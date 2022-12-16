Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Matthew Stafford’s Wife Asks Him Whether He’s Going to Retire
The 34-year-old is on the injured reserve list with a spinal cord contusion. View the original article to see embedded media. Matthew Stafford went from hoisting a Lombardi Trophy in his his first season with the Rams to watching his team miss out on the postseason from the sideline in less than a year. The unfortunate turn of events for Los Angeles and its quarterback this season has led to the topic of retirement being on people’s minds.
Week 16 Rankings: Running Backs
Austin Ekeler only has one top 10 finish over his last four games. He'll get back on track against the Colts in Week 16. If you're reading this, congrats. That likely means you've made it to the next round of the fantasy playoffs. Nine times out of 10, you should stick with the players who got you to the postseason, but it's important to remember that every roster spot and every lineup decision is critical.
Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma’s Call of That Wild Patriots-Raiders Ending Was Perfect
Fox’s Kenny Albert and Jonathan needed few words to give us a great call. 1. What I love about the call from Fox’s Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma on the nobody-can-believe-it-still final play of Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders game is that it wasn’t a ”good” call from a technical standpoint.
Titans Sign QB Josh Dobbs as Ryan Tannehill Deals With Injury
The journeyman played collegiately at Tennessee from 2013-16. Journeyman quarterback Josh Dobbs is headed back to where it all began. The Titans have signed Dobbs off the Lions’ practice squad, according to a Tuesday report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Dobbs played college football at Tennessee from 2013-16.
Week 16 Rankings: Tight Ends
George Kittle led all tight ends in scoring last week and he'll look to duplicate that against the Commanders in Week 16. If you're reading this, congrats. That likely means you've made it to the next round of the fantasy playoffs. Nine times out of 10, you should stick with the players who got you to the postseason, but it's important to remember that every roster spot and every lineup decision is critical.
Week 16 Rankings: Kickers
Streaming options for next round of the fantasy playoffs. If you're reading this, congrats. That likely means you've made it to the next round of the fantasy playoffs. Nine times out of 10, you should stick with the players who got you to the postseason, but it's important to remember that every roster spot and every lineup decision is critical.
Doug Pederson on Everything to Celebrate in Jacksonville
The first-year coach of the now-contending Jaguars let it all hang out after a comeback upset of Dallas—one of the lessons he took to heart during his year off. As the ball bounced off the midsection of Cowboys receiver Noah Brown and back into the waiting arms of Rayshawn Jenkins, the Jaguars’ safety covered the remaining 52 yards of grass in front of him for a game-winning pick-six. His first-year coach, Doug Pederson, really didn’t have to think twice.
Steelers President Shares Statement About Death of Franco Harris
The team is scheduled to retire his jersey on Saturday at halftime against the Raiders. Steelers president Art Rooney II released a statement Wednesday after the death of legendary running back Franco Harris was announced. Harris was 72 years old. “It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe...
Bucs’ Giovani Bernard Bristles at Questions About Botched Fake Punt
It was an awkward exchange between reporters and the Tampa Bay running back. View the original article to see embedded media. Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard botched a fake punt in his team’s loss to the Bengals on Sunday, failing to handle the direct snap from center on a designed play.
Durant Rips Media After Gio Bernard Incident With Reporters
The Nets star supported the Buccaneers running back after a confrontation with reporters on Sunday. View the original article to see embedded media. NBA star Kevin Durant took to Twitter on Monday morning to show support for Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard and rip media members after an awkward locker room interview on Sunday.
Texas Running Back Bijan Robinson Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Robinson is expected to be the first running back selected in April’s draft. View the original article to see embedded media. Texas star running back Bijan Robinson will forgo his final season of eligibility with the Longhorns and enter the 2023 NFL draft, he told reporters on Monday. Robinson...
IDP Waiver Wire Report Week 16: Thibodeaux, Morrow
Kayvon Thibodeaux flashed his high IDP potential Sunday and showed why he was the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NFL draft. I don't know about you, but my IDP teams (I have a lot, don't make me count them, please) mostly crapped the bed in Week 15. What had been a pretty dang good 2022 fantasy regular season for me came undone when it mattered. That's how it goes sometimes. All the right decisions for over three months can go down the drain if a couple key players disappear on any given Sunday. It's okay, you win some and lose some.
SI:AM | Messi’s GOAT Moment
Lionel Messi is finally a World Cup champion. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I’m glad the World Cup final was early yesterday so I’ve had plenty of time to recover. 🇦🇷 “En Argentina nací, tierra de Diego y Lionel”. 😬 Surprise, surprise: Things...
