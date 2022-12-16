Read full article on original website
Minneapolis police investigate bus stop homicide
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating after an apparent homicide that happened near a bus stop Wednesday afternoon.Police have not released many details, but say the incident happened near Nicollet Avenue South and 24th Street East around 12:45 p.m.When officers arrived at the intersection, they found a man on the sidewalk with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died of his injury.Police say the victim and the shooter had a conversation, and the shooter fled the scene shortly after. Police tracked the suspect with a K-9 officer and say they have video of the suspect. No one has been arrested.This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more details are available.
Minneapolis police asking for public's help in deadly shooting
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public's help in a shooting that left a man dead on a sidewalk in south Minneapolis. Shortly before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, officers from the Minneapolis Police Department's 5th Precinct and Metro Transit Police responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of 24th St. E. and Nicollet Avenue South.
fox9.com
Nicollet Ave shooting leaves one dead Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting along a popular stretch of Nicollet Avenue known as "Eat Street" in Minneapolis left one dead Wednesday. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, at around 12:45 PM today, officers from the fifth precinct along with Metro Transit Police responded to the intersection of 24th Street East and Nicollet Avenue South on a report of a shooting.
Prosecutors: No charges in shooting death of Tekle Sundberg
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis police officers involved in the July 2022 shooting death of Tekle Sundberg will not face charges, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office. County Attorney Mike Freeman announced his office will decline to press charges Wednesday, saying in part, "...tragic as it is, the officers'...
Man fatally shot in North Minneapolis
A man is dead following a shooting in the Hawthorne neighborhood of Minneapolis late Sunday night. The shooting happened at a home on the 3100 block of Dupont Avenue around 11:50 p.m., with police arriving to find the victim with life-threatening gunshot wounds that ultimately proved fatal. Another person was...
740thefan.com
One dead, one arrested in Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS – A man is dead and another man is in custody following a shooting in north Minneapolis late Sunday night. When police arrived, they found a man inside the residence with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene. Another man was taken into...
Man shot dead in north Minneapolis house ID'd as Willie Hobbs, 57
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead and another man is in custody following a shooting in north Minneapolis late Sunday evening.According to police, the fatal shooting occurred on the 3100 block of Dupont Avenue North just before midnight. When officers arrived, they found a man inside the residence with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene, police said. On Tuesday, the man was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 57-year-old Willie James Hobbs. He lived at the house where he was shot. The manner of his death was determined to be homicide.Another man was taken into custody for questioning. Police say preliminary information indicates the two men knew each other.The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Minnesota Man ID’D as Victim of Deadly Hit and Run
Fridley, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office has identified 51-year-old Calvin Garron as the victim of a fatal hit and run in Fridley Friday afternoon. A news release says investigators are still looking for the vehicle involved in the deadly incident. Investigators say the Fridley, MN man was wearing a dark colored jacket, blue jeans, black and white shoes, and carrying items in a plastic bag when he was fatally struck by the vehicle.
Sheriff: Illegal firearms, "large quantity" of drugs seized from Minneapolis residence
MINNEAPOLIS – Several illegal firearms and a lot of drugs were recently seized from a Minneapolis residence.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says the county's Violent Offender Task Force got a search warrant before the raid, which was conducted along with their Emergency Services Unit.Five handguns, two MAC-10 submachine guns, a rifle and body armor were confiscated, along with "a large quantity of marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy" and the synthetic cannabinoid K2. The sheriff's office says the drugs and weapons belonged to a convicted felon who was arrested at the scene.
Police dog and 2 other dogs die in Chisago Co. house fire
NESSEL TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A K-9 officer and two other dogs were killed in a house fire that happened in Chisago County Monday afternoon.The county sheriff's office said that responding agencies arrived at the house to find it fully engulfed in flames. The home belongs to a deputy with the department.The family was not at home, but the deputy's K-9 partner, Kyro, and two other dogs were inside the home when it caught on fire.The department reported "with extreme sadness" that none of those three dogs survived the blaze.Authorities reported that the deputy and his family lost everything in the fire. They've set up a GoFundMe for the Fischer family in association with the Chisago County Sheriff's Office Foundation."We are forever grateful for K-9 Deputy Kyro's service and he will not be forgotten," the department concluded.
