Washington County, OR

KATU.com

Felon arrested with 8 guns in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Bureau officers arrested a felon in possession of 8 guns and 200 rounds of ammunition early Wednesday morning. On December 21, just before 1:00 a.m., a PPB patrol sergeant contacted a car near the intersection of Northeast Siskiyou Street and Northeast 81st Avenue. After...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Salem woman killed in hit-and-run, dragged several hundred feet by car

SALEM, Ore. — A Salem woman was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday evening, said police. At around 5:30 p.m. on December 20, Salem police received reports of an injured woman in the roadway on Madrona Avenue. Police arrived at Madrona AV and Woodbridge CT, where they located evidence of...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Victim shot during Portland robbery, suspect still at large

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was shot during a robbery Wednesday morning, Portland police say. Preliminary information from the report indicates that a person was shot during a robbery, with police and fire crews responding to SE 9th & Market shortly before 11 a.m. CRIME MAP | Check in...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police search for woman who fired gun during fight in Woodburn

Police are asking for help finding someone who fired a gun during a fight in Woodburn earlier this month. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on December 6 at a location off East Lincoln Street to the west of Highway 99E. According to Woodburn Police, the suspect brought a...
WOODBURN, OR
KATU.com

DUII suspect arrested, accused of striking man working on car on Portland's Marquam Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a driver on DUII, assault, and reckless driving charges after they say he struck a man on I-5 northbound early Monday morning. Portland Police said the crash victim was out of his car dealing with an apparent mechanical issue when he was struck by 31-year-old Aldrin Roda Barraquio, who was driving a work pickup truck and pulling a trailer.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Person hit and killed by driver in North Portland, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver Sunday night, police say. The collision happened around 9 p.m., and Portland Police Bureau officers were sent to the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and North Interstate Place. When they arrived, the officers found an adult man...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Transportation agencies urging drivers to be smart during icy weather

PORTLAND, Ore — With snow, ice, and freezing rain all in the forecast for this Thursday and Friday, transportation agencies in the Portland Metro area are urging drivers to be cautious or just stay off the roads altogether. “We really, really need Portlanders to make plans if you don’t...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon continues to prepare for winter weather as holidays near

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland area - and Oregon as a whole - continues to prepare for snow, ice, and freezing rain ahead of the holiday weekend. Record-setting cold temperatures are expected to accompany the precipitation. On Tuesday the National Weather Service in Portland issued a Winter Storm Watch...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Snow, freezing rain expected in Portland metro area on busiest holiday travel day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — On Tuesday, freezing temperatures, high wind, and icy conditions led to a number of severe crashes and road closures in the Portland metro area. As winter weather arrives Thursday and Friday bringing the possibility of snow and freezing rain, the Oregon Department of Transportation has one message. Plan ahead.
PORTLAND, OR

