Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
The 5 Teams Vikings Could Face in Playoffs

The Minnesota Vikings climbed to 11-3 in 2022, stunningly actionizing the biggest comeback in NFL history on Saturday over the Indianapolis Colts. Kevin O’Connell’s team also clinched the NFC North, a feat that eluded Minnesota for five years. Minnesota is now guaranteed to host at least one playoff...
Former Vikings 1st-Rounder Joins Seahawks Active Roster

With Seattle’s 2022 season teetering on a 7-7 record, a former Minnesota Vikings 1st-Rounder has joined the Seahawks active roster as a depth option. That’s Laquon Treadwell, a member of the Vikings 2016 draft class. The wide receiver was “called up” on Tuesday, according to The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. Bell tweeted, “Laquon Treadwell confirms online Seahawks are signing him to the active roster off their practice squad.”
Vikings Audition Interesting New QB

The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
A Receiver in Trouble and Other Week 15 Vikings Takeaways

The Vikings came out with a victory on Saturday in one of the greatest games in NFL history. The scoreboard showed 39-36 after more than four memorable hours. With that win, the Vikings secured the division crown for the first time since 2017. Like always, we learned some things about the 2022 Vikings, including a particular receiver in trouble.
Old Vikings Nemesis Takes Over at QB in Indy

The Minnesota Vikings groundbreaking comeback over the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday evidently prompted structural change — and who can blame them? Veteran signal-caller and old Vikings nemesis Nick Foles will start this Monday night as the Colts host the Los Angeles Chargers. Foles hasn’t started a game since Week...
The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 16

Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in all national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings conducted the largest comeback in NFL history last Saturday, mind-bogglingly upending the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 39-36 after trailing 33-0 at halftime. Minnesota’s defense stiffened in the 2nd Half while the offense, led by Kirk Cousins, scored five unanswered touchdowns.
The NFL’s Top QBs after Week 15

The following scores are “good” through December 20th, 2022, and detail the NFL’s top QBs after Week 15. This metric merges quarterback grades and scores from Pro Football Focus, FootballOutsiders’ DVOA, EPA+CPOE, and the traditional Passer Rating. The objective is to rank quarterbacks week-by-week with a progressive rolling tally and set of rankings.
The Vikings Apparently Employ the Legendary Harry Styles.

There’s a price to pay for merely being young, and Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell was the butt of a strange-but-fun comparison this week. The Vikings host the overachieving New York Giants this weekend, one week after executing the largest comeback in NFL history over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. And the Giants are led defensively by a man named Wink Martindale, who fired up an interesting comparison for Kevin O’Connell on Wednesday.
The Vikings — Recipients of Atonement?

Earlier this season, I wondered if we just saw the greatest Minnesota Vikings game in franchise history. The team found a way to walk off the Buffalo Bills on the road in a game where Josh Allen gift-wrapped a touchdown. And then, there was Saturday. The NFL has been around...
History Doesn’t Paint a Pretty Picture for Vikings-Giants

Man, it feels good to be a Vikings fan right now, doesn’t it? The team just clinched the division and a playoff berth thanks to their gaudy 11-3 record on the season. We’re still reveling in the reality that this squad just pulled off the most fantastic comeback in the history of the NFL. And we’ve got the Giants on the horizon this weekend. You want to talk about frauds, take a peek at that New York Football team and their 8-5-1 record!
