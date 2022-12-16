Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
North Pole coming to Central Texas for three-day Christmas celebration
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The North Pole is coming to Central Texas, and not just the arctic blast that we’re expecting, but a three-day event which will transform a small Central Texas downtown into a winter wonderland, complete with real snow. Area businesses are joining forces Wednesday through Friday...
The City of Killeen wants you to be prepared for freezing temperatures
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is telling residents to prepare for the artic cold front coming in on Thursday, Dec. 22. Although roads are not expected to be affected by frozen precipitation, it's important to make sure everything is ready for the freeze that will likely last until Saturday.
KWTX
Killeen Christmas sequenced light display offers a free 90-minute show
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen resident provides 90 minutes of Christmas entertainment for free with a sequenced light show. He said a popular holiday movie that he would watch every year when he was growing up inspired his light display. “I always wanted to do Christmas lights,” Killeen resident,...
Don’t Walk, Run Killeen Texas ! Liquor Store Will Be Closed Christmas Weekend
Merry Christmas Central Texas! It definitely is my favorite time of the year, this is when my family comes in from out of town, I make new memories with family and friends, and most importantly there’s no better type of party than a Christmas party. I don’t care if you host an ugly sweater party, your standard Christmas party, or even a nightmare on Elm Street Christmas party, Christmas parties are tons of fun.
fox44news.com
Waco to open warming center
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – The City of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open the Sul Ross Community Center at 1414 Jefferson Avenue as a warming center based on the predicted weather forecast. The Sul Ross Community Center will open Thursday, December 22, at 3 p.m....
KWTX
Central Texas group to give away free hay to keep local pets warm during upcoming freeze
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Lost & Found Pets group will be giving away free hay Tuesday, Dec. 20, to pet owners who normally keep dogs or cats outside, according to Michelle Ann. As the KWTX Weather Authority has been warning us, an arctic air mass will...
WacoTrib.com
Waco's Wood Shack preparing for winter blast in December 2022
The Wood Shack, a firewood supplier at 1124 N. Loop Drive in East Waco, was busy restocking and selling their supplies throughout the day on Monday as people prepared for the incoming arctic weather. Forecast for holiday arctic blast has Waco in prep mode for people, pipes, pets. A cold...
2022 Feast in the East in Waco will feed hundreds in the community
WACO, Texas — The 7th Annual Feast in the East is will take place on December 22, 2022 at City of Waco Multi-Purpose Center from 2 P.M. to 6 P.M. At the Feast in the East, community members will be able to receive a free warm meal, and donations for seasonal gifts like coats, hats, gloves and blankets to give to families in need.
KWTX
Story behind the lights: Gingerbread-inspired display lights up McGregor in more ways than one
MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A Gingerbread-inspired home in McGregor is lighting up children’s faces this Christmas by including them in the creation of the display and featuring a letters to Santa mailbox with a guarantee of a reply and a gift on children’s list. “This is a stop...
Warm Holidays: Have You Ever Tried Dr. Pepper Like This In Texas?
Ah Dr. Pepper. I think it's a requirement to love the drink in the state of Texas isn't it? Especially for us in Central Texas, as it was invented in Waco after all. Dr. Pepper over the years has had different variations and flavors. We even have our favorite mixes of other beverages with it to make a tasty concoction. But there's one way many of us probably don't drink sodas: warm.
KWTX
Bell County Fire and Rescue responds to Nolanville home fire
NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Nolanville home was cleared from a fire Monday morning in Bell County. The Central Bell County Fire and Rescue responded at 6:54 a.m. Dec. 19 to a residential structure fire that began after lightening struck the home. Multiple units from Central Bell County Fire and...
Boil water noticed issued for Killeen water customers in Middle Pressure Plane
A boil water notice has been issued for all City of Killeen water customers in the Middle Pressure Plane.
KWTX
Salado business deemed ‘total loss’ following morning fire
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A Salado business has burned down following a fire Wednesday morning. The Salado Fire Department responded at around 4:14 a.m. Dec. 21 at Wilds Angel Boutique at 110 North Main Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the building fully involved in flames and units from Salado and...
KWTX
‘They can be their own boss’: Killeen holiday bazaar inspires children to reach for the sky
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Last-minute holiday shopping came with a slice of life lessons at the first ever Youth Takeover Holiday Bazaar. The event for kids and by kids included student volunteers from all Killeen ISD high schools. “The youth here are not just volunteers, some of them are supervisors...
Local movie theater closes doors after 20 years in the communtiy
TEMPLE, Texas — After 20 years of serving the community, Premiere Cinemas is closing its chapter at the Temple mall, according to the company Facebook. The cinema wants to remind residents they have one week to use any remaining gift and reward cards. In a farewell message on their...
KWTX
Premiere Cinemas bids farewell to Temple mall
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Premiere cinemas is bidding a farewell to Temple mall at the end-of-the-year according to company officials. The cinema, which opened on Thanksgiving in 2002 just completed its 20th year of service to the area will be closing their doors for good after Christmas. “We’ve loved being...
Harker Heights woman donates kidney to stranger across the country
'Be positive' isn't just a life mantra for Heather Schaefer, of Harker Heights. It also happens to be her blood type.
Grants to assist in Central Texas rural home repairs
FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Hood’s Habitat for Humanity will use a $350,000 Housing Preservation Grant to repair approximately 20 homes in nearby rural areas. The homes will be throughout Bell, Coryell, Falls, Milam and Lampasas Counties, according to a statement. Rural Development will partner with the Texas Veterans Commission, the Department of […]
News Channel 25
Who has the best chance of a white Christmas this year?
25 WEATHER — As we get closer to Christmas, the headline dominating our forecast is the major arctic front that will enter the region on Thursday and plunge us into bitter cold for the remainder of the week. While the wind and cold will be no joke, we're not...
WacoTrib.com
46-acre Waco homestead site sparks lengthy litigation
This tranquil 46-acre Waco homestead with horses, hayfields and views of Brazos River cliffs is a legal battle zone, sitting in the crossfire of a three-year fight involving multiple parties. Deed dispute over Waco property pits family against land investor. This tranquil 46-acre Waco homestead with horses, hayfields and views...
Comments / 0