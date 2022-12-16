The Leadership Washington class experienced a variety of health and wellness-related offerings in town on Wednesday, Dec 14th. They started the day at the UP Home. The class learned about many of the health conditions that can affect the eyes from Dr. Megan Hangartner of Modern Eye Care. They traveled to the YMCA, where Brandi Hemsley of JET Physical Therapy educated the class about how physical therapy can alleviate various causes of pain and improve various surgical outcomes like knee and hip replacements. Nick Pacha, the Parks and Rec Director with the City of Washington, filled them in on the status of the various parks in town, including the development and usage of the new Wellness Park. Washington County Hospital and Clinics CEO Todd Patterson gave the class an update on the new plant operations structure being added to the hospital, as well as the new services and providers that have been added in the past year. John Woodward gave an update on the Washington County Hospital Foundation. The class moved across the street to Halcyon House. They had tours around the facility. Then they took a tour of Hospice of Washington County’s new building led by Katrina Altenhofen, Executive Director.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO