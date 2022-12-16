Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Google Chrome and Android drop TrustCor support following privacy scare
Google has announced that it is set to drop TrustCor Systems as a root certificate authority (CA) for its web browser. The tech giant cited a “loss of confidence in its ability to uphold these fundamental principles and to protect and safeguard Chrome's users” in a group discussion (opens in new tab).
CNET
iOS 16.2 on Your iPhone: Every New Feature, Tool and More
If you haven't downloaded Apple's iOS 16.2, there are several reasons you'll want to do so. The latest iPhone update arrived Tuesday and brings a new Apple productivity tool, a karaoke mode for Apple Music and other new features to your iPhone. The update was released alongside iPadOS 16.2, Watch iOS 9.2 and MacOS Ventura 13.1, according to an Apple support page.
TechRadar
OpenAI reveals 3D model-building AI tool
OpenAI POINT-E An extract from the paper details POINT-E’s current place in the world of 3D model building:. “While our method still falls short of the state-of-the-art in terms of sample quality, it is one to two orders of magnitude faster to sample from, offering a practical trade-off for some use cases.”
TechRadar
Linux...on a tablet? It might just work
Linux device manufacturer Pine64, the company behind the PineTab, a tablet running a custom Linux distribution as alternatives to Apple or Android devices, has announced a new “complete” revision for 2023. Aimed at hardware prosumers, the next-generation PineTab will be powered by the RK3566 system-on-a-chip (SoC), which the...
TechRadar
Google, Apple and Mozilla are teaming up to build a better web browser benchmark tool
Often regarded as the ultimate rivals, and rarely seen in collaboration, Apple, Google, and Mozilla have joined forces to deliver an improved web browser benchmark tool for users everywhere. Speedometer 3 (a follow-on from Speedometer 2) is a browser benchmark designed to measure responsiveness by simulating user interactions on demonstrator...
TechRadar
HP EliteBook 865 G9 Laptop review
The HP EliteBook 865 G9 is a high-quality laptop that excels in performance, durability, and security. Its sleek design and premium build make it an excellent choice for businesses and power users. The HP EliteBook 865 G9 is a top-of-the-line laptop featuring top-notch performance, durability, and security features, making it...
TechRadar
Microsoft Teams is adding one of the worst Zoom features
Your Microsoft Teams calls could be about to get a whole lot more entertaining thanks to the addition of a new feature heavily influenced by Zoom. The video conferencing platform has revealed it is working on video filters for users to add a bit more customization to their feeds. These...
TechRadar
Microsoft 365 wants to bring all your notifications together in one place
Microsoft is implementing a centralized notification feed for its Microsoft 365 suite of office software that it says will provide a “mix of relevant content” for the content users have access to, or that gets shared with them. Quietly announced (opens in new tab) as part of the...
TechRadar
Gmail launches a big security update, but you might not get it yet
Google has become the latest company to roll out an encryption upgrade, revealing it Gmail email service is set to get full end-to-end encryption (E2EE) support, but not all users will be able to get it. In an update on Google Workspace blog (opens in new tab), the company explained...
TechRadar
Hundreds of Android apps found leaking API keys, putting users at risk
Hundreds of Android applications being distributed through the Google Play Store have been found leaking Application Programming Interface (API) keys, putting users at risk of identity theft (opens in new tab) and other threats. The risks were found by cybersecurity researchers at CloudSEK, who used the company’s BeVigil security search...
TechRadar
Apple M1 Macs and Studio Display now benefit from DIY repairs
Apple has expanded its self-repair program to include more devices, opening it up to encompass some M1-powered Macs and the Apple Studio Display. The Self Service Repair scheme allows owners of devices to make their own repairs, providing the relevant parts, instructions, and tools to do so. You’ll need to be very confident around tinkering with gadgets, though, to accomplish these repairs in the main.
TechRadar
Google Meet just got much better captions
Google Meet has expanded its real-time translated captions feature of the video conferencing software to include some additional, and commonly requested languages. Announcing the expansion in a post (opens in new tab) on the Google Workspace updates blog, the company said that English calls can now be translated into Japanese, simplified Mandarin and Swedish. French, German, Portuguese and Spanish calls, meanwhile, are now able to be translated into English.
TechRadar
Don’t expect a Raspberry Pi 5 in 2023
Raspberry Pi CEO Eben Upton has confirmed that users shouldn’t expect a new entry in the company’s flagship product series for at least another year. Making the comments during an interview (opens in new tab) with Christopher Barnatt, aka ExplainingComputers (via The Register (opens in new tab)), Upton expanded by saying that 2023 is very much a “recovery year” from the effects the Covid-19 pandemic has had on global manufacturing and supply chains.
TechRadar
Google's data center water usage is revealed - and it's a lot
Google used over four billion gallons of water in its data centers around the world in 2021, with 3.3 billion of those being in the US and 971 million the rest of the world, new figures have revealed. The figures came to light after media outlet The Oregonian challenged the...
TechRadar
Python malware is using a devious new technique
Threat actors building Python malware are getting better, and their payloads harder to detect, researchers have claimed. Analyzing a recently-detected malicious payload, JFrog reported how the attackers used a new technique - anti-debugging code - to make it harder for researchers to analyze the payloads and understand the logic behind the code.
TechRadar
Enhance freedom to creativity with the Wondershare Filmora 12 update
The number of professionals in influencer marketing and freelance videography has risen massively in recent years. To keep your audience happy within an increasingly saturated industry, putting out high-quality and unique content at a rapid speed is more important than ever. Say hi to Wondershare Filmora 12 (opens in new tab)!
Apple enables Precision Finding to locate unknown AirTag, reveals what’s changed with the latest firmware updates
Seldom does Apple announce what’s changed with AirTag and AirPods firmware updates. After two new firmware versions available for the company’s item tracker, it has announced the new features and fixes that arrived with updates 2.0.24 and 2.0.36. Apple updated a support page a few days ago, and...
TechRadar
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU proves mixed bag for content creators
Content creators eyeing up the new AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX could be in for a disappointment. Benchmarking the GPU across popular content creation apps, Puget Systems (opens in new tab) found AMD’s latest offering lagged below the standards set by rival Nvidia. The results chime with our own...
TechRadar
Why multi-clustering is the ultimate ecommerce solution for the holiday season
After making it through Black Friday (opens in new tab) and Cyber Monday (opens in new tab) hustle and bustle, we’re rapidly approaching the holiday ecommerce season. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, online shopping has been on the rise and this trend won’t go away anytime soon. But how can an ecommerce business translate this evolving shopping behavior into recurring revenue?
Apple Insider
Best weather apps for iPhone, iPad, and Mac in 2022
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Whatever the weather, we have got you covered on the best weather apps available to download from theApp Store. A recent article in The Independent revealed British people spend over four months of their...
Comments / 0