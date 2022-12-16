ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Most Beautiful Town in Michigan?

Even though there are the tongue-in-cheek naysayers who think their town, city, or village “stinks” and is “crummy”, many Michigan residents stand by their hometowns and feel theirs is the ‘most beautiful’. As far as a legitimate “Most Beautiful Place” - again, it’s all...
10 Michigan Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Christmas is almost here, but what if you’re just not in the mood to cook on the festive day? Thankfully, some restaurants are open on Christmas Day. One of my favorite Christmas memories was actually having Christmas brunch at an IHOP in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the ice storm of 2013. As the story goes, the power was out for several days, and it was freezing. My family and I stayed with some family who somehow had power a few days before Christmas. Then, closer to Christmas, we went to Grand Rapids, where the entire city had power. Since a “normal” Christmas wasn’t possible, we went to IHOP on Christmas day, and it was so fun. I don’t eat traditional Christmas food, since I’m a vegetarian, so I was in heaven eating chocolate-chip pancakes for Christmas brunch.
Brasserie Amie Closing/New Concept Coming, Loco Boys Brewing Company Opening, More Restaurant/Retail News

After two years at the corner of Front and Cass streets, Brassiere Amie will close its doors at the end of this month. A new concept is set to take over the space in early 2023, led by the same owners and staff. Meanwhile, on West Front Street, new brewery and restaurant Loco Boys Brewing Company is targeting a January opening. The Ticker has the latest details on these and other restaurant and retail updates from across the region.
The Ultimate Guide to Northern Michigan’s 19 Coffee Roasters

Northern Michigan’s growing coffee scene includes a number of roasters—shops sourcing and then roasting their own beans in-house vs. buying them ready-to-brew from wholesalers. Check out these 19 boutique roasters creating nuanced coffees throughout the North, from Traverse City and Bellaire to the Upper Peninsula. A woman-owned roaster...
Up to 2 feet of snow in first detailed snowfall forecast for pre-Christmas Blizzard

The weather forecast data is fairly consistent on the large snowstorm heading into the Great Lakes. It’s time to make the first detailed snow forecast. We meteorologists look to at least four computer models when forecasting snow amounts in a coming storm. There is even a subset of additional ways to look at the models. At this time, we can start to give you a feel for the magnitude of the storm heading our way for Thursday night through Christmas.
Luxurious, 18 Foot Living Poinsettia Tree Is A Michigan Delight

'Tis the season for all of the lights, fancy decorations on trees, themed-trees, family heirloom ornaments (like pickles... seriously) and meaningful old ones the kids made -- and we have no idea how they didn't end up broken. Let's not forget, keeping real trees from drying out and being surprised at how much Bronner's annual electric bill costs.
Cadillac’s 120 miles of off-road trails to be branded as year-round ORV destination

CADILLAC, MI – Cadillac has long been viewed as one of Michigan’s top destinations for off-road vehicles. But now the region is taking steps to make it official. Thanks to a $48,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture and $52,000 in fundraising, the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau plans to brand Wexford County as a premier year-round ORV destination.
What to know about Michigan's Christmas weekend blizzard

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan may not be in the middle of an arctic air mass that's about to engulf most of the country but we're going to see some incredibly cold and windy days as several inches of snow will fall on Christmas weekend. Starting on Thursday we'll feel...
Here's the list! West Michigan Snowfall Totals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's no secret that West Michigan got dumped on this past weekend in terms of snowfall, but how much did we pick up? The full list below was compiled by the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids and augmented with reports sent to 13 ON YOUR SIDE.
A Foot & Falling; Snow Continues in West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Through most of the day on Saturday heavy bands of lake-effect snow continued to fall around West Michigan. These bands led to slippery travel and slow conditions on local roadways. As of 10 p.m. on Saturday, snow totals in many locations were either approaching or...
Major Winter Storm Barrels Towards West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The time is now to travel and get any last-minute errands done. After Thursday night, travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow, intense winds, and a rush of arctic air are expected Thursday afternoon through Saturday night. Let's start with a breakdown of the timing...
Holiday ‘Miracle’ As Tour Bus Reunites Cat With Michigan Owner

Tucker the cat is back with his Detroit area owner after a harrowing trip through Tennessee. Tucker Went On An Adventure During His Owner's Move To Michigan. In the middle of her move from Florida to Waterford near Pontiac, Jamie McCall’s cat Tucker escaped from her hotel room in Cleveland, Tennessee. "Tucker got out of the room, ran across the highway, a four lane highway,” Jamie told WXYZ News.
Winter Storm Watches cover two-thirds of Michigan; 2 deceiving things you should know

A winter storm watch is in effect for the blue shaded counties from Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening. In the winter storm watch area blizzard conditions are possible. Total snowfall accumulations between 8 inches and 17 inches are possible by Saturday morning. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph and will cause significant blowing and drifting. Fresh fluffy snow and wind gusts of 55 mph could produce actual, true whiteout conditions where you can only see the front end of your vehicle.
