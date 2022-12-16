Read full article on original website
Durant Rips Media After Gio Bernard Incident With Reporters
The Nets star supported the Buccaneers running back after a confrontation with reporters on Sunday. View the original article to see embedded media. NBA star Kevin Durant took to Twitter on Monday morning to show support for Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard and rip media members after an awkward locker room interview on Sunday.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Steve Kerr not sugarcoating Warriors' woes after blowout loss to Nets
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said his team has "got to find a way to reverse" its struggles after a 143-113 loss to the Nets dropped its road record to 3-16.
LeBron James Is an Aging Legend. Another Season Is Slipping Away.
The Lakers, who appear to be going nowhere (again), are squandering the last, best years of one of the greatest players in NBA history. Dirk Nowitzki can’t recall exactly when it hit him, that his greatest moments of glory—of 50-win seasons and thrilling playoff runs and championship chases—were over. Only that it did hit him. Hard.
Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma’s Call of That Wild Patriots-Raiders Ending Was Perfect
Fox’s Kenny Albert and Jonathan needed few words to give us a great call. 1. What I love about the call from Fox’s Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma on the nobody-can-believe-it-still final play of Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders game is that it wasn’t a ”good” call from a technical standpoint.
Report: Billionaire Mat Ishbia Finalizing Purchase of Suns
The record-setting deal is also expected to include the WNBA’s Mercury. Billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia is finalizing a purchase of the Suns, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal, which Wojnarowski reports is expected to be completed soon, will officially bring an end to the tenure of...
Steelers President Shares Statement About Death of Franco Harris
The team is scheduled to retire his jersey on Saturday at halftime against the Raiders. Steelers president Art Rooney II released a statement Wednesday after the death of legendary running back Franco Harris was announced. Harris was 72 years old. “It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe...
Week 16 Rankings: Quarterbacks
Joe Burrow looks to continue his hot streak. If you're reading this, congrats. That likely means you've made it to the next round of the fantasy playoffs. Nine times out of 10, you should stick with the players who got you to the postseason, but it's important to remember that every roster spot and every lineup decision is critical.
Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. (knee) out indefinitely
Arkansas freshman Nick Smith Jr., considered the top NBA prospect in college hoops, is out indefinitely for "right knee management," per the school.
Reggie Bush Blasts NCAA’s Mark Emmert Over Stripped Heisman
The former running back is still upset over the NCAA’s ruling. During Mark Emmert’s entire tenure as NCAA president, the USC football investigation has been a cloud that hangs over the organization. As part of the investigation that concluded in 2010, former USC running back Reggie Bush was...
Matthew Stafford’s Wife Asks Him Whether He’s Going to Retire
The 34-year-old is on the injured reserve list with a spinal cord contusion. View the original article to see embedded media. Matthew Stafford went from hoisting a Lombardi Trophy in his his first season with the Rams to watching his team miss out on the postseason from the sideline in less than a year. The unfortunate turn of events for Los Angeles and its quarterback this season has led to the topic of retirement being on people’s minds.
Potential Missed Penalty Mars Last Play of Commanders-Giants
A controversial no-call on fourth-and-goal spelled the end of Washington’s comeback hopes against New York. View the original article to see embedded media. A physical battle between NFC East rivals ended in controversy on Sunday Night Football after the Giants slid past the Commanders for a 20–12 victory at FedEx Field.
Report: Giants Concerned With Carlos Correa Medical Issue
San Francisco called off a Tuesday news conference to introduce the superstar shortstop. Superstar shortstop Carlos Correa was supposed to be introduced as a franchise cornerstone by the Giants at a news conference Tuesday morning. It didn’t happen. One week after striking a 13-year, $350 million agreement with the...
Ten Takeaways: Chandler Jones Tells Us About ‘Desperado’
Why we may never see anything like what happened in the final three seconds of the Raiders’ win. Plus, the Chargers and Bills are winning close games and NFL officiating has taken a turn for the worst. I’m not sure we’ll ever see another game end the way that...
SI:AM | Messi’s GOAT Moment
Lionel Messi is finally a World Cup champion. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I’m glad the World Cup final was early yesterday so I’ve had plenty of time to recover. 🇦🇷 “En Argentina nací, tierra de Diego y Lionel”. 😬 Surprise, surprise: Things...
Week 16 Rankings: Team Defenses
Sauce Gardner and the Jets look to slow down Jacksonville. If you're reading this, congrats. That likely means you've made it to the next round of the fantasy playoffs. Nine times out of 10, you should stick with the players who got you to the postseason, but it's important to remember that every roster spot and every lineup decision is critical.
Report: Jonathan Taylor Likely Suffered High Ankle Sprain
The Colts tailback left early in Saturday’s game, and it appears the injury is worse than it initially appeared. View the original article to see embedded media. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor’s season is likely over after he suffered a high ankle sprain on Saturday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Even if there is a slim chance Taylor could return to play again this season, Indianapolis likely will elect to keep him sidelined since the team has almost no chance of making it to the postseason with a 4–9–1 record.
