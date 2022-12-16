Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
The Devil’s Hour season 2 release date speculation, plot, and more
What is The Devil’s Hour season 2 release date? The new horror series from Amazon has been a late entry into the best shows of the year. A strange, beguiling mystery, The Devil’s Hour gave us one of Peter Capaldi’s greatest performances while hooking us with a fascinating premise.
thedigitalfix.com
Who created the White Walkers in Game of Thrones?
Who created the White Walkers? For eight seasons, the biggest threat in Westeros came not from the lords and ladies squabbling over the Iron Throne but from the frozen wastes north of The Wall. Deep in the Lands of Forever Winter, the White Walkers, magical men made of ice and...
thedigitalfix.com
Eragon TV series release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
What is the Eragon TV series release date? When it comes to redemption reboots, few fantasy movies are as deserving of a second chance then the 2006 flick Eragon. The 2000s movie was famously slammed by critics for its rushed world-building. And with its planned sequels cancelled as a response, fans were left out in the cold and begging for another adaptation of Christopher Paolini’s hit novels for years.
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power star teases Arondir’s internal conflict for season 2
A fascinating wrinkle going into Rings of Power season 2 is the story of Arondir. The Lord of the Rings character is an elf, but he’s settled down with Bronwyn, a human, who has a son, Theo. Their relationship is great now, but he’s inevitably going to outlive her, creating some palpable emotional stakes for the fantasy series.
thedigitalfix.com
Spider-Verse 2 poster includes fan-favourite Spider-Man
Into the Spider-Verse 2, the sequel to the hit animated movie, has an exciting line-up of a range of different Spider-Men: including Miles Morales, Peter Parker, Gwen Stacey, and Spider-Man 2099 to name a few. But fans got a fun surprise with a brand-new poster for the superhero movie, because it revealed that another, previously-unannounced Spider-Man variant would be joining the film: The Scarlet Spider.
thedigitalfix.com
Wednesday season 2 isn’t greenlit yet, but Netflix is “optimistic”
The Addams Family spin-off Wednesday has been a huge ratings hit for Netflix. It is the number three most-viewed show of all time on the streaming service, behind Stranger Things season 4, and Squid Game (which is far ahead of the two English-language shows). Wednesday has now crossed the one billion hours viewed threshold, within a month of being released.
thedigitalfix.com
The MCU’s worst villain nearly looked a lot scarier
Over the years, we have had plenty of striking MCU villains. From Thanos to Red Skull, there is a see of memorable movie villains in the franchise. However, every character can’t be a winner, and if you ever watched the Thor Movie, The Dark World, you would know that Malekith stands testament to that fact. But, Malekith’s underwhelming appearance in the MCU may have had something to do with his final design.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon’s Emma D’Arcy almost didn’t get Rhaenyra role
House of the Dragon is without a doubt one of the best TV series of 2022, and a big part of that success is down to the House of the Dragon cast. But, Emma D’Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen in the fantasy series, very nearly wasn’t a part of the cast at all.
thedigitalfix.com
Avatar 2 star says the franchise will get better with each movie
James Cameron’s planning an ambitious quintology of Avatar movies, of which only the first two have been released so far. While we know relatively little about the Avatar sequels at the moment (although there are rumours about what is Avatar 3 called), we have been promised one thing. Apparently, these science fiction movies are just going to keep getting better.
thedigitalfix.com
How did Jake Sully get paralysed in Avatar?
How did Jake Sully get paralysed in Avatar? It’s been 13 years since we last visited Pandora in the first Avatar movie. As such, it’s understandable if you’ve forgotten a thing or two about the first science fiction movie in James Cameron’s alien epic. Don’t worry,...
thedigitalfix.com
Avatar: is Na’vi a real language?
Is Na’vi a real language? It’s easy to forget how long James Cameron spent planning his first Avatar movie. He spent a literal decade developing the project, waiting for visual effects to catch up to his imagination, and in that time, he built a whole world in his head.
thedigitalfix.com
Demon Slayer character shuts down subway in Mexico
When it comes to hit anime series, Demon Slayer is one of the most popular and far-reaching shows out there right now. So it should come as a surprise to no one that the TV series is trending online once again. However, while you may initially think the beloved horror...
thedigitalfix.com
The Boys makes fun of Karl Urban’s Lord of the Rings character
The Boys has never pulled its punches when it comes to taking the piss out of things. Superhero movies, the far right, reality TV series, and even Donald Trump have all found themselves victims of the sci-fi series satirical lance. Now, though, it’s the turn of Karl Urban, the show’s star, to be made fun of.
thedigitalfix.com
Avatar 2 Easter eggs, everything you missed in The Way of Water
All the Easter eggs and references you missed in Avatar 2. We’re diving back into the world of Pandora for Avatar 2: The Way of Water, but as the name suggests, darling, it’s better down where it’s wetter. Swapping the planet’s lush jungles for its open seas, this nautical adventure once again picks up the story of the Sully family.
Comments / 0