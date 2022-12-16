Read full article on original website
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree lineRoger MarshNavassa, NC
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
What Snowflakes and DNA Have in CommonJohn D. FieldsWilmington, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3
EMS vehicle hits pedestrian on Carolina Beach road in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian has died after he was hit by an EMS vehicle on Carolina Beach Road late Tuesday night. It happened in the 3800 block of Carolina Beach Road, near Independence Boulevard, just before 11:00 p.m. According to a news release, the pedestrian was attempting...
WECT
Judgment signed for nuisance abatement at properties in Brunswick County community
The time is now to make sure your home can stay both safe and warm though this week's freezing temperatures. Anonymous donor pays back lunch debt for entire New Hanover elementary school. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Students at a New Hanover County elementary school are free of school lunch...
WECT
Pedestrian passes away after late-night traffic accident on Carolina Beach Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a pedestrian passed away following a late-night traffic accident on the 3800 block of Carolina Beach Road. Per the announcement, the incident occurred at around 10:51 p.m. on Dec. 20. According to authorities, the pedestrian was attempting to cross...
WECT
Pop-up warming shelter to be set up in Wilmington this weekend, staff volunteers requested
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Warming Shelter Wilmington has announced that a pop-up shelter will be set up in Wilmington from Friday, Dec. 23 through Sunday, Dec. 25. Per the announcement, the shelter will be open to anyone experiencing homelessness in Wilmington. It will provide respite from the low temperatures expected over the holiday weekend.
WECT
Crews respond to fire at home in Elizabethtown area
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a structure fire in the Elizabethtown area at around 6:08 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Per the report, the Elizabethtown Fire Department, along with the Bladenboro Fire Department, Dublin Fire Department, Clarkton Fire Department and Bladen County EMS responded to the scene, located off of N.C. 242 S.
Onslow County man’s wife ‘started freaking out’ after $100,000 win
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A trip to the movies turned into a hefty payday for one lucky Onslow County man. After seeing a movie with his wife Sunday night, Teddy Sparks of Hubert stopped at a convenience store to buy a scratch-off and discovered a $100,000 prize. “My wife was scratching the ticket and then her […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland grows by 2,100+ acres after annexing land in northern Brunswick County
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland got more than 2,000 acres bigger on Monday night. The town council unanimously approved a voluntary annexation request of two plots of land just south of US Highway 74/76 and between Malmo Loop Road and Colon Mintz Road. The two parcels total about 2,118 acres.
WECT
Wilmington church to provide Christmas Eve meals to people in need
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pine Valley Methodist Church plans to serve thousands of meals to the community on Christmas Eve this year. Per a church release, prepared meals will be served starting at 8:30 a.m. at the church. They plan to serve dinner there at 6 p.m. as well.
WECT
Brunswick County man receives new home after years of mold, storm damage
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A man in Brunswick County is staying in a brand new home after suffering through several storms that damaged his trailer in Ocean Isle Beach. Charles Bennett has a new lease on life this holiday season after storms like Hurricanes Florence and Matthew tore through his old trailer, leaving behind mold and other damage.
WECT
Wilmington was home to ‘World’s Largest Living Christmas Tree’ for more than 80 years
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Christmas tree New York’s Rockefeller Plaza may be the world’s most famous — but did you know the unofficial “World’s Largest Living Christmas Tree” called Wilmington home?. At its peak, the live oak stood at 75 feet tall and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 8-year-old neutered male Plott Hound looking for a forever home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks pet pal is an 8-year-old neutered male Plott Hound named Nemo. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe him as very happy and easy-going, though he can get vocal during meals. Nemo was turned into the shelter due to the death of...
WECT
Brother remembers Brunswick County man killed in hit-and-run
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - This holiday season has a touch of sadness for James David Whaley’s family after he was hit and killed on Old Ocean Highway nearly a month ago. Daniel Whaley has plenty of pictures and memories of his brother David. “I remember growing up, playing...
WECT
Town of Leland approves new development near Malmo Loop, supports multipath trail along Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Town Council unanimously approved entering into a memorandum of understanding with Criteria Development to acquire land along Highway 87 from Malmo Loop Farm Company. Per the agenda, this memorandum of understanding commemorates the discussions of the parties involved, the Town of Leland, Criteria Development,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Final judgement ordered in Brunswick County nuisance case
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After a long history of disturbances, drug violations, and even two homicides, one community in Brunswick County can expect to see some long awaited changes. According to a release from Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Superior Court Judge R. Roupe signed a consent judgment on...
WECT
Anonymous donor pays back lunch debt for entire New Hanover elementary school
foxwilmington.com
Shoulder closed following two-car collision on U.S. 17 near Town Creek
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that lanes are reopen following a vehicle crash on U.S. 17 near Town Creek. Previously, one lane of Ocean Hwy East was closed as a result of the incident. The crash occurred at around 7:38 a.m....
WECT
Wilmington police investigating armed robbery
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery. According to a WPD spokesperson, officers responded to the Han-Dee Hugo’s located at 1746 Carolina Beach Road “in reference to an armed robbery of a business” on Dec. 19 at 11:53 p.m. Officials say...
WECT
Family of man left beaten in ditch react to suspects’ house arrest
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - As Demetreus Powell continues to recover from a brutal where he was left in a ditch for dead, two of his accused attackers will now spend Christmas on house arrest instead of behind bars. November 26 was a nightmare for Powell’s family after a friend found...
WECT
Law enforcement agencies see fewer porch pirates, more car break-ins this holiday season
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This time of year, law enforcement often sees an uptick in thefts and robberies as thieves go after packages left in unlocked cars or on porches. This year, many local sheriff’s offices are not seeing many of those cases. Brunswick, Bladen and Pender County sheriff’s officials say they haven’t had reports of many porch pirate cases. Leland Police have only had two cases of stolen packages in the last month.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County couple gets their new home just in time for Christmas
BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — A Brunswick County couple is one step closer to a new home for Christmas after their home was burned to the ground. Pearl and Lenwood Ballard’s new home is almost ready. The couple thought they had lost everything, but with the help of their neighbors, they are able to once again call a place home.
