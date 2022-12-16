Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Dallas Leaders DeMarcus Lawrence, Lynn McBee and Others Gear Up for Big Thought's BIG NIGHTLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not MissLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
You’ll Never Believe Who the Vikings Signed at QB
To start your Tuesday, you’ll never believe who the Vikings signed at QB. It’s the young journeyman Josh Rosen, from 2018 NFL Draft fame. The man now plays for the Vikings, presumably as the team’s QB3. Rosen has bounced around the NFL since 2018 and will now try Minnesota on for size.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
The 5 Teams Vikings Could Face in Playoffs
The Minnesota Vikings climbed to 11-3 in 2022, stunningly actionizing the biggest comeback in NFL history on Saturday over the Indianapolis Colts. Kevin O’Connell’s team also clinched the NFC North, a feat that eluded Minnesota for five years. Minnesota is now guaranteed to host at least one playoff...
Former Vikings 1st-Rounder Joins Seahawks Active Roster
With Seattle’s 2022 season teetering on a 7-7 record, a former Minnesota Vikings 1st-Rounder has joined the Seahawks active roster as a depth option. That’s Laquon Treadwell, a member of the Vikings 2016 draft class. The wide receiver was “called up” on Tuesday, according to The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. Bell tweeted, “Laquon Treadwell confirms online Seahawks are signing him to the active roster off their practice squad.”
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
NFL Analyst on Kirk Cousins in Comeback: “He Didn’t Do That Much.”
Somebody was instrumental in the Minnesota Vikings historic comeback against the Indianapolis Colts last weekend, but it certainly wasn’t quarterback Kirk Cousins, according to one prominent NFL analyst. On this week’s Pro Football Focus Week 15 podcast, Sam Monson explained, “People are complaining about Kirk Cousins’ [PFF grade] in...
Vikings Audition Interesting New QB
The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
NFL Coach Adam Zimmer’s Cause of Death Revealed Almost 2 Months After He Was Found Dead
Nearly two months after Adam Zimmer was found dead, new details of the NFL coach’s passing have been revealed. According to the Associated Press, Minnesota's Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office cited the 38-year-old’s cause of death as chronic alcohol use. Adam, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died on October 31. The […]
Vikings Are Evidently Incredibly Fraudulent — and — Incredibly Special
Vikings Are Evidently Incredibly Fraudulent — and — Incredibly Special. There cannot be middle ground, so the 2022 Minnesota Vikings are both — incredibly fraudulent and incredibly special at the same time, according to NFL Network and, in particular, Kyle Brandt. The Vikings completed the largest comeback...
Giants Use Unusual Tactic to Prepare for Vikings
The 8-5-1 New York Giants trek to Minneapolis for a date with the Vikings, and they’re using an unusual tactic to prepare for Kevin O’Connell’s team. According to Pat Leonard of NY Daily News and Sports, the “Giants are pumping the Vikings’ SKOL chant into practice today.”
A Receiver in Trouble and Other Week 15 Vikings Takeaways
The Vikings came out with a victory on Saturday in one of the greatest games in NFL history. The scoreboard showed 39-36 after more than four memorable hours. With that win, the Vikings secured the division crown for the first time since 2017. Like always, we learned some things about the 2022 Vikings, including a particular receiver in trouble.
Old Vikings Nemesis Takes Over at QB in Indy
The Minnesota Vikings groundbreaking comeback over the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday evidently prompted structural change — and who can blame them? Veteran signal-caller and old Vikings nemesis Nick Foles will start this Monday night as the Colts host the Los Angeles Chargers. Foles hasn’t started a game since Week...
The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 16
Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in all national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings conducted the largest comeback in NFL history last Saturday, mind-bogglingly upending the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 39-36 after trailing 33-0 at halftime. Minnesota’s defense stiffened in the 2nd Half while the offense, led by Kirk Cousins, scored five unanswered touchdowns.
PurplePTSD: Rival Takes Over in IND, Dalvin Cook Eyes Achievement, Kirk’s Big Award
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Today’s edition is highlighted by a new quarterback in Indianapolis, Dalvin Cook’s quest for a career-best, and Kirk Cousins’ big award. PurplePTSD:...
Explained: Leave It to the 2022 Vikings to Pull off the Greatest Comeback Ever
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. Explained: Leave It to the 2022 Vikings to Pull off the Greatest Comeback Ever. This is Episode 181 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the mayhem and joy on display in the Vikings Week 15 comeback.
The Vikings 2022 Offense by the Numbers: After Week 15
Each week, VikingsTerritory tracks the 2022 Minnesota Vikings offense by the numbers. This is the after-Week-15 edition. The Vikings have 14 games in the books in 2022, with an 11-3 record exiting Week 15. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell won for an 11th time in Week 15, thanks to a...
The NFL’s Top QBs after Week 15
The following scores are “good” through December 20th, 2022, and detail the NFL’s top QBs after Week 15. This metric merges quarterback grades and scores from Pro Football Focus, FootballOutsiders’ DVOA, EPA+CPOE, and the traditional Passer Rating. The objective is to rank quarterbacks week-by-week with a progressive rolling tally and set of rankings.
The Vikings Apparently Employ the Legendary Harry Styles.
There’s a price to pay for merely being young, and Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell was the butt of a strange-but-fun comparison this week. The Vikings host the overachieving New York Giants this weekend, one week after executing the largest comeback in NFL history over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. And the Giants are led defensively by a man named Wink Martindale, who fired up an interesting comparison for Kevin O’Connell on Wednesday.
The Vikings — Recipients of Atonement?
Earlier this season, I wondered if we just saw the greatest Minnesota Vikings game in franchise history. The team found a way to walk off the Buffalo Bills on the road in a game where Josh Allen gift-wrapped a touchdown. And then, there was Saturday. The NFL has been around...
History Doesn’t Paint a Pretty Picture for Vikings-Giants
Man, it feels good to be a Vikings fan right now, doesn’t it? The team just clinched the division and a playoff berth thanks to their gaudy 11-3 record on the season. We’re still reveling in the reality that this squad just pulled off the most fantastic comeback in the history of the NFL. And we’ve got the Giants on the horizon this weekend. You want to talk about frauds, take a peek at that New York Football team and their 8-5-1 record!
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0