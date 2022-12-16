Read full article on original website
NY households will get additional food assistance in December: Hochul
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. All New Yorkers in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, Hochul said. Supplemental benefits will come...
New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — State officials on Tuesday released a draft permit that includes tougher provisions for the U.S. government to meet if it wants to continue dumping radioactive waste from decades of nuclear research and bomb-making in the New Mexico desert. The public will have the next 60...
OTC hearing aids now available in New York, Vermont
Dozens of Kinney Drugs locations will begin selling hearing aids without a prescription, two months after new rules by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowing over-the-counter sales went into effect. Kinney has partnered with Lucid Hearing to offer hearing aids with personal sound amplifiers for $40 at 52 stores...
Tens of thousands without power after California earthquake
RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — Tens of thousands of homes and businesses along the Northern California coast remained without power Tuesday evening, nearly a day after a powerful earthquake jolted people awake and shook homes off foundations, injuring at least 12 and leaving many without water. “It felt like...
Salvation Army plans ‘$20 on the 20th’ challenge
The Salvation Army is joining forces across New York State to encourage people to consider donating $20 on December 20, as a last-minute push for the 2022 Red Kettle fundraiser. As of Monday, the Salvation Army Empire State Division has raised about half of its $3.75 million goal for the Red Kettles this year.
Pre-Christmas storm could impact your travel plans
The Christmas holiday weekend is fast approaching and Mother Nature may try to throw a monkey wrench into people’s plans. Yes. Given the pattern setup it looks like there will be a storm evolving in the Eastern US and Great Lakes Thursday/Friday. As they say, the ‘Devil is in...
How to celebrate the New Year in Vermont
Whether you prefer a laid-back night with a few friends and family or an action-packed party scene, there are plenty of New Year’s Eve options in Vermont. Here are just a few. Burlington. One of the biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations in Vermont is Highlight, an annual event hosted...
