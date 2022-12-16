ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?

By David Rees
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff.

The flags will be lowered on Ohio’s public buildings and grounds throughout Wyandot County, at the statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes Tower in honor of the Wyandot County deputy killed in a car crash while transporting a prison inmate.

Flags shall remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral.

Deputy Daniel Kin was killed in a collision before noon Thursday on State Route 56 near its intersection with State Route 104 in Jackson Township. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Kin from Upper Sandusky, Ohio, was driving the transport van and died after being flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

