Nine indicted by grand jury
A Russell County grand jury indicted nine individuals yesterday. Jimmy Weston, age 40, of Russell Springs, on charges of fleeing or evading police first degree, speeding 17 mph over the limit, driving under the influence third offense, operating on a suspended license, failure to surrender a revoked license, criminal mischief second degree, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and failure to notify address change.
Russell County Woman Arrested for DUI and Wanton Endangerment
Nichile Martinez, 30, of Russell Springs, KY was arrested by Officer LLane with the Russell Springs Police Department early Tuesday morning. Martinez was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle under Influence of Substance 1st and Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree. She was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.
Police in Laurel County searching for missing woman
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a missing woman. Deputies tell WYMT Bridgett Evans, 45, was last seen off East Laurel Road near the Clay County line at 5 p.m. Tuesday. She is 5′9″ and has brown below shoulder length...
Southern Kentucky man named in federal indictment on drug charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing federal charges for his role in a drug trafficking case. Last Friday, a grand jury in London returned a True Bill indictment against MacArthur Young, also known as John Young, 48, from Monticello. The charges stem from a joint...
Glasgow PD warns of upcoming traffic safety checkpoints
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department will be having traffic safety checkpoints within the city limits of Glasgow. From Friday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Jan. 2, safety checkpoints will be present at Columbia Avenue, West Main Street, North Jackson Highway and Happy Valley Road. They may be added to further locations as well.
Tip leads to Bardstown police locating, removing explosives
The Bardstown Police Department was alerted to reports of a suspicious device at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Death of 53-year-old man in Cumberland County prompts murder investigation, arrest
On Sept. 26, Kentucky State Police received a call from Cumberland County 911 to help investigate a man found dead inside a residence in Burkesville.
Laurel County man arrested on abuse charges
LILY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man was arrested Wednesday evening after being accused of physically abusing a child. The arrest came after the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Community Based Services had been investigating 30-year-old Robert W. Smallwood of Lily. The investigators suspected that a 7-year-old girl was being physically abuse at a home off Copley Road.
No injuries reported in Rockcastle County house fire
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters in Rockcastle County had a busy night on Monday. In a post on the Mt. Vernon Fire Department Facebook page, just after 11 p.m., crews from the department were paged to a house fire. The Brodhead Fire Department and Western Fire Department also responded...
BOBBY GENE BEARD, 82, ADAIR COUNTY, KY
Bobby Gene Beard, 82, of the Pellyton Community of Adair County, KY passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at his residence. He was born on December 30, 1939 in Eunice, KY, a son of the late Samuel Edward and Mary J. Simpson Beard. He was also preceded in death by...
Indictments returned on Horse Cave man who threatened mass shootings
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green, returned an indictment Wednesday on a Hart County man with transmitting threats in interstate commerce. According to a complaint, Joshua Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, transmitted a threat in interstate commerce on Nov. 20 around 6:20 a.m. when Kentucky State Police received a complaint regarding threats sent through Facebook Messenger.
HERBERT LEE TURNER, 74, COLUMBIA, KY
Herbert Lee Turner, 74, of Columbia, KY passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at T.J. Health Columbia. He was born on January 20, 1948 in Glasgow, KY to the late William and America Mae Daniels Turner. Herbert was an outdoorsman, being an avid hunter and trapper. In addition to his...
CHRIS HICKS, JR., 75, RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
Chris Hicks, Jr., 75, of Russell Springs, KY passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Ephraim McDowell Medical Center in Danville. He was 75 born March 12, 1947 in Norfolk, Virginia, the son of the late Chris Ed, Sr. and Charlene Burke Hicks. Chris was a helpful, giving person who...
Rockcastle County man killed in Berea crash identified
A single vehicle accident around 3:30 Friday afternoon on South Dogwood Drive in Berea claimed the life of a 27-year-old man, now identified as John Kemper of Rockcastle County. The man was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison. The...
JACKIE MANN, 72, JAMESTOWN, KY
Jackie D. Mann, 72, of Jamestown, KY passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Jamestown, KY on February 11, 1950, a son of the late Elsie (Warriner) and John R. Mann. Jackie served in the U.S. Marines in the Vietnam War. SURVIVORS:. His wife:...
Officials looking for man who reportedly jumped into Kentucky River
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad confirmed multiple agencies are looking for a missing man in Perry County. According to a post on the London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook page, the man was last seen jumping into the Kentucky River in Hazard on Friday. We will...
Investigation underway in Bardstown after explosive devices found downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after explosive devices were found Friday morning in downtown Bardstown, Kentucky. According to a social media post by Bardstown Police, officers were called to the 300 block of North First Street around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found what appeared to...
RUTH ELLEN OAKS STEPHENS, 84, RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
Ruth Ellen Oaks Stephens, 84, of Russell Springs, KY died Monday, December 19, 2022 at her home. She was born November 13, 1938, the daughter of the late Herb Oaks and Lillie Oaks. Ruth was well-known for her culinary skills. She fed many over the years through her service in...
Remains of Whitley Co. woman missing since Feb. 2018 found in Tennessee
Human remains found in Tennessee have been identified as a woman who went missing from Williamsburg nearly six years ago. The skeletal remains of Laura A. Anderson, 37, who went missing from Whitley County in February 2018, were discovered in Cleveland, Tennessee, Sunday night, according to The News Journal. Cleveland is about 150 south of Williamsburg (the towns are connected by I-75). The remains were discovered by children riding four-wheelers.
Adair County Officials Prepare for Cold Temps
Due to the extreme cold temperatures, Adair County and the City of Columbia will be operating warming locations beginning Thursday night. Access to these locations can be made by contacting Adair County E911 via the direct number 270-384-6464 or visiting the 911 center at 107 N High Street. Attached is...
