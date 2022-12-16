ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, CO

Vail Daily

New wine bar and restaurant Social Oak now open in Eagle

A new wine bar and restaurant called Social Oak officially opened its doors in Eagle last week. The restaurant launched its full lunch and dinner menus on Dec. 12 after a week-long soft opening period, and is now open for business every day except Tuesday. Social Oak combines an international...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle Holiday Lighting Contest participants spread festive cheer

Sometimes, nothing screams holiday spirit like some good, old-fashioned neighborly competition. Eagle is hosting its annual holiday lighting contest, which encouraged locals to be merry and bright with their exterior holiday decorations. Molly Furtado, Eagle special events manager, said she enlisted five Eagle residents to do the 2022 holiday lighting...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Chasing Rabbits elevates nightlife scene in Vail

“Curiouser and curiouser” is not only what Alice was thinking in “Alice and Wonderland,” but also the sentiment that’s been on the minds of people wondering what’s been going on at Solaris for the past two years. What patrons will find behind the closed doors is that the wait was worth it.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: Neil Campbell

Neil M.Campbell was greatly known for his hard work and dedication working most of his career with Eagle Materials in Gypsum, CO and Georgetown, SC as a Maintenance Foreman. Along side his hard work and dedication he was an amazing father and grandpa. His surviving children Jessica(31), Allison(26), and Austin(23), will forever cherish the memories they made with him and pass them on as the generation grows. He was a great brother to his surviving brother, Randy Campbell. Neil had that infectious laugh that made you start laughing with him no matter how you felt. A loving husband who cared deeply for his surviving wife Lin Campbell. He made friends everywhere he went and loved making people smile. He will surely be missed by many.
GYPSUM, CO
Vail Daily

Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen stars in Vail Ice Spectacular￼

The best-kept secret in Vail is no longer: Vail Ice Spectacular has sold out, after building a reputation for bringing such high-caliber figure skaters to Vail for the past few years. This year, 2022 Olympic champion Nathan Chen headlines the event, along with Olympic team bronze medalist Mirai Nagasu and...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Meet Your Chef: Cody Cunningham

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Gypsum’s Little Bird Commissary Kitchen is open

Business name: Little Bird Commissary Kitchen. Location: We’re in Gypsum, near Costco. Owners: Anne and Scott Pasquale. Contact information: Call 970-390-0234 or email littlebirdcommissarykitchen@gmail.com. What goods or services do you provide? The primary role of Little Bird Commissary Kitchen is to be a state-of-the-art shared commercial kitchen space. The...
GYPSUM, CO
Vail Daily

Mintz: Fighting darkness with light this holiday season

Winter has arrived and Chanukah, the festival of lights, is upon us. On Sunday evening, Dec. 18, I will gather around the Menorah with my wife and children, and we’ll allow our souls to be inspired by the illumination. We will spend eight days recalling the triumph of the courageous Maccabees over the brutal Syrian Greeks, refusing to surrender to relentless religious persecution. As we spin our Dreidels and celebrate with latkes and donuts, we will focus on our survival and thank G-d “for the miracles, the redemption, the mighty acts, the saving acts and for the wonders that You have done for our fathers, in those days at this time.”
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Paul Cuthbertson Foundation hosting a fundraiser at Harvest Restaurant on Dec. 22

The Paul Cuthbertson Foundation has announced the latest round of recipients of its “Live for Those Who Cannot Scholarships” awarded in honor of Cuthbertson, a Vail native who died in the spring of 2019. This year’s funding was awarded to 11 young dreamers who “demonstrated need, a passion for life and dedication to achieving excellence in their pursuits,” according to a news release from the organization.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: What made Vail good is lost and gone

The Thursday, Dec. 15 Vail Daily edition with the “Zero to 60 at Vail” headline on the 60th anniversary of Vail was a fun read. Reporter interviews of the contributors to the beginnings of Vail were a good format and made for lively personal recollections and stories of how things were and came to be. The fun, all-in-it-together spirit that existed is mentioned over and over and always makes me wish I’d been here, too.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Henry Beguelin opens new location in Vail

Business name: Henry Beguelin. Location: 166 East Gore Creek Drive, Vail. Contact information: Call 970-274-3025. What goods or services do you provide? Leather goods including shoes, handbags, wallets, belts and home decor. Tell your story!. Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail...
VAIL, CO
Vail, CO

