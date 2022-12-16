ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

EMS vehicle hits pedestrian on Carolina Beach road in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian has died after he was hit by an EMS vehicle on Carolina Beach Road late Tuesday night. It happened in the 3800 block of Carolina Beach Road, near Independence Boulevard, just before 11:00 p.m. According to a news release, the pedestrian was attempting...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Crews respond to fire at home in Elizabethtown area

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a structure fire in the Elizabethtown area at around 6:08 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Per the report, the Elizabethtown Fire Department, along with the Bladenboro Fire Department, Dublin Fire Department, Clarkton Fire Department and Bladen County EMS responded to the scene, located off of N.C. 242 S.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland grows by 2,100+ acres after annexing land in northern Brunswick County

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland got more than 2,000 acres bigger on Monday night. The town council unanimously approved a voluntary annexation request of two plots of land just south of US Highway 74/76 and between Malmo Loop Road and Colon Mintz Road. The two parcels total about 2,118 acres.
LELAND, NC
WECT

Brunswick County man receives new home after years of mold, storm damage

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A man in Brunswick County is staying in a brand new home after suffering through several storms that damaged his trailer in Ocean Isle Beach. Charles Bennett has a new lease on life this holiday season after storms like Hurricanes Florence and Matthew tore through his old trailer, leaving behind mold and other damage.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Final judgement ordered in Brunswick County nuisance case

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After a long history of disturbances, drug violations, and even two homicides, one community in Brunswick County can expect to see some long awaited changes. According to a release from Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Superior Court Judge R. Roupe signed a consent judgment on...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington police investigating armed robbery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery. According to a WPD spokesperson, officers responded to the Han-Dee Hugo’s located at 1746 Carolina Beach Road “in reference to an armed robbery of a business” on Dec. 19 at 11:53 p.m. Officials say...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Law enforcement agencies see fewer porch pirates, more car break-ins this holiday season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This time of year, law enforcement often sees an uptick in thefts and robberies as thieves go after packages left in unlocked cars or on porches. This year, many local sheriff’s offices are not seeing many of those cases. Brunswick, Bladen and Pender County sheriff’s officials say they haven’t had reports of many porch pirate cases. Leland Police have only had two cases of stolen packages in the last month.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County couple gets their new home just in time for Christmas

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — A Brunswick County couple is one step closer to a new home for Christmas after their home was burned to the ground. Pearl and Lenwood Ballard’s new home is almost ready. The couple thought they had lost everything, but with the help of their neighbors, they are able to once again call a place home.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

