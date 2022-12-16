The 34-year-old is on the injured reserve list with a spinal cord contusion. View the original article to see embedded media. Matthew Stafford went from hoisting a Lombardi Trophy in his his first season with the Rams to watching his team miss out on the postseason from the sideline in less than a year. The unfortunate turn of events for Los Angeles and its quarterback this season has led to the topic of retirement being on people’s minds.

1 DAY AGO