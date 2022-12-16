Florida State DL transfer Jarrett Jackson set to visit Michigan State

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Michigan State is playing host to Florida State defensive line transfer Jarrett Jackson for an official visit this weekend. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Florida State transfer arrived in East Lansing on Dec. 16.

“I got to Michigan State today,” Jackson tells SpartanMag. “The coaching staff showed great interest and I feel like it’s a place that I should visit to get a better feel for.”

Jackson spent three seasons in Tallahassee. He has one year of eligibility remaining with his future program.

Shortly after Jackson entered the portal on Dec. 5, Michigan State and defensive line coach Marco Coleman began reaching out to him. Jackson and Coleman had no previous connection.

“Great energy, great vibe, everything up to this point has been nothing but real,” Jackson said of Coleman. “I appreciate that from him. He is an overall great coach and also has lots of knowledge and experience (that I can) gain from him.”

Starting his career at Louisville, Jackson was rated a three-star recruit and the No. 24 defensive lineman by 247 sports. He was also a three-star and the No. 57 defensive lineman by ESPN out of Palm Beach Gardens (FL) high school. He’s the nephew of NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Rickey Jackson.

Jackson played in 10 games as a freshman in 2018 for Louisville. He had 16 tackles and three sacks.

He then transferred to Florida State, sitting out a season, and then played in one game during the COVID season of 2020.

In 2021, Jackson played in eight games with one start. He recorded 16 tackles, including 1.5 for loss with 0.5 sack, one quarterback hurry, and one pass breakup.

In 2022, Jackson played in 11 games logging 12 tackles. He had just one start, battling an injury throughout the season. He had a career-high five tackles against NC State.

The former Seminole has been a busy man since entering the portal.

“So many schools to be honest, I’ll just name a few,” Jackson said on which schools had been reaching out. “Rutgers, SMU, Miami, Stanford, Appalachian State.”

Jackson visited Miami last week. He tells SpartanMag he is unsure if he will take any more visits after Michigan State. The Spartans and Hurricanes seem to be the top contenders for his commitment.

“Miami stands in a great spot,” Jackson told CaneSport last week after his unofficial visit. “They’re leading right now.”