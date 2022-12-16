ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Jaws Of Life Used To Pull Driver From Mangled Car On I-695

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AkQWA_0jlC314900
Single vehicle accident with rescue; I695 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department

Jaws of Life was used to rescue a person after a horrific crash in Towson, authorities say.

The crash occurred shortly before 5 a.m., Friday, Dec. 16 in the inner loop of I-695 just before the Providence Road exit, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The destroyed vehicle was found in the woods near the road with a person trapped inside. The person was able to be rescued from the vehicle with serious injuries.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Driver ejected in fatal York County crash, coroner says

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night in York County. Wednesday morning, the York County Coroner's Office released a statement about the fatal single-vehicle crash. It happened on the 4900 block of East Berlin Road in Paradise Township around 8 p.m. "According to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Ephrata Man Hospitalized After Rescuing Roommate From Fire: Police

A man has been hospitalized after "pulling his roommate from the smoke-charged first-floor apartment," Ephrata police say. The fire broke out in the fire floor apartment in the 300 Block of West Main Street, Ephrata Borough on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 7:22 p.m., according to a release by the police department the following day,
EPHRATA, PA
Daily Voice

Annapolis Passenger Killed In Drunk Driving Crash Into Utility Pole

An Annapolis man is dead after a horrific single-vehicle drunk driving collision over the weekend, authorities say. Russell Henry Dandridge, 58, was killed after Lamar Rondell Williams, 53, crashed the vehicle they were traveling in while under the influence of alcohol, around 7:15 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
fox5dc.com

1 dead in early morning shooting in Temple Hills

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Officers were called to the 6400 block of Old Branch Avenue in Temple Hills around 2:20 a.m. for a report of gunshots outside the Hangar Club. When they arrived, they found...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Driver Fights With Police Days After Crash That Left Victim With Broken Leg In Lancaster Co.

A Lancaster man accused of breaking the leg of a victim in a tow truck lot earlier this month has been arrested after attacking officers, authorities say. Joshua Tyler Shannon, 30, attacked an officer who was trying to arrest him on Friday, Dec. 16 after being accused of hitting a victim in the lot of Absolute Towing on Manheim Avenue on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 10, according to the Manheim Township Police Department.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital

A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 dead and 1 injured from a 3-vehicle crash in Sykesville, say police

SYKESVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a three-vehicle crash in Sykesville left one dead and one injured Sunday, according to the Howard County Police Department. Police said the crash around 1 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 32. Through their preliminary investigation, police learned a...
SYKESVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman found guilty of setting townhouse on fire, killing four, receives life sentence

BALTIMORE —  A Harford County woman convicted of setting a town home on fire, killing four people, was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday. Bobbie Sue Hodge was convicted of setting a deadly fire to a three-story Edgewood house along Simons Ct. back on May 9, 2019 around 2:30 a.m.Three people on the top floor did not survive. The victims were Ernest Lee, Dionne Hill and Kimberly Shupe. Another third-floor resident jumped from a window to escape and suffered broken bones. A fourth victim, Mary Kennedy, was rescued by firefighters from the second floor. Fire officials reported at the time that she suffered burns...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
433K+
Followers
62K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy