rmef.org
RMEF Helps Expand Montana’s Largest Wildlife Management Area
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana’s largest wildlife management area offers more room to roam for hunters, anglers and others thanks to a collaborate effort led by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. RMEF teamed up with private landowners with a history of conserving and opening public access to elk habitat...
mtpr.org
Why does Montana have such strong stream access laws?
Austin Amestoy Welcome to The Big Why, a series from Montana Public Radio where we find out what we can discover together. I'm your host, Austin Amestoy. This is a show about listener-powered reporting. We'll answer questions, large or small, about anything under the Big Sky by Montanans. For Montana, this is the Big Why. This week's question comes to us from a listener.
montanarightnow.com
Several incidents reported on roadways throughout Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents on roadways throughout Montana Wednesday as severe winter weather continues. On I-94 westbound near Miles City, the passing lane is partially blocked due to a commercial vehicle crash on the shoulder at mile-marker 140. On I-90 westbound, a...
Centers serving unhoused Montanans preparing to exceed capacity during bitter cold
With the coldest temperatures in 30 to 40 years set to hit Montana this week, organizations that serve Montana’s population experiencing homelessness are preparing to be well over capacity, and some are looking to overflow sites to protect people from freezing to death. Low temperatures are expected to reach -30 to -40 degrees across the […] The post Centers serving unhoused Montanans preparing to exceed capacity during bitter cold appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Rails to Trails
Rails to Trails Abandoned lines have been having a bit of a renaissance—not as thoroughfares for trains, but as multi-use trails for pedestrians, cyclists, equestrians, and cross-country skiers. ...
Montana DOC Awards Equity Grants to 24 Native-Owned Small Businesses
HELENA – The Montana Department of Commerce today announced $320,000 in grant funding through the Montana Indian Equity Fund (IEF) Small Business Grant has been awarded to 24 new and expanding Native-owned small businesses. Tribal leaders noted the impact the IEF grants have on creating and sustaining economic opportunities...
Western Montana school closures and delays - Dec. 21, 2022
Expected severe winter weather is prompting schools in Missoula and Flathead counties to close on Wednesday.
Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources
It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Search and Rescue Teams Aid in Snowmobiler Rescue During Blizzard
It had all the ingredients to make for a tragic ending. That was avoided, thanks to the determination of search and rescue teams. No food or water. A history of heart problems. White-out conditions. A rapidly dropping temperature. Where could this rider be, and in what condition?. The Montana Outdoor...
Build Montana aims to build youth support in construction
Build Montana is a program in partnership with the Montana Contractors Association and the Montana Equipment Dealers' Association.
Take it Seriously! Dangerous Cold Settles on Western Montana
Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula say Western Montana is still on track for "near record" cold temperatures Thursday morning. And there's still a chance we could even see some records fall. Forecaster Trent Smith said the latest information still shows Missoula with the coldest day in...
Montana Dems accuse Lt. Gov. Juras, Montana Family Foundation of ethics violations
The Montana Democratic Party has filed a complaint with the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices alleging that Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras accepted a gift from the Montana Family Foundation by living rent-free in a house in the shadow of the state Capitol. Juras did not respond directly to a request for comment. A spokesperson from […] The post Montana Dems accuse Lt. Gov. Juras, Montana Family Foundation of ethics violations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Assistance available for Montanans as energy costs soar
BUTTE, Mont. — Brutally cold temperatures are moving in, and Montanans will crank up the heat to stay warm, but skyrocketing energy rates are putting a pinch on family budgets. In Butte, social media is abuzz with people worrying about increased power rates. The Butte 411 Facebook group shows...
The Oldest High School In Montana Is A Relic
If you have kids, you want them to go to a place they feel safe and can earn a solid education. You also want them to go to a school that isn't hopefully falling apart. Who doesn't love learning fascinating facts about Montana? One of the most debated topics in Montana is what is the oldest town or city. It all depends on your definition of settling, founding, or a town becoming incorporated. Learning about Montana can be fun. So when we found out about Montana's oldest high school, we were surprised.
Idaho State Journal
Navajo company sues BNSF Railway over coal transportation
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — One of the largest coal producers in the United States has sued a major freight railroad, alleging it breached a contract to transport coal from Montana for use overseas. The Navajo Transitional Energy Co. alleges that major shortcomings in BNSF Railway service cost it $150...
yourbigsky.com
Don’t leave your house; -30 Possible Thursday in Billings
The NWS service is issuing an extreme cold warning for many cities in Montana including Billings. The forecast for Thursday morning has a probability of temps dropping to -30 degrees in select cities including Billings. The temperature forecast is dependent upon cloud cover because cloud cover keeps temps warmer but...
Montana foster mom struggles to find specialty formula
Formula shortages have been a problem for the parents of young children nationwide for months, including in Montana.
Under Appeal: Montana High School Football Co-Op to be Dissolved
Small-town Montana high school football rivalries can get pretty intense. And not just among players. Then the towns and school enrollments get smaller. And smaller. And eventually neighboring schools, while not always neighborly and not always that neighboring, need to merge and coexist if they want to have a football program at all.
kxloradio.com
New Amazon Facility to Create More than 100 Montana Jobs
HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte announced Amazon’s first facility in Montana is currently under construction in Missoula. Representing Amazon’s first major investment in Montana, the new facility will create more than 100 new jobs. The site, located at 9121 Cartage Road, will be a 72,000 square...
15 Important Items For Your Montana Winter Emergency Travel Kit
Montana winters can be extremely harsh, and it's essential to be prepared for the unexpected. Here are a few important items to include in your Montana winter emergency travel kit. Temperatures in Montana can drop well below zero during the winter, and blowing can drastically affect visibility. December 21 is...
