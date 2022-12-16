Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Washington County Board of Supervisors cover EMS Personnel Changes
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday in regular session. Under New Business were personnel change requests from the Washington County Ambulance Service. Three members of the Ambulance Service resigned from their positions, Angela Ballard, Bret Carlson, and Roan See. The Board of Supervisors had a new hire request as well, “Personnel change request for Trevor Viohl, and this would be for a new hire. Motion to approve personnel change request concerning Trevor Viohl as a new employee and for the chair to sign. Second. Ok, I have a motion and a second, any further discussion? Hearing none, all in favor, say I. I Opposed? Motion carries 5-0.” Trevor Viohl joins the Washington County Ambulance Service as a level-one EMT.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids declares snow emergency as storm approaches
The city of Cedar Rapids has declared a Snow Emergency starting at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21 until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 24. Vehicles parked on designated Snow Routes after a Snow Emergency has been declared may be ticketed and/or towed. These routes are typically main arterials, bus routes, school zones, and areas near hospitals.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Sheriffs Office Make Arrest
At approximately 2:42 AM on Sunday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Nick Meader of Tama, in Riverside. Meader has warrants out of Tama and Linn Counties. His warrants include, Possession of 30 Xanax pills without an Iowa Drug Tax Stamp affixed, a Class D Felony. Possession of methamphetamine, a Class D Felony. Driving a vehicle with a barred license is an aggravated misdemeanor. And possession of Xanax pills without a valid prescription, a serious misdemeanor. Meader was pulled over in Cedar Rapids on June 10th. When he failed to appear for court on August 4th, a warrant was issued for his arrest, and a bond was set at $7500. Meader was held in Washington County Jail until he was released to the Tama County Sheriff’s Department.
kciiradio.com
Snow Ordinance Reminder For Area Cities
With snow in the forecast this week, residents of Kalona, Wellman, and Riverside are encouraged to review their respective parking and snow ordinances. During snow removal operations, the city of Kalona prohibits parking, abandoning, or leaving vehicles unattended on public streets, alleys, or city-owned off-street parking areas. Residents may resume parking when snow has been removed from said areas and the snow has ceased to fall. The city is authorized to remove vehicles that are in violation of the parking ban.
kciiradio.com
Structure Fire near Riverside
At approximately 10:25 p.m. Saturday, the Washington Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire two miles east of Kalona on highway 22. The Kalona Fire Department, Kalona EMS, Riverside Fire Department, Wellman Fire Department, and Washington County Ambulance Service also responded. The caller was unsure if the structure was near other buildings or had anyone inside. Authorities were able to contact the property owners and discovered that the home was under construction and no one was inside the residence. Alliant Energy, State Roads, and Emergency Management were contacted and responded. The fire was extinguished.
KCRG.com
House fire injures and displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening, at approximately 5:33 pm, emergency crews responded to the 500 block of East Post Rd. SE for a report of a residential fire. Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the basement window of a residence. Firefighters made entry through the front door of the home and proceeded to the basement where they extinguished the fire.
kciiradio.com
Theft suspect to be brought back to Washington County
At approximately 1:41 AM on Friday, Cedar Rapids Police arrested 31-year-old Hali Bagley, of Cedar Rapids. She is wanted in Washington County on a warrant for a 3rd-degree burglary charge, a Class D felony. As well as a 3rd-degree theft charge, an aggravated misdemeanor. Bagley was arrested in Riverside on August 24th and brought to the Washington County Jail. Bagley’s initial hearing was set for September 2nd at 11:00 am at the Washington County Courthouse. When she failed to appear in court, a bond was set at $10,000. Bagley is currently being held in Linn County Jail, with extradition arrangements to be made at a later date. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
KCRG.com
Johnson County convict escapes on work release
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Johnson County man convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree has failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Facility as required on Sunday. 26-year-old Cordarro Dashawn Pearson was admitted to the work release facility on December 6th, 2022. He is 5′11″ and weighs 218 pounds.
kciiradio.com
Area Law Enforcement Offer Winter/Holiday Safety Tips
With freezing temperatures and holiday travel on the way, law enforcement throughout the area are offering tips for individuals and families to stay safe this season. Prior to holiday travel, ensure that your vehicle is in working order: having an updated oil change, filling your tires, and checking the antifreeze before long trips will promote safety for all drivers. Jefferson County Sheriff Deputy, Angie Pohren, also urges drivers to be on the lookout for law enforcement working traffic stops and roadside accidents. “A lot of times, the most dangerous part of our job is people not watching or seeing us on the side of the road and potentially injuring one of us,” she adds.
