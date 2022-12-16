Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Death of fourteen-year-old in Aurora Township accidental
The Kane County Sheriff's Office says that the death of a fourteen-year-old boy in Aurora Township last week was accidental. In a news release, the sheriff's office says that the boy had brought a gun to a home in the 1400 block of Exposition Avenue on Wednesday last week and had pointed it at his head when it accidentally was fired, killing him.
wlip.com
Man Killed in Lake County Hit and Run Identified, Search for Suspect Vehicle Continues
(Waukegan, IL) A man that was killed during a southern Lake County hit and run has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Jose Portillo of Lake Zurich, was hit by a vehicle Saturday night along Route 12 near June Terrace. Police say they received a call that night about an intoxicated male in the roadway, and were on their way to check out the situation when they witnessed the 38-year-old being struck by a dark colored SUV. Police attempted life saving measures on Portillo, but were unsuccessful…the suspect SUV fled the scene. No further description of the vehicle has been released…and the matter remains under investigation.
959theriver.com
Manhattan Police Arrest the “BP Three” Thieves
Manhattan Police concluded a three month-long investigation into the theft of approximately $117,000.00 from the Manhattan BP Minit Mart by three employees of the store with the issuance of three felony warrants for theft on December 15th, 2022. All three have since been taken into custody on these warrants. Casey...
wjol.com
Fatal Crash In Wilmington
The office of the Will County Coroner, Laurie H. Summers, is reporting the death of of a Godley woman. Thirty-two year old Lindsey M. Murphy, was pronounced deceased at the intersection of Lorenzo Rd. and Will Rd. in Wilmington Township, on December 19th at 2:25 am. Ms. Murphy was involved...
Chicago man accused of shooting another man on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of shooting another man on the Near West Side last month. Travis Embrey, 30, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. According to police, he was identified as the offender who shot and injured a 26-year-old man in the 1300...
Man shot, killed at a barbershop on South Side
CHICAGO – A man was shot and killed at a barbershop on the South Side late Tuesday night. According to Chicago police, someone walked into the business in the 8000 block of South Halsted at 11:55 PM and started shooting. 32-year-old Sterline Harris was hit in the armpit and was taken to Christ Hospital, where […]
WSPY NEWS
Oswego man gets seven years in drug case
An Oswego man is being sentenced to seven years in prison in a Kendall County drug case. The Kendall County State's Attorney's Office says that 28-year-old Adam Schulte delivered 30 tabs of LSD to an undercover police officer with the Kendall County Police Assistance Team. The state's attorney's office says that it happened in February of 2020.
WISN
Kenosha shooting scene: Alleged gunman dead; three victims taken to hospital
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police said a suspected gunman is dead after a shooting Monday night near 13th Avenue and 56th Street. Police said they were called for an active shooter situation just before 9 p.m. When they arrived, officers were shot at and returned fire, police said. Officers...
Chicago woman charged in hit-and-run that seriously injured 7-year-old boy
CHICAGO - A woman is facing several charges in connection with a hit-and-run that seriously injured a 7-year-old boy last April in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Jennifer Garcia, 39, is accused of driving an SUV into the child on April 14 near the intersection of Iowa Street and Hamlin Avenue, officials said.
WSPY NEWS
Plano police investigating fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash
The Plano Police Department is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that resulted in the death a fifty-year-old man. Police say it happened Sunday afternoon in the 4100 block of Hoffman Street. An initial investigation found that the victim had been walking his dogs when he was hit by a...
Villa Park police caught on video arresting the Grinch
The Grinch is charged with stealing several presents.
Kenosha shooting: 2 shot in reported Kenosha hostage situation; suspected shooter dead
Two people were seriously wounded in a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday night, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot 3 times in leg while walking in West Englewood
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was shot three times in his left leg while walking in West Englewood early Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was walking on the street in the 7000 block of South Damen Avenue around 1:16 a.m. when he was stuck by gunfire. The victim was...
fox32chicago.com
3 suburban employees accused of stealing $117K from BP Mini Mart
MANHATTAN, Ill. - Three Manhattan BP Mini Mart employees are accused of stealing $117,000 from the business, police announced Tuesday. Following a three-month-long investigation, police issued three felony warrants for theft on Dec. 15 for the employees. Casey Cast, 24, of Shorewood, was taken into custody on Dec. 16 at...
Autopsy reveals man found in Elgin home died from stab wounds: Coroner
An autopsy has revealed the body of a man found by police in an Elgin home Sunday morning died of stab wounds. The Kane County Coroner’s Office announced that 33-year-old Gerardo Hernandez died of multiple stab and cuts wounds
WGNtv.com
Body found after warrant arrest in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. — A body was discovered inside an Elgin home following a warrant arrest Sunday night. Just before 7 p.m. Elgin police responded to the area of Summit and Hiawatha for a well-being check. When they arrived, police said a man was taken into custody on unrelated and outstanding warrants.
Injured man crawls 3 blocks for help after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Waukegan
Officers arrested a driver who allegedly hit a bicyclist with his car and fled the scene in Waukegan, leaving the victim having to crawl for three blocks to get help. Jerman A. Torres, 72, of Waukegan, was charged with failure to report an accident causing injury and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. […]
Chicago shooting: 17-year-old charged in I-57 expressway shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) – The license plate readers we've been telling you about on Chicago expressways ended up catching a teenager accused of a road rage shooting.The victim told police he was driving southbound on Interstate 57 near Halstead on Saturday when bullets started flying.He was hit, but not seriously injured.The suspect, who is 17 years old, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.
WSPY NEWS
Earlville woman arrested for retail theft
Plano police on Saturday arrested 48-year-old Jeannie S. Kirby, of Earlville, from the Plano Walmart store on Route 34. Kirby is accused of failing to ring up about $113 worth of merchandise in the self-checkout lane. Kirby is charged with retail theft. She was booked at the Plano Police Department...
wjol.com
15-Year-Old Arrested For Stabbing Another Teen
A 15-year-old female was arrested, processed, and transported to the River Valley Justice Center for Aggravated Battery. On December 19, 2022, at 8:35 AM, Officers responded to McDonalds in the 500-block of East Cass Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers located a 15-year-old female victim that had suffered cuts to her right hand and left leg caused by a knife. Further investigation determined that the suspect juvenile had become engaged in a fight with the victim near an alley in the 400 block of East Cass Street. During the fight, the suspect juvenile produced and swung a knife at the victim, cutting her in the right hand and left leg.
