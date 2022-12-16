Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mt Mitchell Community Fund Donates Shoes to Yancey County Students
Yancey County Schools students were blessed with shoes this Christmas by the Mt Mitchell Community. Mr Don Wisch and his team collected enough donations to purchase 350 pairs of shoes! The shoes were delivered to all seven schools last week. Yancey County Schools is very grateful for their donation and their heart for our students and community.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Heritage Basketball – Subway Players of the Game – 2022-23
During the Heritage Varsity Girls and Boys Basketball games the WKYK Broadcast team. will select a Girls and Boys Player of the Game. The winner during each broadcast game receives a 12 inch Sub Meal from “Subway of Burnsville”. Dec 2nd – Girls – Pisgah at Heritage = Kaydence...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Randy Williams
Randy Williams, age 63 of Burnsville, went Home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. A native of Yancey County, he was the son of the late Dewey and Lizzie Aye Williams. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers: Scott Williams, and Tony Williams; and sister, Susan Williams.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Byron Matthew Brittain
Byron Matthew Brittain, age 49, of Rockledge Road in Spruce Pine, the Swiss Pine Lake community, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at his home. Born on January 16, 1973 in Biloxi, MS, he was the son of the late George Brittain and Barbara Stewart Brittain who still survives. Byron...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Kenneth Dean Renfro
Kenneth Dean Renfro, age 81, of Connelly Springs, passed away Friday, December 16th, 2022, at Mission Hospital in Asheville. A native of Yancey County, he was a son of the late Johnny and Pearl Murphy Renfro. He was also preceded in death by his brothers: Lee Renfro, Ronnie Renfro and J.B. Renfro and infant brother, Royce Renfro; brothers-in-law: Ken Ray, Bill Laws and Robert Lee Westall; and sisters-in-law: Brenda Renfro and June Renfro.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Tracy Lynn Cox
Tracy Lynn Cox, age 50, of Burnsville, passed away on December 15, 2022, at Accordius Health in Asheville, NC. She was born on February 7, 1972, to the late Calvin and Wilma Langley Reed. Tracy never met a stranger. She loved and cared for anyone she met. She loved her...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Doris Honeycutt Silvers
Doris Honeycutt Silvers, age 78, of Burnsville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 17th, 2022 at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital. A native of Henderson County, she was a daughter of the late Curt and Gertie Edwards Honeycutt. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Nealy Ray Silvers, who passed away in 1993; sisters: Maggie Fender, Josephine Wilson and Sara Jane Penland; brothers: Vonta and Hereld, Edd, Jack and Lum Honeycutt; infant sisters: Clarie Lee and Mary Honeycut. Doris enjoyed her animals, especially her pet skunk, Stinkey, working her yard sales but most of all she loved her family dearly.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Grandfather Mountain November 2022 Weather Report
LINVILLE, N.C. – November 2022 saw rainy and windy weather on Grandfather Mountain, according to data recorded at the park’s official weather reporting stations. The average high temperature for November 2022 was 45.6 degrees Fahrenheit, with an average low of 32.6 degrees and a mean of 39.1 degrees.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mitchell County Sheriffs Report 12/11 – 12/18/22
(Press Release from Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Darren Hughes, 33 of Spruce Pine, NC. Deputy D. Keepers arrested Hughes for possession of tobacco by inmate. He was issued a secured bond and scheduled to appear in court. Rachel Stancil, 36 of Spruce...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 12/16 – 12/20/22
(Press Release from Yancey County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Michelle Margaret Simmers Of West Main Street Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 12/17/2022 And Charged With Possession Of Methamphetamine, Failure To Appear On Felony Charges Was Issued A $40,000.00 Bond. Jeremy Brandon Huskins Of Bailey...
Comments / 0