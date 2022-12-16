Read full article on original website
Related
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
NFL Coach Adam Zimmer’s Cause of Death Revealed Almost 2 Months After He Was Found Dead
Nearly two months after Adam Zimmer was found dead, new details of the NFL coach’s passing have been revealed. According to the Associated Press, Minnesota's Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office cited the 38-year-old’s cause of death as chronic alcohol use. Adam, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died on October 31. The […]
Idaho8.com
Black head coaches in FBS drop slightly heading into 2023
Deion Sanders was the star attraction in this year’s class of new Black coaches at major college programs. But the Colorado coach was one of just three Black candidates hired by Football Bowl Subdivision schools in the recently completed cycle for the 2023 season. There will be 14 Black coaches at 133 FBS teams next season unless there are additional changes. That’s roughly 10.5% of all coaches and a drop from 15 at the start of this season. The other new Black coaches are Ryan Walters at Purdue and Kenni Burns at Kent State.
Idaho8.com
Charges dropped against ex-NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — No charges will be filed against former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following an apparent domestic incident at a Tampa, Florida, home in late November, prosecutors said Wednesday. Investigators completed a review of all available evidence and decided to drop the misdemeanor battery charges,...
Idaho8.com
The next LT? Giants rookie rusher Thibodeaux has promise
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — It’s unrealistic to think the New York Giants will ever find another Lawrence Taylor. But rookie linebacker and edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux looked a little bit like LT last Sunday night at Washington. He had a strip-sack that he recovered for a touchdown and three tackles for losses. Thibodeaux was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The first-round pick out of Oregon is hoping he can prepare the same way he did for the Commanders game and produce similar results on Saturday against Minnesota.
Idaho8.com
Titans sign 3rd QB with Tannehill nursing sprained ankle
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee rookie Malik Willis appears closer to making his third start this season with the Titans signing Joshua Dobbs off the Detroit practice squad Wednesday. Veteran Ryan Tannehill proved his toughness, taping up his sprained right ankle yet again after being carted to the locker room last week. Tannehill returned and finished the game. He ran for a touchdown that tied it up with 48 seconds left before a 17-14 road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Titans (7-7) hold a one-game lead atop the AFC South that has dwindled from four. They host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) on Saturday.
Idaho8.com
Colts bench Ryan for 2nd time, will give Foles starting job
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Foles will replace 37-year-old Matt Ryan as the Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Monday night, interim coach Jeff Saturday announced. Saturday made the move four days after the Colts blew a 33-point lead in a 39-36 overtime loss at Minnesota — the largest comeback in NFL history. In Indy’s previous game, at Dallas, the Colts gave up 33 fourth-quarter points largely because of four turnovers. The Colts are hoping Foles can make more vertical plays and play with more efficiency than Ryan has this season. Ryan leads the NFL with 18 giveaways.
Idaho8.com
Walk-off Sunday: 3 games end with TDs on 1 day for 2nd time
For the second time ever Sunday, three NFL games ended with a winning touchdown on the final play on the same day. Chandler Jones returned a botched lateral 48 yards for a TD to end regulation and lift Las Vegas over New England, Rayshawn Jenkins had a pick-6 in overtime to push Jacksonville past Dallas, and Jerick McKinnon scored on a 26-yard run in OT to give Kansas City a win over Houston. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the only other day three games ended with a go-ahead touchdown came on Sept. 17, 1995, when Emmitt Smith, Rod Smith and James Hasty did it.
Comments / 0