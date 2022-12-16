Read full article on original website
Related
List of Warming Shelters in The Tri-Cities
(Kennewick, WA) -- The following is a list of temporary warming shelters that are serving the Tri-Cities (warning: may not include all locations) (Courtesy: Benton-Franklin Health District) The Most Anticipated Movies of 2023`. Here are 20 of the biggest and most exciting titles coming to theaters in 2023. RANKED: Here...
[HUMOR] How Slick Are Tri-Cities Washington Roads Anyway?
If you live in the Tri-Cities, you might have noticed how slick our neighborhood roads are. Just how slick are they?. If anyone from the cities of Kennewick, Richland, or Pasco in charge of snow removal is reading this, please do something about the roads. All it would take is some salt or to actually run a plow within a few days of snow. It is written in the law that the cities are responsible for snow removal, so what gives? Just how slick are the roads in my neighborhood you ask?
FOX 11 and 41
Firefighters respond to laundromat fire in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Crews from the City of Sunnyside Fire Department and Yakima County Fire District #5 are responding to a laundromat fire in Sunnyside, according to Fire District #5. The fire is located at the South of 1st St. and Lincoln Ave. Officials are asking the public to...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Third Kennewick teen arrested in homicide
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a third suspect has been taken into custody in connection to death of Miguel Perez Barragan, 24. His remains were discovered northeast of Walla Walla off Kibler Road on July 5. Undersheriff Joe Klundt said the...
nbcrightnow.com
NonStop Local Evening Update December 20: Winter fires and regional warming centers
Fire departments respond to a fire at a laundromat in Sunnyside; NonStop Local was on scene to get information. We also have updated warming centers' information in tonight's evening update.
Third suspect arrested for murder of Tri-Cities resident in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A third person has been arrested in the killing of a Walla Walla man that happened back in July of 2022. The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old boy was arrested by the Pasco Police Department on December 16. However, when the crime happened, authorities said the boy was 15. Authorities said human remains...
Family of six displaced following early morning mobile home fire
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — A family of six is without a home following an early morning fire northeast of Pasco along Haugen Road. First responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19. According to Franklin County Fire District #3, the fire completely destroyed a mobile home. The cause is suspected to be faulty electrical....
5 Fun Reasons To Visit Walla Walla Washington During the Winter
Are you looking for a winter getaway? Then look no further than Walla Walla, Washington!. This beautiful city is located in the southeastern corner of the state and is known for its wineries and historic downtown. But there's much more to explore here during the wintertime. Keep reading to discover...
Bitter cold could break Tri-Cities records. Subzero temps in the forecast
Snow and freezing rain forecast in Tri-Cities and on the mountain passes.
Freezing temps incoming! Protect your four P’s
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The temperature is still dropping, and it’s going to get in the negative digits this week for much of our region. The key is being prepared before it hits freezing. We want you to protect your four P’s. Protect your People This goes for yourself, as well as the people around you. Watch those who might be...
2 Tri-Cities businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 21 perfect scores.
nbcrightnow.com
Morning News and Weather Update December 19: Shooting outside a Pasco bar, Amber Heard settles case and bitter cold temperatures
One person is in critical condition after a shooting outside Kahlua's bar in Pasco. Amber Heard has settled her defamation suit against Johnny Depp and frigid air will settle over the Tri-Cities for most of the week.
Kennewick, December 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Kennewick. The College Place High School basketball team will have a game with River View High School on December 20, 2022, 18:00:00. The College Place High School basketball team will have a game with River View High School on December 20, 2022, 19:30:00.
FOX 11 and 41
One in critical condition after shooting outside Pasco bar
PASCO, Wash. – One person is in critical condition after a shooting outside Kahlua’s Bar in Pasco on December 18. According to Sergeant Davis with the Pasco Police two groups of people got in an altercation in the bar and were told to leave. As the two groups left the bar, the situation escalated and one group shot at the other.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Court to determine if teens will be tried as adults
WALLA WALLA – With three teenage boys, all from Kennewick, now in custody in Walla Walla County for their alleged involvement in the death of Miguel Perez Barragan, 24, the court will hold a hearing to determine if they should be tried as juveniles or be tried in adult court.
Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima
Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
klcc.org
A six-million-pound problem: More than a million chickens in Franklin County, Washington have bird flu
More than a million chickens at a farm in Franklin County, Washington, are set to be destroyed because of bird flu. Officials are now deliberating on how to transport, bury, compost or incinerate the birds. Hoar frost collects like icey-armored spikes against the steady trunks of rural poplars. The stout...
elkhornmediagroup.com
McDonald awaits another trial date
PENDLETON – Jonathan Lee McDonald’s case is still without a trial date. The 34-year-old Milton-Freewater man has been jailed since Jan. 19, 2020, charged with three counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of second-degree robbery, and one count of murder in the death of George Martin on Jan. 3, 2020.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Vehicle recovered in pursuit Sunday
News release from Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram:. December 17, 2022 at 12:00p.m., a Pendleton resident reported that theft of his white 2001 Ford F250 from the drive way of his residence by unknown suspect(s). A Pendleton Police Department patrol officer responded to the residence of the victim and took the theft report.
nbcrightnow.com
Connell rail interchange to get $15 million under Governor's proposed budged
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently proposed 2023-25 budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. $10 million of the proposed $15 million has already been appropriated by the State Legislature in 2015. $5 million is proposed in the 2023-25 budget for an actual total of $14.5 million.
97 Rock
Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0