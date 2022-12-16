Laika the Husky was the "first living creature in orbit." She was a Moscow street dog who became the "first creature to orbit Earth," but tragically dying in space. On Nov. 3, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Laika aboard the Sputnik 2. Originally named Kudrayavka, Little Curly, Laika was not the first dog to enter space but was the first to orbit Earth. The Soviets previously sent 36 other dogs into space. [i] [ii]

