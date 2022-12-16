Jonathan Kim 'is the field-goal kicker for Michigan State' says kicking guru Dan Orner

North Carolina transfer Johnathan Kim has massive leg strength, but can he solve Michigan State's field-goal kicking problem? (Getty)

Dan Orner has trained dozens of current and former NFL and collegiate kickers and punters at Dan Orner Kicking located in Charlotte, NC, during his career as a kicking coach. And during that time, he has worked as a kicking consultant for several college football programs, including his alma mater North Carolina, through which he connected with Michigan State commitment Jonathan Kim (6-0, 210, Jr., Fredericksburg, VA, Massaponax), a scholarship kick-off specialist for the Tar Heels each of the past three seasons.

“Jonathan was on scholarship at UNC to kick-off for the last two years,” said Orner, who began his collegiate career as a kicker at Michigan State during the Nick Saban era, before transferring to North Carolina where he was a starting kicker. “I have had the field-goal kickers at UNC for the last 16 years, and the head coach, coach (Mack) Brown, asked me to help Johnathan with his field goals, so he was coming down to Charlotte from Chapel Hill to train for the last year and a half, almost two years.”

When Kim entered the NCAA transfer portal during his junior season, he did so with the intent of filling more than a kick-off specialist role at a program with an existing need for a reliable kicker. Kim has found his match at Michigan State.

“He is the field-goal kicker for Michigan State,” Orner said. “Once the transfer portal opened, we have been sending the coaches continuous film of him kicking field goals, and he is at a point now where he is 18-for-20 and 19-for-20. Obviously, Spartan Stadium is windy, and most of the stadiums in the Big Ten are windy. Because of how strong his leg is, he is able to hit that piercing ball through the wind that is not going to get affected.”

Michigan State has an obvious need for a field goal kicker. The Spartans made just 6-of-12 field goals attempted this season. A missed field goal in the final seconds of their Big Ten home finale against Indiana cost Michigan State an opportunity to play in a bowl game.

Kim can help Michigan State remedy its kicking issues, which is why Orner reached out to Spartan special teams analyst Kenny Spencer to suggest that Michigan State take a closer look at his player.

“He and I have an existing relationship just from the kicking world, so I reached out to him once Jonathan entered portal,” Orner said. “I told him, ‘I have a future fifth-round draft pick. I really think this guy has turned the corner.”

Is Kim the answer?

During his three-year career at North Carolina, Kim attempted just one field goal and three PAT kicks. Given that small sample size, it is only natural to ask the obvious question.

Why is Kim the right man for the kicking job at Michigan State?

“Michigan State coaches have definitely vetted this stuff out, and they have spoken to UNC,” Orner said. “The good thing about Johnathan is that through spring ball and fall practice he was 92 percent on kicks with live snaps and holds. So, it’s not like he was 60 percent. These are live reps with over 200 kicks. You have the analytics. This guy has the it-factor.”

Michigan State coaches also made an in-person evaluation of Kim before making him a priority NCAA portal recruiting target for the Class of 2023.

“I can’t simulate a game-winning kick against Indiana or Michigan, but there are attributes I can see after doing this for 17 years, where I know that this guy has got it,” Orner said. “Michigan State coaches were also able to come down and watch him in person and vet that out. They liked what they saw from him, and he is going into their program on full scholarship.”

Kim was in the mix for the starting field-goal kicking job at North Carolina during training camp last August. He kicked well, but it wasn’t enough to beat out sophomore Noah Burnette for the job.

“One of my other kickers at UNC was hot as hell, and didn’t miss,” Orner said.

Burnette went on to make 14 of the 20 field goals during as a sophomore. Kim, on the other hand, entered the transfer portal after four games, whereby preserving a year of eligibility. Kim has two years of eligibility remaining.

Losing a kicking competition does not diminish Kim’s qualifications to kick field goals at Michigan State. Orner insists that Kim has the physical tools and mental toughness to be successful in Mel Tucker’s program.

“Michigan State is important to me,” Orner said. “I went to Michigan State for two years when Coach Saban was there. Ultimately, my relationship with those coaches is important. It not only helps Johnathan, but it also helps my other guys down the road. We have about 60 active guys in college football as starters out of the Carolinas. And it is important to me that I vet them out. I’ve seen this guy every Sunday for two years now, and I can say with 100 percent confidence that this guy has what it takes to play at the top level.”

Developing as a field-goal kicker

Kim has one of the strongest legs in college football. He led the ACC in touchbacks in 2021. His 65 touchbacks as a sophomore ranked fourth in the FBS. Kim also had touchbacks on 76 of 89 (85 percent) of his kick-offs as red-shirt freshman in 2020.

