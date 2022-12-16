Coeur d’Alene Police Foundation needs your help with 7th annual toy drive

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Police Foundations is collecting toys until Saturday, Dec. 17 for their 7th annual toy drive.

The gifts are for children receiving treatment in Kootenai Health or Sacred Heart over the holiday who wont be able to be home.

The CDA Police Foundation says they have about half as much, if not fewer, toys donated so far compared to the normal amount of donations as in previous years of the toy drive.

They believe it was due to the winter weather and not as many people coming out to donate.

CDA Police Foundation toy drive

You can bring toy donations to these locations:

Coeur d Alene Police Department Lobby

Hayden Les Schwab

Keller Williams Real Estate Office in Coeur d’Alene on Schreiber

Coeur d’ Alene City Hall

You can also give monetary donations.

CPD will deliver toys to Kootenai Health on Monday, Dec. 19 and Sacred Heart on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

For more information on the toy drive, see the CDA Police Foundation Facebook page.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.