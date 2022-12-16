'Price Is Right' primetime welcomes grocery store, service workers, more

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- CBS announced five prime time specials for The Price is Right on Friday. The Price Is Right at Night will air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. from Jan. 4-Feb 1.

Drew Carey gives a contestant a shot at "Redemption" on Plinko. Photo courtesy of CBS

Drew Carey hosts the specials, which include themed episodes. Jan 4 features "Redemption," giving former contestants a second chance to win.

Jan. 11 focuses entirely on grocery store employees, testing their knowledge of their own stock. Jan. 18 features "Geniuses," including mathematicians, a Chess grandmaster, astrophysicist and one contestant with a perfect SAT score.

Jan. 25 will choose contestants entirely from the pool of service industry workers. Feb. 1 will include "Superfans."

Previous editions of The Price Is Right At Night featured celebrities playing for charity. 2021 specials welcomed Tiffany Haddish and Lilly Singh, 2020 included RuPaul and 2019 included David Boreanaz and Seth Rogen .

The Price Is Right continues to air weekdays at 11 a.m. EDT, 10 a.m. PDT.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com