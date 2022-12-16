Read full article on original website
Sights and Sounds: A Walk Through the Nature Sanctuary
In today’s Sights and Sounds of Northern Michigan, photojournalist Tyler Brintnell takes you on a walk in the Howard and Mary Dunn Edwards Nature Sanctuary in Traverse City.
The Most Beautiful Town in Michigan?
Even though there are the tongue-in-cheek naysayers who think their town, city, or village “stinks” and is “crummy”, many Michigan residents stand by their hometowns and feel theirs is the ‘most beautiful’. As far as a legitimate “Most Beautiful Place” - again, it’s all...
1051thebounce.com
10 Michigan Restaurants Open on Christmas Day
Christmas is almost here, but what if you’re just not in the mood to cook on the festive day? Thankfully, some restaurants are open on Christmas Day. One of my favorite Christmas memories was actually having Christmas brunch at an IHOP in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the ice storm of 2013. As the story goes, the power was out for several days, and it was freezing. My family and I stayed with some family who somehow had power a few days before Christmas. Then, closer to Christmas, we went to Grand Rapids, where the entire city had power. Since a “normal” Christmas wasn’t possible, we went to IHOP on Christmas day, and it was so fun. I don’t eat traditional Christmas food, since I’m a vegetarian, so I was in heaven eating chocolate-chip pancakes for Christmas brunch.
Two feet of snow could pile up in parts of Michigan, just in time for Christmas travel
All of Michigan is under a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday night into Saturday. But Meteorologist Brian Meade, with National Weather Service-Grand Rapids, says some parts of the state will be hit harder than others.
traverseticker.com
Brasserie Amie Closing/New Concept Coming, Loco Boys Brewing Company Opening, More Restaurant/Retail News
After two years at the corner of Front and Cass streets, Brassiere Amie will close its doors at the end of this month. A new concept is set to take over the space in early 2023, led by the same owners and staff. Meanwhile, on West Front Street, new brewery and restaurant Loco Boys Brewing Company is targeting a January opening. The Ticker has the latest details on these and other restaurant and retail updates from across the region.
My North.com
The Ultimate Guide to Northern Michigan’s 19 Coffee Roasters
Northern Michigan’s growing coffee scene includes a number of roasters—shops sourcing and then roasting their own beans in-house vs. buying them ready-to-brew from wholesalers. Check out these 19 boutique roasters creating nuanced coffees throughout the North, from Traverse City and Bellaire to the Upper Peninsula. A woman-owned roaster...
Homemade Holiday Treats from The Sweet Shop in Downtown Cadillac
The Sweet Shop in Downtown Cadillac has been making homemade chocolate and candies for over 50 years. As you can expect, the holiday season is one of their busiest times. If you are looking for a stocking stuffer, hostess gift, or a treat for yourself, you can probably find something at The Sweet Shop.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for December 22-24
Some portions of Mid-Michigan could be buried beneath up to a foot and a half of snow before Christmas, according to the latest projections from forecasters at AccuWeather.com. However, the National Weather Service is being a little more conservative with its estimates. A developing winter storm is expected to begin...
Up to 2 feet of snow in first detailed snowfall forecast for pre-Christmas Blizzard
The weather forecast data is fairly consistent on the large snowstorm heading into the Great Lakes. It’s time to make the first detailed snow forecast. We meteorologists look to at least four computer models when forecasting snow amounts in a coming storm. There is even a subset of additional ways to look at the models. At this time, we can start to give you a feel for the magnitude of the storm heading our way for Thursday night through Christmas.
Luxurious, 18 Foot Living Poinsettia Tree Is A Michigan Delight
'Tis the season for all of the lights, fancy decorations on trees, themed-trees, family heirloom ornaments (like pickles... seriously) and meaningful old ones the kids made -- and we have no idea how they didn't end up broken. Let's not forget, keeping real trees from drying out and being surprised at how much Bronner's annual electric bill costs.
Cadillac’s 120 miles of off-road trails to be branded as year-round ORV destination
CADILLAC, MI – Cadillac has long been viewed as one of Michigan’s top destinations for off-road vehicles. But now the region is taking steps to make it official. Thanks to a $48,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture and $52,000 in fundraising, the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau plans to brand Wexford County as a premier year-round ORV destination.
fox2detroit.com
What to know about Michigan's Christmas weekend blizzard
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan may not be in the middle of an arctic air mass that's about to engulf most of the country but we're going to see some incredibly cold and windy days as several inches of snow will fall on Christmas weekend. Starting on Thursday we'll feel...
Keeping your house warm during a Michigan winter is a must. But does your warm house come with a silent killer?
Here in Metro Detroit, temperatures are regularly at or below freezing. Welcome to winter. But is the heat in your home posing a threat? In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark examines the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning and how to prevent it.
Blizzard warning issued for multiple counties in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for multiple counties in West Michigan, including Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties. The warning is in effect from Thursday at 4 p.m. until Saturday at 7 p.m....
Here's the list! West Michigan Snowfall Totals
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's no secret that West Michigan got dumped on this past weekend in terms of snowfall, but how much did we pick up? The full list below was compiled by the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids and augmented with reports sent to 13 ON YOUR SIDE.
A Foot & Falling; Snow Continues in West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Through most of the day on Saturday heavy bands of lake-effect snow continued to fall around West Michigan. These bands led to slippery travel and slow conditions on local roadways. As of 10 p.m. on Saturday, snow totals in many locations were either approaching or...
WZZM 13
Major Winter Storm Barrels Towards West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The time is now to travel and get any last-minute errands done. After Thursday night, travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow, intense winds, and a rush of arctic air are expected Thursday afternoon through Saturday night. Let's start with a breakdown of the timing...
Holiday ‘Miracle’ As Tour Bus Reunites Cat With Michigan Owner
Tucker the cat is back with his Detroit area owner after a harrowing trip through Tennessee. Tucker Went On An Adventure During His Owner's Move To Michigan. In the middle of her move from Florida to Waterford near Pontiac, Jamie McCall’s cat Tucker escaped from her hotel room in Cleveland, Tennessee. "Tucker got out of the room, ran across the highway, a four lane highway,” Jamie told WXYZ News.
Winter Storm Watches cover two-thirds of Michigan; 2 deceiving things you should know
A winter storm watch is in effect for the blue shaded counties from Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening. In the winter storm watch area blizzard conditions are possible. Total snowfall accumulations between 8 inches and 17 inches are possible by Saturday morning. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph and will cause significant blowing and drifting. Fresh fluffy snow and wind gusts of 55 mph could produce actual, true whiteout conditions where you can only see the front end of your vehicle.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Here’s the timeline of a winter storm arriving in Michigan ahead of Christmas -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan. Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs,...
