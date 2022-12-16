ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska makes a late offer to South Dakota 2023 linemen Jason Maciejczak

By Sean Callahan
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFeZm_0jlC2tAZ00
Photo: Robin Washut

Nebraska made a late offer to South Dakota 2023 linemen Jason Maciejczak on Friday. Will he make it to campus?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
huskercorner.com

Nebraska Football: Early Signing Day 2023 Tracker, Live updates

The Nebraska football Early Signing Day 2023 tracker is officially here! The first signing day for Matt Rhule and company has finally arrived and it looks like it’s going to be a very big day. The new Nebraska football staff has been behind the eight ball when it comes...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska football signing day roundup

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Signing day is here and recruits across the country have started officially announcing where they’ll be playing college football. Several recruits have already signed to Nebraska, including four-stars Malachi Coleman, Riley Van Poppel and Princewill Umanmielen. Head coach Matt Rhule is set to hold...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Signing Day announcement schedule for Nebraska targets

Nebraska football enters National Signing Day with 19 commitments from high school or junior college recruits and another four transfer portal commitments set to join the team in January. What’s at stake on Wednesday? Nebraska is in the mix for a handful more recruits and some have planned times.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska can't finish flip of local athlete Beni Ngoyi

Lincoln High wide receiver Beni Ngoyi took it to National Signing Day, but stuck with the school that won his original commitment, as he signed with Iowa State on Wednesday morning. Nebraska and new coach Matt Rhule made a big push late, but came up short. Iowa State announced Ngoyi’s...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Recent Nebraska O-line transfer visitor Ajani Cornelius sets decision date

One of the hottest names in the transfer portal who visited Nebraska earlier this month has a decision date. Rhode Island transfer and offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius will reveal his new school of choice Wednesday evening. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder is hosting a commitment party from 7-9 p.m. (central) from his hometown in Harlem, New York.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska football gets commitments from several players

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football landed several commitments in the last three days, including a four-star edge rusher from Texas. Princewill Umanmielen — a Manor, Texas, native — announced his commitment Monday morning via Twitter. Umanmielen had several offers from other Power Five schools, including Arkansas,...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Another portal addition surfaces for Huskers

A new Husker portal addition surfaced on Wednesday. It was announced on the Nebraska football signing day show that former Baylor running back and receiver Josh Fleeks has joined the program. Fleeks will be a fifth-year senior. While he didn't play a lot for the Bears recently, he does have...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska target decommits from ACC program after visiting Huskers

Kyron Jones might end up in the B1G after all. Jones decommitted from N.C. State Monday prior to the start of Wednesday’s Early Signing Period. The 3-star running back recruit has been linked to both Georgia and Nebraska following December visits to each campus. An explosive runner from Charlotte,...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Cambridge, Nebraska firm gets broadband support for SE Nebraska projects

BEATRICE – A Cambridge, Nebraska-based company that will be installing high-speed fiber in a City of Beatrice project, has been awarded several grants to bring high-speed broadband to other areas of southeast Nebraska. Pinpoint Communications says it has received more than $5 million in grants through the Nebraska Broadband...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

DT Umanmielen commits to Nebrakska

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football gained a commitment from defensive tackle Princewill Umanmielen on Monday. Umanmielen is a 4-star prospect from Manor, Texas. He chose Nebraska over offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas State, Minnesota and several others.
LINCOLN, NE
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU QB Commit Zane Flores Reaffirms Commitment to Cowboys After Nebraska Interest

Former Nebraska coach Scott Frost and his coaching staff curiously did not show interest in homegrown quarterback prospect Zane Flores as he blossomed into a borderline four-star recruit and one of the best talents in the state. That changed recently as the program fired Frost and hired Matt Rhule as the Cornhuskers showed long-overdue interest in the Gretna product.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska lands commitment from OL, key in-state prospect for class of 2023

Nebraska is still putting the pieces together for Matt Rhule’s initial recruiting class with the Huskers. On Monday, the program landed a pledge from another in-state prospect ahead of the Early Signing Period. The player is Mason Goldman, a 3-star offensive lineman out of Gretna, Nebraska. Goldman first received...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Huskers Beat Queens University 75-65

The Huskers head into Christmas break with a nice 75-65 win over Queens University in Lincoln on Tuesday. They started out hot and didn’t allow the Royals a chance in this matchup. This win breaking a three game losing skid on the year. They held Queens to just 33%...
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
80K+
Followers
92K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy