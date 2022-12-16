Read full article on original website
Man Threatens People With a Gun at the Missoula Shelter
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 15, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers responded to a report of a male with a handgun threatening people at the Johnson Street Shelter. Shelter staff relayed information from other residents that a male with a red bandana had brandished...
Man Threatens People With an Axe at a Missoula Bus Stop
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 17, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a call regarding a male threatening a female with an axe at a bus stop. Dispatchers notified officers that the female victim walked from the bus stop to Target with the male following her with the axe.
Flint’s Top Story for 2022: “This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula”
"Pretty wild to see the homeless camps in Portland...err...Missoula, Montana." That was my reaction to a story that caught my eye back in August of 2022. Turns out, the story I wrote in response ended up being my top story for 2022 based on local page views here in Montana. (See my whole top 10 stories from 2022 list below)
Take it Seriously! Dangerous Cold Settles on Western Montana
Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula say Western Montana is still on track for "near record" cold temperatures Thursday morning. And there's still a chance we could even see some records fall. Forecaster Trent Smith said the latest information still shows Missoula with the coldest day in...
Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades
The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
Missoula Police Investigate Incident at the Johnson Shelter
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 15, 2022, shortly after 11:00 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers responded to a violent offense at 1919 North Avenue West, which is the location of the Emergency Winter Shelter. According to Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold, the suspects involved in the incident...
Woman With Four Warrants Gets Caught With Fentanyl in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 13, 2022, two Missoula Police Department Officers were out on patrol when they observed a vehicle commit a traffic infraction. The officers initiated a traffic stop and pulled the vehicle over. Officers approached the vehicle and immediately recognized the passenger as 36-year-old Michelle...
Roof Problems Force Class Cancelation at Missoula’s Sentinel High School
Problems with a roof are forcing Missoula County Public Schools administrators to cancel classes at Sentinel High School until the situation can be checked completely checked out. Word of the closure came Monday evening after problems developed with a roof in an older part of the high school. MCPS spokeswoman...
Missoula Jail Staff Catch Man Hiding Methamphetamine
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 13, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a verbal disturbance between a male and female on Montana Avenue. Officers determined the parties were dating and spoke with them separately. The male was identified as 29-year-old Steven McIntire. According...
Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
Drunk Driving Hit-and-Run With Children in the Car in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 10, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were called to the area of Clark and Ernest for a report of a vehicle that was just involved in a hit-and-run collision. Officers were informed that the vehicle that had left the scene would have damage to the front passenger side. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Missoula High School remains closed because of roof problems
Students and staff at Missoula's Sentinel High School won't have to worry about Wednesday's snow and cold. That's because problems with a portion of the school's roof are forcing the district to cancel classes again Wednesday. The problems first developed Monday evening when it was noticed that there was a...
Man Drops Meth Inside a Missoula Casino, Gets Arrested
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, at approximately 11:45 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a person to be removed from a casino on West Broadway. The complainant was an employee who said that a male inside had dropped a bag of suspected methamphetamine on the ground, picked it back up, and then was acting suspiciously.
Missoula Woman Sentenced for Meth Charges in Federal Court
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A Missoula woman, 42-year-old Deva Crystal Hartsoe, was sentenced in Missoula Federal District Court on Thursday to four years in prison, after admitting to the distribution of methamphetamine in the Missoula area. According to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for Montana, Jesse Laslovich, Hartsoe...
Missoula Could Have ‘Potentially Dangerous Cold’ Soon
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service Office in Missoula is calling for bitter cold below zero temperatures to arrive in west central and southwest Montana by Sunday, and may continue through Christmas Day. KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Brian Conlin who described the forecast. “We have moderate...
More Snow Coming for Missoula on Top of 48 Inches Now
Winter isn't even officially here yet, and already Missoula the most snow since Bill Clinton was re-elected, the Nintendo 64 was brand new, and there was the first outbreak of Mad Cow Disease. And anyone who survived one of the worst winters in the recent history of the Pacific Northwest,...
32 Suicides in Missoula County in 2022, Most in Five Years
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With 32 suicides reported in Missoula County before the end of November, the Missoula City-County Health Department is offering services and programs to help prevent more suicides. November's Suicide Rate Topped Five Previous Months. KGVO News spoke to Elissa White, Suicide Prevention Coordinator for Missoula...
Huge New Missoula Warehouse Will be For Amazon Delivery
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte broke the news for Missoulians on Friday as he welcomed Amazon to Montana with a huge new warehouse near the Missoula International Airport that will be used as a delivery station. If you Guessed that new Warehouse was for Amazon, you...
Suggestions For Missoula’s Uplifting End Of Year Giving
The end of the year is coming soon. This is a great opportunity to take a look at local organizations that can use your help. Missoula has so many great organizations that are here to help our friends and neighbors. The need is growing. We work with a lot of...
Habitat for Humanity Receives Gift of Land for 100 New Homes
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On Monday, Habitat for Humanity received a major gift of land in Missoula that could possibly mean up to 100 new affordable homes for qualifying families. KGVO News spoke with Habitat’s Executive Director and City Councilor Heather Harp about the historic gift of land for...
