Frank Anselem says Georgia Tech loss is a motivator for Bulldogs

After Georgia lost to Georgia Tech, the Bulldogs began a nearly two-week break from games. During that time, they got healthy and practiced. However, they also didn’t have the opportunity to get the bad taste of losing to Georgia Tech out of their mouths. Big man Frank Anselem explained that the game is now motivating Georgia.

“Definitely,” Frank Anselem replied to a reporter.

“That game, I feel like that game left a sour taste in everyone’s mouth because we just gave it to them. But, just coming back that same feeling in the locker room after losing that game, just got to carry that on to the next game.”

“Man, the practices we’ve had since then, I would say, have been pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good. It’s high level, very intense. Execution based. So, we just got to go out there and get the opportunity back.”

Georgia’s next opportunity is going to be against Notre Dame on Sunday, December 18th.

Mike White says that Georgia needed time off

Georgia head coach Mike White felt that the Bulldogs needed the time off. In particular, he says they used it to get healthy.

“Much needed opportunity to get healthy, both from a physical standpoint and obviously we suffered a bunch of illness there for a while. To get rest. To be able to focus solely on academics there for a few days,” White said.

“We were a little rusty when we came back a couple days ago. Yesterday, we were really really sharp. It’s probably as good as we’ve been. Hopefully, we see the same thing today.”

Frank Anselem on how Georgia spent time off

Frank Anselem explained how the team spent its time off, working on what they needed to figure out in practice.

“So, after the game, the next day we had a mandatory off day out there,” Frank Anselem said. “And then we were right back at it. Thursday, Friday, practice hard, and Saturday, Sunday we had two more openings. That’s like the first time we had a weekend off since probably the summer. And this week we’ve been going at it every day. So it’s not like you were awful. You just got off practice for several days.”