ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

SATURDAY MORNING UPDATES: Florida State's big recruiting weekend

By Ira Schoffel
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v9KG4_0jlC1u9v00
Auburn offensive line transfer Keiondre Jones arrives for his FSU visit on Friday. (Michael Langston/Warchant)

The first day of Florida State’s big official visit weekend is in the books, and our Michael Langston has posted updates on what he is hearing on several of those recruits and transfer prospects.

Check out his Saturday morning post on the Premium Recruiting Board for all the latest details on a UF commit who is taking an official visit to FSU, Auburn offensive line transfer Keiondre Jones, Colorado offensive line transfer Casey Roddick, the players listed below and several others. Here’s the latest thread with Friday and Saturday updates.

*** Sign up for one year of premium access to Warchant.com and the On3 Network for only $10. ***

FRIDAY REPORT

With the NCAA’s early signing period set to begin on Wednesday, the Florida State football staff is hosting more than a dozen visitors this weekend between high school recruits and college transfers.

Among the top transfers in town for official visits are Virginia defensive back Fentrell “Deuce” Cypress, who is rated by On3 as the nation’s top player in the transfer portal, and Western Michigan defensive lineman Braden Fiske. On3 ranks Fiske as the No. 5 player in the portal.

Florida State also is hosting several high school recruits, including five-star WR commit Hykeem Williams, four-star DE commit Lamont Green Jr. and offensive lineman Christopher Otto.

Here are all the resources you need for the big weekend:

*** Sign up for one year of premium access to Warchant.com and the On3 Network for only $10. ***

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
80K+
Followers
92K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy