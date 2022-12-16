Doris Honeycutt Silvers, age 78, of Burnsville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 17th, 2022 at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital. A native of Henderson County, she was a daughter of the late Curt and Gertie Edwards Honeycutt. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Nealy Ray Silvers, who passed away in 1993; sisters: Maggie Fender, Josephine Wilson and Sara Jane Penland; brothers: Vonta and Hereld, Edd, Jack and Lum Honeycutt; infant sisters: Clarie Lee and Mary Honeycut. Doris enjoyed her animals, especially her pet skunk, Stinkey, working her yard sales but most of all she loved her family dearly.

BURNSVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO