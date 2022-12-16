Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Lionel Messi PSG contract details: How much money is Argentina star making with new extension at Ligue 1 club?
Fresh off his 2022 FIFA World Cup victory with Argentina, Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed with French side Paris Saint-Germain to extend his stay in the French capital. The 35-year-old added a World Cup title to his trophy case in December, cementing his status as the greatest player of all-time.
Sporting News
Thiago Alcantara backs Liverpool for top four in 'new era' of Premier League after World Cup
Thiago Alcantara is confident that Liverpool will use the boost of a rare mid-season break to ensure they return to the Premier League top four. The Reds endured a mixed start to the campaign that left them in sixth place prior to the World Cup-enforced hiatus, seven points shy of the Champions League places.
Sporting News
Latest FIFA rankings for men's national teams: Updated list of best countries in the world
Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but that wasn't good enough to become the No. 1 team on the planet based on the latest rankings updated Thursday, December 22. The FIFA rankings represent football's best attempt to list the teams according to accomplishments throughout the sport's calendar. While the World Cup holds the most prestige, other competitions also weigh into the list's construction and algorithm, looking to weigh all results throughout recent years as equally as possible.
Sporting News
Manchester United urged to sign Portugal World Cup sensation Goncalo Ramos to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Goncalo Ramos "could be the new Cristiano Ronaldo" for Manchester United, according to Kleberson, who has urged his former club to sign the striker. WHAT HAPPENED? Ramos upstaged Ronaldo at the 2022 World Cup when he was selected to start ahead of the 37-year-old in Portugal's round of 16 tie against Switzerland. The Benfica forward scored a hat-trick to help his country to a 6-1 victory, and he has since been linked with a move to some of Europe's biggest clubs, including United.
Sporting News
Manchester United transfer news: Latest January window updates on winter player signings, loans and deals for 2023
Manchester United supporters likely came away with a positive impression from the first half of their club's first season under new manager Erik ten Hag, feeling that one or two key acquisitions in January could allow them to make a Top 4 push and get back into the UEFA Champions League.
Sporting News
'What a coward' - Novak Djokovic slammed after backing out of Nick Kyrgios match at World Tennis League
Novak Djokovic has left a number of fans disappointed after pulling out of a match against Nick Kyrgios on Wednesday. The two tennis stars were set to face off at the new World Tennis League (WTL) in Dubai having played the Wimbledon final against each other in July. But despite...
Sporting News
Messi is coming for Ronaldo's records: The reason why staying at PSG makes perfect sense for Argentine's legacy
Lionel Messi's reported imminent contract extension at French side Paris Saint-Germain would keep the greatest player of all time entrenched in European football for the foreseeable future. Rumors had been swirling prior to the 2022 World Cup that a 35-year-old Messi could leave PSG at the end of the season...
