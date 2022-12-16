Police: “Sheriff” asking residents for money in Barnstable County

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WWLP) – There has been a recent con artist pretending to be the “Sheriff” of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the Sturbridge Police Department, the “Sheriff” is telling residents that they have missed a court appointment the day prior and a warrant was issued for their arrest. The phone number on the caller ID the con artist is using matches perfectly with the actual number of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office.

The “Sheriff” then lists their victim’s personal information and asks for them to pay them through either Zelle or Apple wallet. If anyone is requesting payment over the phone, hang up and call that specific organization directly to ensure you are not a part of a scheme.