KCRG.com
Semi-truck on fire blocks traffic on I-80 near Tiffin
KCRG.com
Three Cedar Rapids roads to close due to potential snow drifts
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids city officials say multiple roads will be closed starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday as a winter storm is expected to bring snowfall to the area. The roads that will close are:. 18th Street SW from Wright Brothers Boulevard to Nordstrom’s south entrance...
kniakrls.com
Land Values Increase in Marion and Warren Counties
The 2022 Iowa State Land Value Survey released recently shows the average value of an acre of farmland jumped 17%, or $1,660, to $11,411 per acre in Iowa. Values increased in Marion County and Warren county during the same time frames. In Marion County the 2021 value was $8,669 and it rose to $9,580 in 2022. Warren county averages increased from $9,021 in 2021 to $10,193 in 2022.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Board of Health Meeting Preview
The Washington County Board of Health will be meeting Thursday at 12PM on the 5th floor of The Federation Bank. Discussion will be had on the Environmental Health Report with a focus on Environmental Health Financials, Outbreak Complaint Overview, and Environmental Health Update. There will also be a Public Health Report with action items being personnel change requests as well as the fiscal year 2024 Lease Agreement with Federation Bank.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH PAUL PATE
On today’s program, we’re talking with Iowa Secretary of State, Paul Pate, about his recent trip to Lone Tree High School to deliver the Carrie Chapman Catt Award for student voter registration.
KCCI.com
Iowa man shot by officer is charged with attempted murder
DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — An Ottumwa man is charged with attempted murder he wasshot by an officer near Blakesburg. Authorities say 35-year-old Charles Hall led officers on a high-speed chase through several counties on Dec. 7. Officers finally stopped Hall near Blakesburg. They say he got out of his...
kciiradio.com
Trial Set For Kalona Man
A trial has been scheduled for 40-year-old Matthew James Meisheid of Kalona, set for March 21, 2023. The trial is in regards to two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations by using or displaying a firearm, both class D felonies charged against Meisheid. Charges stem from an incident in July in which officers arrived at Meisheid’s home to enforce the city’s firework ordinance. He subsequently became aggressive, threatening officers and wielding a pistol.
kciiradio.com
Washington Mayor Rosien Talks Completed projects for City
Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien talked with KCII News about the progress the City of Washington has made in the last year. One project that he spoke of was the construction of the David Collins Pavilion. Rosien states, “And the Pavilion, the David Collins Pavilion, was opened and dedicated as well as the adjacent bench which was a memorial for Mary Bump.” The pavilion was constructed in remembrance of the late Washington Economic Development Group Director David Collins, who unexpectedly passed away in July 2020. The pavilion was sponsored by the Washington Rotary Club.
kciiradio.com
Ellen M. Van Dyk
A memorial service for 77-year-old Ellen M. Van Dyk of Kalona will be held at a later date. A memorial fund has been established for Hospice of Washington County. The Beatty-Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
kciiradio.com
Leadership Washington Class Participates in Health and Wellness Day
The Leadership Washington class experienced a variety of health and wellness-related offerings in town on Wednesday, Dec 14th. They started the day at the UP Home. The class learned about many of the health conditions that can affect the eyes from Dr. Megan Hangartner of Modern Eye Care. They traveled to the YMCA, where Brandi Hemsley of JET Physical Therapy educated the class about how physical therapy can alleviate various causes of pain and improve various surgical outcomes like knee and hip replacements. Nick Pacha, the Parks and Rec Director with the City of Washington, filled them in on the status of the various parks in town, including the development and usage of the new Wellness Park. Washington County Hospital and Clinics CEO Todd Patterson gave the class an update on the new plant operations structure being added to the hospital, as well as the new services and providers that have been added in the past year. John Woodward gave an update on the Washington County Hospital Foundation. The class moved across the street to Halcyon House. They had tours around the facility. Then they took a tour of Hospice of Washington County’s new building led by Katrina Altenhofen, Executive Director.
A City Lost About 670,000 Trees. Now It Has a Plan to Replant Them
When Carole Teator purchased her property in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, it wasn’t for the house. She had fallen in love with the huge pines on the small wooded lot. So when a storm with up to 140 mph winds ripped through the area on August 10, 2020, snapping more than two dozen trees around her home, it was devastating.
