Jaws Of Life Used To Pull Driver From Mangled Car On I-695

Single vehicle accident with rescue; I695 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department

Jaws of Life was used to rescue a person after a horrific crash in Towson, authorities say.

The crash occurred shortly before 5 a.m., Friday, Dec. 16 in the inner loop of I-695 just before the Providence Road exit, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The destroyed vehicle was found in the woods near the road with a person trapped inside. The person was able to be rescued from the vehicle with serious injuries.

