The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke
From the stars to the 15th man on the bench, players earn a lot of money for getting a NBA contract. Unfortunately, while getting huge paychecks can give a life of luxury, there’s still a possibility that one can go broke if these earnings are mishandled. From Dennis Rodman to Allen Iverson, let’s take a […] The post The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux responds to Kevin Durant calling out refs for screwing over Commanders
Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Giants defeated the Commanders 20-12 in Week 15, but not without some scrutiny from many Washington fans, including Nets’ star Kevin Durant. After Durant called out the G-Men, Thibodeaux was quick to respond and proved he wasn’t afraid of the 12-time All-Star. With time...
Jayson Tatum, Celtics showered with boos amid blowout vs. Pacers
There’s been a lot for Boston Celtics fans to cheer about this season. They have the second best record in the NBA at 22-9. They have shown no lingering effects of having their head coach Ime Udoka suspended for the entire season. Their offense has been historic and demolishing teams all season. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have emerged as arguably the best duo in the league and Tatum in particular is playing at an MVP-level. The team appears dead set on getting back to the NBA Finals. But on Wednesday, the Celtics found themselves in a big hole at home against the Indiana Pacers and their home fans made sure to let them know how they felt.
Knicks dealt Quentin Grimes injury blow for Raptors matchup
The New York Knicks are flying high at the moment and just beat the defending champion Golden State Warriors by 38 points Tuesday. But as the Knicks look to extend their winning streak to nine on Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors, they will be without a key starter. Shooting guard Quentin Grimes is dealing with an ankle sprain and is doubtful to suit up here, as reported by SNY’s Ian Begley.
Kyrie Irving unexpectedly ruled out ahead of matchup with Golden State
Nets guard Kyrie Irving was ruled out with calf tightness ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with Golden State. Irving was not on the injury report during two days off leading up to the game. Head coach Jacque Vaughn said the guard approached him with discomfort after shooting around Wednesday ahead of tip-off.
Warriors’ rough start to season hits historic new low vs. Kevin Durant, Nets
No one expected the Golden State Warriors to beat the Brookyn Nets on Wednesday. Not with Klay Thompson joining Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green on the bench. Not with Kevin Durant and the surging Nets re-staking their claim as a top-tier Eastern Conference contender. And certainly not as the defending champs played on the second night of a tough back-to-back, the culmination of a frantic six-game, nine-day road trip.
Instant breakdown of Sixers’ win vs. Pistons
The Philadelphia 76ers went for six consecutive wins against the Detroit Pistons and got what they were looking for. The Sixers looked like the better team for the overwhelming majority of the contest and took the win by a score of 113-93. Joel Embiid and James Harden led the way but this win was more of an all-around effort.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant disses entire Western Conference with Celtics take
If you didn’t know by now, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are a confident, gritty group. They play extremely hard every night and have no shortage of swagger on the floor. Ja himself has said time and time again that he believed they would’ve won it all last season if it wasn’t for his injury in the West Semifinals against the Golden State Warriors. Well this time around, Morant isn’t even doubting his team’s ability to go all the way in 2023.
4 best trade destinations for Raptors star OG Anunoby
The trade possibilities keep coming in as the Toronto Raptors’ season continues to falter. The majority of these scenarios center on 6’7 forward OG Anunoby. Recall that he was selected by the Raptors with the 23rd overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Here we will look at the four best trade destinations for Raptors […] The post 4 best trade destinations for Raptors star OG Anunoby appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant on pace to put up stats no Grizzlies player has ever done
There’s no question Ja Morant is a superstar. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, Morant has blossomed into one of the absolute best players in the league, let alone at his position. This season, he is on pace to do something no Grizzlies player has ever done before as per the […] The post Ja Morant on pace to put up stats no Grizzlies player has ever done appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 best trade destinations for Bulls star Zach LaVine
Zach LaVine, a standout player for the Chicago Bulls, has several possible new teams to consider joining as the trade deadline approaches. Here we will look at the four best trade destinations for Bulls star player Zach LaVine as the deadline looms. The Bulls are expected to be quite active...
Kevin Durant reveals superstar he patterned game after and it’s not Kobe Bryant
All great NBA players have former players they look up to and patterned their game after. For players in Kevin Durant’s generation, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James always standout as the stars that generation looked up to. Durant also looked up to those two players, but on a segment with former NBA player Jamal Crawford, Durant revealed that Tracy McGrady was the one star that he really tried to pattern his game after.
RUMOR: Alex Caruso trade on the horizon amid Bulls turmoil?
The fallout caused by the turmoil within the Chicago Bulls seems to be taking form right now. Zach LaVine appears to have made it abundantly clear that he no longer wants to remain in Chicago, but it also seems that he’s not the only one that could be leaving. According to reports, it’s actually more likely that it’s Alex Caruso who ends up getting dealt in the near future.
Joel Embiid fires ‘impossible’ warning shot to East contenders
Joel Embiid expressed his confidence in the Philadelphia 76ers during a recent interview, per Talkin’ NBA. “We just worried about ourselves,” Embiid said. “When we are at our best, we can beat anybody. It’s gonna be almost impossible to beat us.” The Sixers have dealt with injury concerns during the 2022-2023 campaign. They are in […] The post Joel Embiid fires ‘impossible’ warning shot to East contenders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Magic’s asking price in potential Mo Bamba trade, revealed
The Orlando Magic are open to trading Mo Bamba, but of course it comes with quite the price. According to latest reports, the Magic are seeking a first-round pick in exchange for Bamba. Per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, “league executives expect Orlando to hold out for a protected first-round selection or a late first-round […] The post RUMOR: Magic’s asking price in potential Mo Bamba trade, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Warriors bleak outlook
For a team that was supposed to be mounting a strong title defense, the Golden State Warriors are looking like a team that might not even make the playoffs. With each loss, the Warriors continue to dig a deeper hole. Although head coach Steve Kerr is well aware of the uphill battle they face, he is still confident that this group can turn things around in time as per Kerith Burke of NBC Sports.
Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets strong career advice from Blazers’ Damian Lillard
Wednesday night will feature a matchup between two of the top guards in the NBA today. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder host Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers in what should be a very intriguing contest. Before the game, Lillard had nothing but high praise for his younger counterpart. With Shai now […] The post Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets strong career advice from Blazers’ Damian Lillard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The Raptors’ top trade candidate, and it’s not O.G. Anunoby
The Toronto Raptors are in a downward spiral this season, which has many teams eyeing them for possible trades at the deadline in February. One Raptors player garnering a ton of interest is OG Anunoby, but it appears he’s not their most coveted trade candidate. That’s actually sharpshooter Gary Trent Jr, according to numerous NBA executives who spoke to HoopsHype.
RUMOR: Bulls star Zach LaVine ‘rattling’ his way to Lakers, per league execs
The Chicago Bulls have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons of late, and the turmoil within the team seems to stem from All-Star guard Zach LaVine. Reports suggest that the 27-year-old no longer wants to remain in Chicago and that he might force his way out of the team. As it turns out, LaVine might already have a destination in mind.
Lakers star Anthony Davis injury update only brings more questions
Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings will be the third straight missed game for Anthony Davis as the Los Angeles Lakers superstar continues to nurse a right foot injury. AD is expected to be sidelined for at least a month, which is obviously not the best news the Lakers are hoping for right now.
