ktalnews.com
Texarkana police seek thieves in stolen credit card spree
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police are looking for two people who they say stole thousands of dollars from an elderly woman while shopping earlier this month. According to police, the woman was shopping in Hobby Lobby when one of the thieves took her purse from her wallet. She didn’t discover the theft until she went to pay at the register around 30 minutes later.
Randy Sams’ shelter preparing to help the community during winter weather
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana’s Randy Sams Outreach shelter is preparing to provide shelter to the city’s homeless. The shelter has purchased extra sleeping cots to accommodate people needing shelter. Right now, 70 people are sheltering at the center. Jennifer Lacefield, the shelter’s director, said that number...
Caddo Parish School Board to sell Arthur Circle school; specialized charter to move in
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish School Board Member Christine Tharpe (District 8) announced that the board voted Tuesday to sell the Arthur Circle School in Broadmoor to a developer on behalf of a charter school operator. Tharpe shared the news on her Facebook page marking the end of...
Bossier woman keeps falconry traditions alive
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s a brisk winter’s morn just before Christmas, and Francie Forrester is taking members of the KTAL/KMSS family, their spouses and kids into the heart of the Red River bottoms. For most who have joined in the adventure, it’s their first time to be in close proximity to a Harris’s hawk.
A Wind Chill Watch and Hard Freeze Watch issued
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Wind Chill Watch and Hard Freeze Watch have been issued by the National Weather Service ahead of a strong cold front that will arrive Thursday. Temperatures will plummet Thursday afternoon with very cold weather through Christmas weekend. Wind chill temperatures Friday morning will be below zero in all areas.
