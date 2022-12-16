Read full article on original website
Sanford to step down as lieutenant governor
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - (UPDATE 12/20 at 12:20 p.m.): Governor’s Office Chief Operating Officer Tammy Miller has been appointed to take over for Brent Sanford as lieutenant governor following his departure. Governor Doug Burgum confirmed Miller’s appointment during a press conference Tuesday. “Tammy’s considerable private-sector background as a...
Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Board of Medicine formally disciplined five licensed doctors in 2022. The sanctions resulted in three physicians losing their credentials to practice in the state. The board’s executive director, Sandra DePountis, says the board disciplined fewer doctors than in the past two years.
ND awarded money for clean water programs
BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) - The Environmental Protection Agency awarded North Dakota $8.7 million for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund program. This program finances the development of water systems for communities, schools, parks and other projects statewide. Bipartisan support for the legislation increased funding for state programs like these to...
ND Capitol finishes ADA upgrades
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Capitol made several important mobility changes before the start of the legislative session in January. New ADA updates have been made to make the building more accessible. Newly remodeled family restrooms that include an adult changing table, a new ramp to the...
North Dakota farmers say spring harvest was one of the best ever, fall harvest was average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to crop reports from the USDA, growing seasons in North Dakota were overall around average. Cold temperatures mean the cattle on the Schmidt farm in Oliver County need extra feed to stay warm. “We’re going to be moving snow for two weeks, yet without any...
NDDOT 2022 Name-A-Plow Contest winners announced
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation announced the winners of the second annual NDDOT Name-A-Plow Contest on Monday. A total of 890 snowplow names were submitted from across North Dakota through the duration of the contest which ran Nov. 3-27. Winners have been notified and will have the opportunity to meet with the operator of the plow they named, as well as have their snowplow name displayed on the equipment.
Blizzards, subzero temperatures causing significant drop in oil and gas production
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota’s oil and gas production numbers are taking a huge hit due to the recent weather. During his latest Director’s Cut report, Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms estimated that the state is losing at least 300,000 barrels of oil produced a day due to several blizzards last week. The cold temperatures, combined with the upcoming holiday season, could keep some wells down until next year.
Burgum waives hours of service for haulers of propane, gasoline, diesel fuel and heating oil
BISMARCK, N.D. - Gov. Doug Burgum Monday signed an executive order granting a waiver of hours of service requirements for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting propane, gasoline, diesel fuel and heating oil. Record-setting winter storms and cold temperatures are causing significant demand and decreased availability of heating fuels, including propane,...
Vision Zero promoting ND sober ride during the holidays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During the holidays to discourage impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel, Vision Zero is promoting ND Sober Ride. The campaign is statewide. During the holiday season from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2, there will be 300 Lyft discount codes up for grabs. The goal of the campaign is to help diminish preventable traffic fatalities during the holidays.
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven people were reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend. If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.
Retail shops ready for the ice fishing season
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The ice is thick, and that means fishers are out on the lakes. Lucky for them, North Dakota Game and Fish reports there are 450 fishable lakes statewide this year. At Dakota Tackle, the shelves are stocked, and patrons are finding everything they need. “Three orders...
Lingering blizzard impacts: empty shelves at select store locations in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The recent snowstorm and blizzard shut down interstates and delayed shipments of merchandise at certain stores, according to a Walmart spokesperson. This is leaving some shelves empty. The days leading up to Christmas are some of the busiest shopping days of the year. It’s definitely not...
Class-B Basketball Polls
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Once you get a few weeks into the basketball season, the weekly high school polls have a tendency to not change much unless a top ten team loses a game. With the big winter storm dominating the sports world last week, not many games were played so the poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association looks very similar.
