Elgin, IL

WSPY NEWS

Death of fourteen-year-old in Aurora Township accidental

The Kane County Sheriff's Office says that the death of a fourteen-year-old boy in Aurora Township last week was accidental. In a news release, the sheriff's office says that the boy had brought a gun to a home in the 1400 block of Exposition Avenue on Wednesday last week and had pointed it at his head when it accidentally was fired, killing him.
KANE COUNTY, IL
wlip.com

Man Killed in Lake County Hit and Run Identified, Search for Suspect Vehicle Continues

(Waukegan, IL) A man that was killed during a southern Lake County hit and run has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Jose Portillo of Lake Zurich, was hit by a vehicle Saturday night along Route 12 near June Terrace. Police say they received a call that night about an intoxicated male in the roadway, and were on their way to check out the situation when they witnessed the 38-year-old being struck by a dark colored SUV. Police attempted life saving measures on Portillo, but were unsuccessful…the suspect SUV fled the scene. No further description of the vehicle has been released…and the matter remains under investigation.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
959theriver.com

Manhattan Police Arrest the “BP Three” Thieves

Manhattan Police concluded a three month-long investigation into the theft of approximately $117,000.00 from the Manhattan BP Minit Mart by three employees of the store with the issuance of three felony warrants for theft on December 15th, 2022. All three have since been taken into custody on these warrants. Casey...
MANHATTAN, IL
wjol.com

Fatal Crash In Wilmington

The office of the Will County Coroner, Laurie H. Summers, is reporting the death of of a Godley woman. Thirty-two year old Lindsey M. Murphy, was pronounced deceased at the intersection of Lorenzo Rd. and Will Rd. in Wilmington Township, on December 19th at 2:25 am. Ms. Murphy was involved...
WILL COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Man shot, killed at a barbershop on South Side

CHICAGO – A man was shot and killed at a barbershop on the South Side late Tuesday night. According to Chicago police, someone walked into the business in the 8000 block of South Halsted at 11:55 PM and started shooting. 32-year-old Sterline Harris was hit in the armpit and was taken to Christ Hospital, where […]
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego man gets seven years in drug case

An Oswego man is being sentenced to seven years in prison in a Kendall County drug case. The Kendall County State's Attorney's Office says that 28-year-old Adam Schulte delivered 30 tabs of LSD to an undercover police officer with the Kendall County Police Assistance Team. The state's attorney's office says that it happened in February of 2020.
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Plano police investigating fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash

The Plano Police Department is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that resulted in the death a fifty-year-old man. Police say it happened Sunday afternoon in the 4100 block of Hoffman Street. An initial investigation found that the victim had been walking his dogs when he was hit by a...
PLANO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot 3 times in leg while walking in West Englewood

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was shot three times in his left leg while walking in West Englewood early Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was walking on the street in the 7000 block of South Damen Avenue around 1:16 a.m. when he was stuck by gunfire. The victim was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 suburban employees accused of stealing $117K from BP Mini Mart

MANHATTAN, Ill. - Three Manhattan BP Mini Mart employees are accused of stealing $117,000 from the business, police announced Tuesday. Following a three-month-long investigation, police issued three felony warrants for theft on Dec. 15 for the employees. Casey Cast, 24, of Shorewood, was taken into custody on Dec. 16 at...
MANHATTAN, IL
WGNtv.com

Body found after warrant arrest in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. — A body was discovered inside an Elgin home following a warrant arrest Sunday night. Just before 7 p.m. Elgin police responded to the area of Summit and Hiawatha for a well-being check. When they arrived, police said a man was taken into custody on unrelated and outstanding warrants.
ELGIN, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting: 17-year-old charged in I-57 expressway shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – The license plate readers we've been telling you about on Chicago expressways ended up catching a teenager accused of a road rage shooting.The victim told police he was driving southbound on Interstate 57 near Halstead on Saturday when bullets started flying.He was hit, but not seriously injured.The suspect, who is 17 years old, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Earlville woman arrested for retail theft

Plano police on Saturday arrested 48-year-old Jeannie S. Kirby, of Earlville, from the Plano Walmart store on Route 34. Kirby is accused of failing to ring up about $113 worth of merchandise in the self-checkout lane. Kirby is charged with retail theft. She was booked at the Plano Police Department...
EARLVILLE, IL
wjol.com

15-Year-Old Arrested For Stabbing Another Teen

A 15-year-old female was arrested, processed, and transported to the River Valley Justice Center for Aggravated Battery. On December 19, 2022, at 8:35 AM, Officers responded to McDonalds in the 500-block of East Cass Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers located a 15-year-old female victim that had suffered cuts to her right hand and left leg caused by a knife. Further investigation determined that the suspect juvenile had become engaged in a fight with the victim near an alley in the 400 block of East Cass Street. During the fight, the suspect juvenile produced and swung a knife at the victim, cutting her in the right hand and left leg.
JOLIET, IL

