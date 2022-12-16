LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a missing woman. Deputies tell WYMT Bridgett Evans, 45, was last seen off East Laurel Road near the Clay County line at 5 p.m. Tuesday. She is 5′9″ and has brown below shoulder length...

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO