadel Corps Community Center. Volunteers packed food...
Special day for Chicago boy after enduring horrific experience
CHICAGO - It was a special day for a two-year-old Chicago boy after enduring a horrific experience this year. Chamaine, or CJ as he's known, got to meet the big man himself — Santa!. CJ was left by himself after his mother and grandfather were killed earlier this month.
Harvey family displaced by fire surprised with gifts
CHICAGO - Christmas came early in Riverdale!. SUVs filled with toys and gifts arrived at the temporary home of a Harvey family that was displaced by an October fire. The father remains hospitalized, recovering from burns. Chicago businessman Anthony McCaskill dressed as Santa and surprised the family with $2,500 worth...
Suburban police handing out turkeys instead of tickets
SHOREWOOD, Ill. - One suburb is hoping to pass along holiday cheer during traffic stops. Police officers were driving around Shorewood Wednesday with trucks full of frozen turkeys to pass out to some who break the rules. A retired colonel from the Air Force, who lives in Shorewood, wanted to...
Family of Cooper Roberts, paralyzed in Highland Park mass shooting, raising money for new home
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The family of Cooper Roberts, the Highland Park boy paralyzed during a mass shooting, is trying to raise $2 million to buy or build a new home that is accessible for the wheelchair-bound 8-year-old. "Our entire family has a long road of healing and recovery ahead...
Tips on staying warm and safe ahead of Chicago winter storm
CHICAGO - With a pre-Christmas blizzard on the horizon, it's important to make a safety list and check it twice. The National Weather Service says people should make sure that their homes, offices and vehicles are stocked with the supplies they need in case of a winter emergency. This means...
Oak Brook police round up 5 people in 1 day for retail theft, disorderly conduct at area shopping malls
CHICAGO - Five offenders were arrested Saturday for retail theft and disorderly conduct at shopping centers in Oak Brook. Oak Brook police say Brandon Hammond, 32, of Bellwood, was arrested following a parking spot dispute near the TJ Maxx Store. Around 12:29 p.m. officers responded to a report of a man in a red minivan waving a gun.
Two Chicago families picking up the pieces after fire displaces them a week before Christmas
CHICAGO - Just days until Christmas, two West Side families are picking up the pieces after a fire tore through their apartment building. Early Saturday morning, firefighters responded to Central and Madison where flames had engulfed two units on the second and third floors of the building. Four adults and...
Bridge renovation project in Bucktown, Lincoln Park finally complete
CHICAGO - A renovation project on the Webster Avenue Bridge has wrapped up. On Wednesday, city leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony. The 106-year-old bridge connects Bucktown and Lincoln Park over the Chicago River. It has been closed to traffic for more than a year. Renovations include a full...
Homer Glen village trustee places in top 6 at Mrs. World competition
CHICAGO - A Homer Glen village trustee placed in the top six this weekend at the Mrs. World competition in Las Vegas. Nicole La Ha Zwiercan was crowned Mrs. America in August. On Saturday, she was a finalist among 60 women representing six continents at Mrs. World. The pageant is...
1 killed in Austin building fire on West Side
CHICAGO - One person was found dead after a home in Chicago's Austin neighborhood caught fire Wednesday morning. The Chicago Fire Department tweeted that firefighters were on the scene of a house fire at 1623 North Mayfield Avenue at 10:47 a.m. One person was killed in the fire at the...
Person hit by falling glass in the Loop
CHICAGO - A person was hit by a falling piece of glass in the Loop Tuesday. At about 5:18 p.m., a female victim, age unknown, was on the sidewalk in the 0-100 block of South Wabash when a piece of glass from a third-floor residence struck her in the head, Chicago police said.
Missing special education student last seen in Harvey
HARVEY, Ill. - Family members are asking for the public's help in locating an adult special education student who has been reported missing for days. Kyle Jenkins, 20, was last seen Sunday in Harvey, Illinois. Jenkins attends an Adult Transition program for adult special education students in Community High School...
Chicago man robs teen at gunpoint on CTA train in Evanston: police
EVANSTON, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of robbing a teen at gunpoint on a CTA train last week. At about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, an Evanston police officer was on patrol in the 800 block of Chicago Avenue when a 17-year-old boy and his father contacted the officer to report an armed robbery.
Man lured, robbed at gunpoint in South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 51-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint after he was lured to meet someone Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. Police say the victim got a call to buy a vehicle in the 7600 block of South Essex Avenue around 10:05 a.m. When he arrived an unknown offender took out a handgun and demanded his wallet.
Amtrak canceling trains, airlines allowing free flight changes ahead of winter storm in Chicago
Amtrak has canceled multiple scheduled trains across the country, including many running through Chicago. And airlines are now issuing waivers so that passengers can change their flights — free of cost.
Man sitting in parked vehicle shot in head, killed by stray bullet in Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO - A 50-year-old man was killed Tuesday night after being struck in the head by a stray bullet as he sat in a vehicle on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:56 p.m., police say the male victim was seated in a parked car in the 2900 block of Redfied Drive when shots were fired from a nearby disturbance.
Chicago snowstorm: Here's what residents should know as blizzard conditions, frigid cold expected
CHICAGO - Your weekend plans may need to be adjusted because of a winter storm. Hunker down if you can, bundle up if you can’t — and keep an eye on each other either way. That was the message from city leaders Wednesday as Chicago braces for its first major winter storm of the season, a frigid system that might not bring overwhelming amounts of snow but is predicted to generate dangerous white-out conditions throughout the travel-heavy holiday weekend.
Chicago Winter Storm Warning: Less snow, dangerous winds, subzero chills heading into weekend
CHICAGO - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect for several Chicago-area counties at noon Thursday as the approaching snowstorm gets closer. The warning, which says there is a "significant threat to property or life," will stay in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for Cook, DuPage, Kankakee, Lake and Will counties, according to the National Weather Service.
Blizzard-like conditions bearing down on Chicago
Chicago - Have you bought the bread and milk yet? A major winter storm is heading our way, and it will probably produce blizzard conditions at times starting late Thursday and during the day on Friday. There are many components to this storm that will combine to make it very...
