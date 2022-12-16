Read full article on original website
Related
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is said to face market manipulation inquiry by U.S. prosecutors - NYT
Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. federal prosecutors are investigating whether FTX's founder Sam Bankman-Fried manipulated the market for two cryptocurrencies this May that led to their collapse and resulted in the implosion of his own cryptocurrency exchange, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.
Sam Bankman-Fried claims new FTX CEO John Ray made ‘false’ claims in court filings
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried lashed out at the company’s new CEO John Ray, alleging he has made “false” statements in court filings during the company’s contentious bankruptcy proceedings. Ray, who is tasked with steering FTX through intense legal and regulatory scrutiny, claimed in bankruptcy court last month that FTX lacked any corporate controls or accurate books tracking its finances prior to its downfall. Bankman-Fried fired back during a two-hour podcast interview – the latest stop in an ongoing media apology tour in which the 30-year-old has tried to distance himself from the scandal even as customers and investors are still owed...
msn.com
Bankman-Fried, Ellison tap attorneys as FTX probes ramp up
NEW YORK (Reuters) -FTX founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, head of its now-defunct trading affiliate, have tapped defense attorneys as U.S. authorities probe the crypto exchange's collapse, according to a spokesperson for Bankman-Fried and a source familiar with Ellison's selection. Bankman-Fried has retained Mark S....
FTX team met with federal prosecutors investigating firm's collapse -source
Dec 8 (Reuters) - FTX's new chief executive officer and attorneys this week met with Justice Department officials as the investigation into the crypto firm's collapse continues, a source familiar with the meeting said.
decrypt.co
Bankruptcy Judge Approves Subpoenas for Three Arrows Co-Founders
Liquidators can now subpoena “any recorded information, including books, documents, records, and papers” related to the hedge fund since 2012. Subpoenas are on the way to Three Arrows Capital co-founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu, along with the rest of the crypto hedge fund’s leadership, as liquidators now have permission to demand communications, documents, and financial records related to the bankrupt firm.
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Legal experts: Trump attorneys may throw him under the bus after DOJ moves to hold them in contempt
The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump's legal team in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena issued this summer ordering him to return all classified documents in his possession, sources told The Washington Post. U.S. District Court Judge Beryl...
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
Justice Department asks judge to hold Trump’s team in contempt over classified documents
The Department of Justice has asked a judge to hold Donald Trump’s team in contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena to return classified documents, according to a report.Federal investigators launched a probe to see if the one-term president broke the law by taking government documents, some marked top secret, with him when he left the White House in January 2021.Now the Justice Department has asked US District Court Judge Beryl Howell to sanction Mr Trump’s team, sources told The Washington Post on Thursday.The judge has not yet held a hearing or ruled on the request, which was...
pymnts.com
DOJ Investigators Meets with FTX Team
FTX’s new CEO has reportedly met with federal prosecutors. John J. Ray III — who was appointed FTX’s CEO last month — and bankruptcy lawyers met with prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Dec. 8).
New York Jury Finds Trump Organization Guilty Of Tax Fraud
On Tuesday, Dec. 7 a Manhattan jury found the Trump Organization guilty on 17 felony accounts. They're facing a maximum penalty of $1.62M. The post New York Jury Finds Trump Organization Guilty Of Tax Fraud appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Binance faces concerns about crypto market following FTX collapse
Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, is facing questions about its business model and the stability of crypto markets. Binance chief strategy officer Patrick Hillmann joins CBS News to discuss the impact FTX's collapse is having on the market.
Trump's lawyers claimed Weisselberg acted alone & was the sole beneficiary of the fraud, but evidence said otherwise
Donald Trump's lawyers claimed that Allen Weisselberg was the sole beneficiary who acted alone in fraud that took place at two of his companies. However, new evidence said he was aware.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to extradition, expected to fly to U.S. Wednesday
Sam Bankman-Fried told a Bahamian court Wednesday that he has agreed to be extradited to the U.S. to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The former FTX CEO appeared at a Magistrate's Court and then was taken back to prison, where he is awaiting an...
Appeals court rejects Trump lawsuit in Mar-a-Lago documents case
A federal appeals court has acted to shut down an outside review of the Justice Department’s use of nearly 3,000 documents the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August.
Exclusive: Flynn deposition reveals questions about pressure on U.S. intelligence ahead of Jan. 6
New audio files obtained by CBS News reveal how a congressional investigator pushed retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, to testify about his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and questioned Flynn about whether he pressured military and intelligence officials to assist him with that endeavor.
Trump lawyers in court for sealed hearing in Mar-a-Lago case
Lawyers for Donald Trump were in court Friday for sealed arguments as part of the ongoing investigation into the presence of classified information at the former president's Florida estate.The proceedings were taking place before U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, the chief judge of the federal court in the District of Columbia. Defense lawyers were seen entering the courtroom around 2 p.m. and were still inside more than an hour later.A lawyer for The Associated Press and other news organizations had submitted a letter earlier Friday requesting media access to the hearing, but despite that, lawyers spoke behind closed doors.It...
US News and World Report
Fired Amazon Organizer Loses Bid to Revive Race Bias Lawsuit
(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday declined to revive claims that Amazon.com Inc fired New York warehouse worker Christian Smalls, a pivotal figure in a campaign to unionize the company's workforce, because he is Black. A three-judge panel of the Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in...
Ex-JPMorgan, Credit Suisse trader convicted at U.S. spoofing trial
Dec 9 (Reuters) - A former trader at JPMorgan Chase & Co and Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) was convicted of fraud in U.S. court on Friday for scheming to manipulate precious metals futures through a trading tactic known as spoofing, prosecutors said.
CBS News
583K+
Followers
75K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3