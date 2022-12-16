ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Bankman-Fried claims new FTX CEO John Ray made ‘false’ claims in court filings

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried lashed out at the company’s new CEO John Ray, alleging he has made “false” statements in court filings during the company’s contentious bankruptcy proceedings. Ray, who is tasked with steering FTX through intense legal and regulatory scrutiny, claimed in bankruptcy court last month that FTX lacked any corporate controls or accurate books tracking its finances prior to its downfall. Bankman-Fried fired back during a two-hour podcast interview – the latest stop in an ongoing media apology tour in which the 30-year-old has tried to distance himself from the scandal even as customers and investors are still owed...
Bankman-Fried, Ellison tap attorneys as FTX probes ramp up

NEW YORK (Reuters) -FTX founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, head of its now-defunct trading affiliate, have tapped defense attorneys as U.S. authorities probe the crypto exchange's collapse, according to a spokesperson for Bankman-Fried and a source familiar with Ellison's selection. Bankman-Fried has retained Mark S....
Bankruptcy Judge Approves Subpoenas for Three Arrows Co-Founders

Liquidators can now subpoena “any recorded information, including books, documents, records, and papers” related to the hedge fund since 2012. Subpoenas are on the way to Three Arrows Capital co-founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu, along with the rest of the crypto hedge fund’s leadership, as liquidators now have permission to demand communications, documents, and financial records related to the bankrupt firm.
Justice Department asks judge to hold Trump’s team in contempt over classified documents

The Department of Justice has asked a judge to hold Donald Trump’s team in contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena to return classified documents, according to a report.Federal investigators launched a probe to see if the one-term president broke the law by taking government documents, some marked top secret, with him when he left the White House in January 2021.Now the Justice Department has asked US District Court Judge Beryl Howell to sanction Mr Trump’s team, sources told The Washington Post on Thursday.The judge has not yet held a hearing or ruled on the request, which was...
DOJ Investigators Meets with FTX Team

FTX’s new CEO has reportedly met with federal prosecutors. John J. Ray III — who was appointed FTX’s CEO last month — and bankruptcy lawyers met with prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Dec. 8).
Binance faces concerns about crypto market following FTX collapse

Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, is facing questions about its business model and the stability of crypto markets. Binance chief strategy officer Patrick Hillmann joins CBS News to discuss the impact FTX's collapse is having on the market.
Exclusive: Flynn deposition reveals questions about pressure on U.S. intelligence ahead of Jan. 6

New audio files obtained by CBS News reveal how a congressional investigator pushed retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, to testify about his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and questioned Flynn about whether he pressured military and intelligence officials to assist him with that endeavor.
Trump lawyers in court for sealed hearing in Mar-a-Lago case

Lawyers for Donald Trump were in court Friday for sealed arguments as part of the ongoing investigation into the presence of classified information at the former president's Florida estate.The proceedings were taking place before U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, the chief judge of the federal court in the District of Columbia. Defense lawyers were seen entering the courtroom around 2 p.m. and were still inside more than an hour later.A lawyer for The Associated Press and other news organizations had submitted a letter earlier Friday requesting media access to the hearing, but despite that, lawyers spoke behind closed doors.It...
Fired Amazon Organizer Loses Bid to Revive Race Bias Lawsuit

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday declined to revive claims that Amazon.com Inc fired New York warehouse worker Christian Smalls, a pivotal figure in a campaign to unionize the company's workforce, because he is Black. A three-judge panel of the Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in...
