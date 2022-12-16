ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lily Collins Embodies a Holiday Gift in Glittery Bow-Covered Mini Dress

By Sammi Burke
 5 days ago
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Christmas has come early and Lily Collins is the perfect present!

The Emily in Paris star stepped out on the red carpet for New York City's Season 3 premiere, and she clearly took the holiday season to heart when putting together her look.

The actress was clad in a sleek white dress lined with glittery silver ribboning around the collar and sleeves. The torso featured a gift wrap pattern, with a single strip of silver vertically up the middle and a horizontal one crossing above the bust, a matching bow attached at the intersection.

The skirt of the dress found the silver ribbon creating a diamond-shaped pattern, also featuring a bow at each crossover.

She wore a pair of black stockings underneath and a sparkling pair of platform heels, further accessorizing with a pair of chandelier earrings and silver rings.

Stylist Mariel Haenn shared a few behind-the-scenes close-ups on Instagram, sharing that the festive getup comes from Valentino, with her jewels made by Cartier. Stylist Rob Zangardi also worked on the look.

Collins wore her hair piled high in an artfully messy updo, leaving her bangs to fall across her forehead to show off her fashionable fall fringe cut. Her makeup was minimal, the boldest part the fully-lined eyelids with a subtle wing.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: Lily Collins attends the Emily In Paris, Paris Theater Premiere at Paris Theater on December 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix) Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The evening was struck by rain, but it didn't stop the star from posing for a few shots outside, protecting herself with a large, clear umbrella.

Kate Walsh, Ashley Park, and other costars were also in attendance, and can we just say that this is one stunning cast all-around?

Parade

