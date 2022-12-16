Read full article on original website
Housing Works is opening a cannabis dispensary next week
New Yorkers have been counting on Housing Works to find gems among its thrift store racks, but starting next week, they’ll go to Housing Works to buy pot. The nonprofit was one of the first entities in New York State to get a Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CUARD) license this November, meaning it now has permission to sell recreational cannabis. It was one of the first 36 licenses the state issued and one of eight nonprofits to receive a license.
You’ll soon be able to get weed legally delivered to your home in New York
Last month, the Office of Cannabis Management announced the distribution of its first set of retail licenses. However, as pointed out by The City this week, few people noticed that although the opening of weed-selling stores is still stalled (more on that later), the licensees are currently allowed to start delivery services.
A robot will park your car in this midtown garage for a mere $300,000 a year
New York is home to some pretty strange and incredibly expensive things, including a $200 French fries dish and a giant Choco Taco' covered in 23-karat gold. But we might have just found the oddest and most costly offering of all time: a $300,000 robotic parking spot buried under a midtown building.