2 injured in shooting at Oakdale bar, no arrests
OAKDALE, Minn. -- Oakdale police are investigating after two people were injured in a bar shooting Saturday night.According to police, the shooting occurred at Titan's Sports Saloon at around 11:15 p.m. After responding to the report of a shooting, police officers found two men suffering from non-life threatening injuries. A 25-year-old man was shot in the shoulder area and a 21-year-old man was shot in the arm. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.After interviewing witnesses, police say they believe the shooting was directed at two people. There were no other injuries. No arrests have been announced, but police say there's a person of interest and the investigation is active. Anyone with information is asked to call Oakdale police at 651-738-1025.
fox9.com
Minneapolis murder suspect arrested in Texas, returns to Minnesota for first court appearance
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis murder suspect on the run for months is now back in a local jail after authorities arrested her in Texas. Erica Roberts made her first court appearance in Hennepin County District Court Monday afternoon, accused in the deadly shooting of Tanasha Austin, a mother of two children under the age of 12, in March.
Gunman Opens Fire at Suburban Twin Cities Bar
Oakdale, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two men were wounded last night when a man opened fire in a suburban Twin Cities bar. The Oakdale Police Department says the shooting was reported around 11:15 PM at Titan's Sports Saloon in the western St. Paul suburb. Officials say a 25-year-old man was shot in his abdomen and a 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm. Both victims were transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.
fox9.com
Video shows fmr. Hennepin Co. Commissioner Mike Opat asking for break in drunk driving arrest
(FOX 9) - Video from the October drunk driving arrest of former Hennepin County Board Commissioner Mike Opat shows the former public official desperately trying to avoid a trip to the county jail. "My name doesn’t ring any bells for you?" Opat asked the Dayton Police officer. "I don’t...
740thefan.com
Minnesota BCA issues 1st no-knock warrant report
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released its first annual report on no-knock search warrants. The reporting became state law in September. Since the law took effect in September, of 132 no-knock warrants requested, three were denied by the courts and 105 were carried out by law enforcement. In 87 of those cases, evidence being sought was located.
fox9.com
Minnetonka police arrest 3 people in connection to 89 property damage reports
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnetonka Police arrested three people in connection to a string of property damages that caused over $100,000 in damages across the west metro. The reports began in August, with businesses, religious sites, schools, and residents reporting mostly damaged windows from BBs and metal nuts. Minnetonka Police Captain Jason Tait told FOX 9 that after struggling to find leads, they reached out to neighboring suburbs and soon realized the vandalism was happening across the west metro.
Minnesota BCA sends out missing person alert for 87-year-old man
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) sent out a missing person alert Sunday to help the Blaine Police Department locate 87-year-old Dick Hathaway. The alert says Hathaway left his residence early Sunday morning and has not returned home or been in contact with his family...
knsiradio.com
Three People Recently Released from Prison Arrested in Thursday Drug Bust
(KNSI) — Three people under intense supervised release from prison were arrested in north Minneapolis for allegedly distributing methamphetamine in central and west central Minnesota. According to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, it worked in conjunction with the Minnesota Department of Corrections to execute search warrants at...
police1.com
Minn. court: Widow wrongly denied benefits after LEO husband died by suicide
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled on a lawsuit stemming from the death of Washington County Sheriff's deputy Jerome Lannon in 2018. The court found that Lannon's wife was wrongly denied death benefits after the he died by suicide due to a PTSD diagnosis.
Driver who died in Hwy. 62 bridge crash identified
A man who died after crashing his car in snowy conditions in Minneapolis Thursday has been identified. Sean Phillip Stout, 39, from Bloomington, died from multiple blunt force injuries in the crash, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Stout was driving a Jeep...
