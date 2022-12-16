ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 14 QB Index: Where Does Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Land After Performance vs. Titans?

To say Trevor Lawrence has arrived would be an understatement.

The second-year Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL over the past five weeks, leading the Jaguars to a 3-2 record in that span with the only losses coming against the Kansas City Chiefs and a red-hot Detroit Lions team.

But is Lawrence playing well enough that he could be considered underrated? Especially after Week 14, where his performance in a 36-22 win over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors? This week's QB Index from NFL.com makes it seem like it.

Lawrence completed 30 of 42 pass attempts (71.4 percent) for a career-high 368 yards and four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) with no interceptions for a 121.9 passer rating in Jacksonville’s 36-22 victory over Tennessee. His 368 passing yards and 121.9 rating both led the AFC in Week 14.

Despite this, NFL.com placed him at No. 13 this week -- the same spot he was at after last week's loss to the Lions, and placed behind Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady.

"Lawrence was sensational against Tennessee, guiding an offensive explosion that saw Jacksonville put up points on five straight drives against a once-formidable Titans defense," NFL.com wrote. "Lawrence's career-high 368 yards through the air were aided by a monster Sunday from suddenly fiery ex-Giants tight end Evan Engram (11/162/2). Lawrence is turning into a passer who makes the most of his weapons. It was impressive and unusual to see a Jaguars quarterback engineer three straight touchdown drives between the second and third quarters to completely swallow a division-leading rival."

So, why isn't Lawrence ranked higher? That is unclear, especially after the emphasis of his career game vs. the Titans last weekend.

For context, Lawrence, who was 23 years and 66 days old on Sunday, became the youngest player in NFL history with at least 350 passing yards, three touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown in a game. Lawrence also joined Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes as players to win multiple Offensive Player of the Week awards in 2022 and is the first Jacksonville player ever to win two in one season.

Below is where NFL.com has ranked Lawrence each week this season; a lull in the middle of the season after an early jump, presented by a rise over the last few weeks.

Week 2: No. 19

Week 3: No. 20

Week 4: No. 14

Week 5: No. 17

Week 6: No. 24

Week 7: No. 21

Week 8: No. 20

Week 10: No. 19

Week 11: No. 16

Week 12: No. 16

Week 13: No. 14

Week 14: No. 13

Week 15: No. 13

