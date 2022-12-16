Read full article on original website
Ocracoke message in a bottle from the Class of 2020 found in Portugal
On July 26, 2020, a bottle was launched into the Gulf Stream off the Outer Banks, N.C., celebrating the Ocracoke School’s Class of 2020. More than two years later, the same bottle was found near Setúbal and the Tróia Peninsula in Portugal, per a Facebook announcement from the discoverer, Elena M Bretan.
Ocracoke Island Celebration winners announced
The “Wow” factor in many of the holiday lights displays on Ocracoke was key in deciding who won the annual competition sponsored by the Ocracoke Civic & Business Association. “We’re totally impressed at the effort people put out,” said one of the judges after judging ended. “People put...
Robert Burton Keys, Jr.
Robert “Bob” Burton Keys, Jr. entered his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the age of 77. He passed peacefully in his sleep after a short battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Through their faith, the family finds peace and comfort that Bob is no longer suffering but is now healed and in the presence of his Lord and Savior. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janice Andrea Keys; children, Kelly, Bonnie (Brian), and Jennifer (Richard); grandchildren, Megan, Andrea, BJ, Taylor, Simon, and Cameron; sisters, Evelyn (George) and Susan (Eddie); nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Burton Keys, Sr., and mother, Anna Margaret (Osborne) Keys.
William Joseph Burns, Jr.
KITTY HAWK — William Joseph Burns, Jr. finished his earthly walk on December 8, 2022, at the age of 92 at his Kitty Hawk home. Bill served honorably in the US Coast Guard and eventually retired from a long career in the tool and die industry. He is survived...
Roger Edward Shannon
MANTEO — Roger Edward Shannon, 53, of Manteo, NC died Wednesday, December 14, 2022. He was the son of Eleanor D. Mitchell of Manteo, NC and the late Robert B. Shannon. Growing up in Swan Quarter, Roger graduated from Mattamuskeet Early College High School. He worked for Shannon Painting Company and was a member of Swan Quarter Baptist Church.
Outer Banks Visitors Bureau releases 2022 State of Tourism annual report
The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau recently released its 2022 State of Dare County Tourism annual report, which presents a breakdown of tourism-related numbers in the county during the past fiscal year. The full report also dives into marketing efforts, grants, and other significant initiatives underway at the Bureau, both in...
Dare County Announces Completion of Avon-Buxton Water Line Replacement Project
The Dare County Water Department has announced that construction to replace the water line that is located between the villages of Avon and Buxton on Hatteras Island has been completed. On November 1, 2022, crews began to replace approximately 1.5 miles of the existing water line with brand-new, stronger C900...
Storm could bring coastal flooding, strong winds, and freezing temps starting Thursday
A strong storm system could bring a number of impacts to the Outer Banks starting on Thursday including strong winds, oceanside and soundside flooding, heavy rains, and freezing temperatures, per a Wednesday morning update from the National Weather Service (NWS) Newport/Morehead City office. Minor to moderate soundside and oceanside flooding...
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week Mia
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week, Mia, courtesy of their latest video produced by Dare County’s CURRENT TV. For more information on Mia, and the many other Outer Banks pets currently up for adoption, visit the Outer Banks SPCA website at https://www.obxspca.org/, or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/obxspca/
Walter “Buddy” Fletcher Wheeler
MANTEO — Walter “Buddy” Fletcher Wheeler, 85, of Manteo, NC died Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his home. Born in Scranton, NC on December 10, 1937, he was the son of the late Rosa Snoddy and William Waite Wheeler, Sr. Having served his country honorably, Buddy was...
James N. Clark
On Saturday, December 17, 2022, James N. Clark, beloved husband, passed away suddenly at the age of seventy-nine. He lived in the Outer Banks since 1981 and was very much involved in the GOP, a 9/member of the board of elections, and a member of the ABC board. His gentle smile, that sparkle in his eyes, and his love for family & friends will be greatly missed.
Cynthia Jackson Simpson
KILL DEVIL HILLS — Cynthia (Cindy) Simpson, 79, of Kill Devil Hills, NC crossed over December 16, 2022, in her home surrounded and supported by her family. A stage four breast cancer survivor, she was recently diagnosed with terminal breast cancer. Cindy was a fighter and overcame many obstacles in her life; unfortunately, this fight couldn’t be won, and we lost her two weeks later. Her strength and determination were an inspiration to all who knew her.
