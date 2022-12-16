Read full article on original website
Felon arrested with 8 guns in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Bureau officers arrested a felon in possession of 8 guns and 200 rounds of ammunition early Wednesday morning. On December 21, just before 1:00 a.m., a PPB patrol sergeant contacted a car near the intersection of Northeast Siskiyou Street and Northeast 81st Avenue. After...
Salem woman killed in hit-and-run, dragged several hundred feet by car
SALEM, Ore. — A Salem woman was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday evening, said police. At around 5:30 p.m. on December 20, Salem police received reports of an injured woman in the roadway on Madrona Avenue. Police arrived at Madrona AV and Woodbridge CT, where they located evidence of...
Victim shot during Portland robbery, suspect still at large
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was shot during a robbery Wednesday morning, Portland police say. Preliminary information from the report indicates that a person was shot during a robbery, with police and fire crews responding to SE 9th & Market shortly before 11 a.m. CRIME MAP | Check in...
Police search for woman who fired gun during fight in Woodburn
Police are asking for help finding someone who fired a gun during a fight in Woodburn earlier this month. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on December 6 at a location off East Lincoln Street to the west of Highway 99E. According to Woodburn Police, the suspect brought a...
Clark County Sheriff's Office: Man shot by police Saturday night in Longview has died
VANCOUVER, Wash — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office released more details Monday evening on the officer involved shooting from Saturday in Longview. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Kelso Police officer involved in shooting in nearby Longview, subject taken to hospital. Officials say that the man shot by police has been...
Shooting suspect caught in SW Portland with gun and drugs, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say they arrested a man with drugs in Southwest Portland on Saturday night. Officers were first called out shortly after 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting near Southwest 1st Avenue and Ankeny Street. While heading to the area, a witness told 911 dispatchers that...
DUII suspect arrested, accused of striking man working on car on Portland's Marquam Bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a driver on DUII, assault, and reckless driving charges after they say he struck a man on I-5 northbound early Monday morning. Portland Police said the crash victim was out of his car dealing with an apparent mechanical issue when he was struck by 31-year-old Aldrin Roda Barraquio, who was driving a work pickup truck and pulling a trailer.
Owner of Oregon Coast camel ride business accused of recording people in bathroom
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The owner of a company that offers camel rides on the Oregon coast is accused of hiding surveillance cameras in his bathroom and secretly recording people, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said. John David Bonander, 48, of Pacific City, was arrested ot two counts of...
Shooting in parking lot of Emanuel Hospital in N. Portland, no reports of injuries: police
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say there was a shooting Monday in the parking lot outside of the emergency room at Legacy Emanuel Hospital in North Portland. Reports came in at about 1:15 p.m. Monday of gunfire in the 2800 block of North Gantenbein Avenue, at the parking lot for Emanuel’s emergency entrance.
Rolling shootout in SE Portland, police say one injured person dropped off at hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — At least one person may have been wounded Saturday night in a shooting involving people in two cars that were driving through Southeast Portland, police officials said. The shooting was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday near Southeast 99th Avenue and Washington Street. Witnesses said people...
Missing Oregon City couple found safe after failing to return home from shopping
PORTLAND, Ore. — An elderly Oregon City couple has been found safe after they failed to return home on Tuesday. The Oregon City Police Department said on Wednesday that Richard and Louise Wise had been found safe. An Officer and Deputy were attending to them. Police say that an...
Person hit and killed by driver in North Portland, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver Sunday night, police say. The collision happened around 9 p.m., and Portland Police Bureau officers were sent to the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and North Interstate Place. When they arrived, the officers found an adult man...
Former Portland non-profit director pleads guilty to stealing $320K in COVID relief funds
PORTLAND, Ore. — The former director of a Portland-area non-profit pleaded guilty to stealing more than $320,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said. Theodore Johnson, 62, of Portland, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of bank fraud. Court documents...
Agencies at all levels are ready for incoming winter weather, state of emergency declared
PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service predicts lows to reach 15 degrees beginning Wednesday evening causing officials to declare a state of emergency starting Tuesday, Dec. 20. The state of emergency is to alert the public of the life-threatening temperatures the region is expected to experience and give...
Transportation agencies urging drivers to be smart during icy weather
PORTLAND, Ore — With snow, ice, and freezing rain all in the forecast for this Thursday and Friday, transportation agencies in the Portland Metro area are urging drivers to be cautious or just stay off the roads altogether. “We really, really need Portlanders to make plans if you don’t...
Oregon continues to prepare for winter weather as holidays near
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland area - and Oregon as a whole - continues to prepare for snow, ice, and freezing rain ahead of the holiday weekend. Record-setting cold temperatures are expected to accompany the precipitation. On Tuesday the National Weather Service in Portland issued a Winter Storm Watch...
TriMet, PBOT prep for freezing weather, winter storm heading into holiday weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. — Freezing temperatures are on the way for western Oregon and southwest Washington on Thursday and into the holiday weekend, bringing the potential for freezing rain and snow. LATEST FORECAST | POWER OUT?. Ahead of the severe winter weather, public transportation agencies are preparing streets in the...
Not quite Rudolph: Three-legged buck 'decked' with Christmas lights, rescued by ODFW
DALLAS, Ore. — No one's written a jaunty holiday tune about this one yet!. On Monday the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife rescued a 3-legged deer who had gotten tangled up in Christmas lights. In the pictures provided, the deer, nicknamed Tripod by Dallas residents, can be seen...
Snow, freezing rain expected in Portland metro area on busiest holiday travel day
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — On Tuesday, freezing temperatures, high wind, and icy conditions led to a number of severe crashes and road closures in the Portland metro area. As winter weather arrives Thursday and Friday bringing the possibility of snow and freezing rain, the Oregon Department of Transportation has one message. Plan ahead.
Travel impacts expected Thursday & Friday with snow and freezing rain
PORTLAND, Ore. — Over the next 36 to 48 hours, the weather in western Oregon and southwest Washington will begin to dramatically change. Cold arctic air will make its way into the area Wednesday and more of it will begin pouring out of the Columbia River Gorge. Dangerous travel...
