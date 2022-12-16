ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Texarkana police seek thieves in stolen credit card spree

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police are looking for two people who they say stole thousands of dollars from an elderly woman while shopping earlier this month. According to police, the woman was shopping in Hobby Lobby when one of the thieves took her purse from her wallet. She didn’t discover the theft until she went to pay at the register around 30 minutes later.
TEXARKANA, TX
Randy Sams’ shelter preparing to help the community during winter weather

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana’s Randy Sams Outreach shelter is preparing to provide shelter to the city’s homeless. The shelter has purchased extra sleeping cots to accommodate people needing shelter. Right now, 70 people are sheltering at the center. Jennifer Lacefield, the shelter’s director, said that number...
TEXARKANA, TX
Bossier woman keeps falconry traditions alive

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s a brisk winter’s morn just before Christmas, and Francie Forrester is taking members of the KTAL/KMSS family, their spouses and kids into the heart of the Red River bottoms. For most who have joined in the adventure, it’s their first time to be in close proximity to a Harris’s hawk.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
A Wind Chill Watch and Hard Freeze Watch issued

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Wind Chill Watch and Hard Freeze Watch have been issued by the National Weather Service ahead of a strong cold front that will arrive Thursday. Temperatures will plummet Thursday afternoon with very cold weather through Christmas weekend. Wind chill temperatures Friday morning will be below zero in all areas.
SHREVEPORT, LA