The raw leg strength that enables Kim to boot the ball through the endzone with regularity on kick-offs, however, required refinement for him to develop the accuracy needed to be an effective field-goal kicker.

“He has always had a massive leg, and that is the great thing,” Orner said. “When the coaches watched him, they wanted to know, what is his miss-hit? Historically, his miss-hit is the classical kicker, monster ball that hooks to the left. It goes 70 yards, but it also misses the uprights by 10 yards. One of the things that I work on with all my guys is understanding what your miss-hit is, just like a golfer.”

Orner uses Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker as a frame of reference for understanding mishits by kickers like Kim with uncommon leg strength.

“As a big-legged kicker, Justin Tucker is playing his ball in the right thirds of the uprights. He knows that with adrenaline his ball is going to go left a little bit,” Orner said. “It’s maturing with your gameplan. Knowing what your mishit is, and then one of the biggest things is planning for adrenaline. When three seconds are on the clock, adrenaline is through the roof.”

For big-legged kickers like Kim, being able to dial back leg strength is sometimes necessary to ensure accuracy.

“It would be the equivalent of hitting a seven-iron when circumstances dictate instead of hitting a driver all of the time,” Orner said. “His default ball is a fast-spin toe-ball, and it’s what a lot of guys do in the NFL. They are hitting a ball that spins pretty fast, and cuts through the wind. It favors guys that have monster legs. The guys in the NFL aren’t hitting their ‘A’ ball all the time, but they are hitting the ball that guarantees them three points. At the end of the day, they are in the business of making kicks, and so is Johnathan.”

During their time together, Orner has also worked with Kim on changing some of his kicking mechanics.

“He and I have worked a ton on contact, and we actually changed his steps, which was a huge gain,” Orner said. “One of the other gains that he made is that he actually changed his prescription with contacts, which actually helped him see the ball a lot better, which was a huge deal.”

B1G Test

During his two years at Michigan State, Orner gained an appreciation for how difficult it is to be a successful field-goal kicker in the Big Ten.

“If you can make it out of the Big Ten, you can play everywhere,” Orner said. “I think it has a lot to do with the monstrosity of these old, awesome gothic stadiums. The way I explain it to guys, it is almost like a four-layer cake. You have ground-level wind. Then you have wind about 15 feet up. You have wind at the top of the uprights. You also have wind at the apex of your ball. Because of the swirling effect, you could have a left-to-right wind opposite the tunnel. Then you look to the tunnel, and you could also have a left-to-right wind.

“You have to believe what you feel, but also believe what you see. You have to know that what you feel on the ground is going to be different than what it’s like at the top of the uprights.”

That is especially true at Spartan Stadium.

“You really do have to find your pipeline at Spartan Stadium,” Orner said. “When I was at Michigan State, I always thought that the nation’s jet stream ran right through East Lansing, and any weather system of significance was coming through East Lansing. It’s a tough stadium to kick in, and you have the same thing at Penn State and Ohio State because of the height.”

To be an effective field-goal kicker at Michigan State, a specialist needs to learn the idiosyncrasies of Spartan Stadium.

“When you’re at home, you’ve got to know your own stadium best,” Orner said. “If you check your weather app and you see that the wind is blowing at 17 miles per hour, you’ve got to say, ‘coach, I’ve got to kick in the stadium. Just being proactive and learning it. If one of my college guys is playing in an NFL stadium, I will have an NFL guy screenshot the stadium and draw in the wind patterns, so they know exactly where they have to put the ball for it to basically blow through the uprights.

“Once you learn it, the wind is something you can rely on. Jonathan is just going to have to live in Spartan Stadium on off days and kick in there and get used to it.”

Kim will also need to develop good on-field chemistry with both his long-snapper and holder. It is unclear at this time who that holder will on field-goal kicks for Michigan State. Senior punter Bryce Baringer, who was the holder for the Spartans last season, will no longer been in the program when Kim arrives. Having a talented like long snapper like Hank Pepper, however, will be plus for Kim as he gets acclimated at Michigan State.

“Now, it all comes down to execution,” Orner said. “You all lost a punter who was a really good holder. So, Jonathan needs to get up there and get a level of comfort, because you are only as good as your holder. The snapper is coming back, and he is supposed to be an absolute stud, so that is huge. If you have a bad holder, there are going to be problems, and the blame doesn’t go to the holder. It goes to the kicker.

“Johnathan really needs to get up there once he graduates, and he needs to get as many live snaps and holds, that way he gets his rhythm and he gets his tempo. Once he gets that, he is going to be off and running.”

Michigan State will be in a much better place if that proves to be the case.