Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grateful Dead cover band to play Bob Weir’s guitar at Agave
When: Friday, Dec. 23, 10 p.m. A guitar once owned and played by Grateful Dead musician and founding member Bob Weir will be brought to life on the Agave stage this Friday by guitarist Rob Eaton and the Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue cover band. The custom guitar, which is...
New wine bar and restaurant Social Oak now open in Eagle
A new wine bar and restaurant called Social Oak officially opened its doors in Eagle last week. The restaurant launched its full lunch and dinner menus on Dec. 12 after a week-long soft opening period, and is now open for business every day except Tuesday. Social Oak combines an international...
Eagle Mushroom and Wild Food Festival cancels 2023 event over scheduling conflict
The Eagle Mushroom and Wild Food Festival has canceled its 2023 event, citing the scheduling conflict created by the Block Party in Eagle moving from its traditional June date to the same August weekend. Mushroom Festival co-organizer James Harrison said the festival never had professional promotors or event organizers on...
Eagle Holiday Lighting Contest participants spread festive cheer
Sometimes, nothing screams holiday spirit like some good, old-fashioned neighborly competition. Eagle is hosting its annual holiday lighting contest, which encouraged locals to be merry and bright with their exterior holiday decorations. Molly Furtado, Eagle special events manager, said she enlisted five Eagle residents to do the 2022 holiday lighting...
Chasing Rabbits elevates nightlife scene in Vail
“Curiouser and curiouser” is not only what Alice was thinking in “Alice and Wonderland,” but also the sentiment that’s been on the minds of people wondering what’s been going on at Solaris for the past two years. What patrons will find behind the closed doors is that the wait was worth it.
Nathan Chen’s ‘One Jump at a Time’ reveals what it takes to be a champ￼
Whether or not you’re fortunate enough to hold a ticket to Vail Ice Spectacular on Dec. 23, Nathan Chen’s autobiography will give you a front-row seat to skating, as it shows what it takes to achieve such an elite level. Written in a casual and easy-to-read style, “One...
Rare second-generation Habitat for Humanity homeowner among 8 families celebrated in ‘home for the holidays’ dedication
Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley dedicated its 100th home Sunday with dozens of locals braving the cold temperatures to celebrate. The event embraced a “home for the holidays” theme in recognizing eight families who received keys to new houses, which they helped build in the Stratton Flats neighborhood of Gypsum.
Obituary: Neil Campbell
Neil M.Campbell was greatly known for his hard work and dedication working most of his career with Eagle Materials in Gypsum, CO and Georgetown, SC as a Maintenance Foreman. Along side his hard work and dedication he was an amazing father and grandpa. His surviving children Jessica(31), Allison(26), and Austin(23), will forever cherish the memories they made with him and pass them on as the generation grows. He was a great brother to his surviving brother, Randy Campbell. Neil had that infectious laugh that made you start laughing with him no matter how you felt. A loving husband who cared deeply for his surviving wife Lin Campbell. He made friends everywhere he went and loved making people smile. He will surely be missed by many.
Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen stars in Vail Ice Spectacular￼
The best-kept secret in Vail is no longer: Vail Ice Spectacular has sold out, after building a reputation for bringing such high-caliber figure skaters to Vail for the past few years. This year, 2022 Olympic champion Nathan Chen headlines the event, along with Olympic team bronze medalist Mirai Nagasu and...
Meet Your Chef: Cody Cunningham
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Gypsum’s Little Bird Commissary Kitchen is open
Business name: Little Bird Commissary Kitchen. Location: We’re in Gypsum, near Costco. Owners: Anne and Scott Pasquale. Contact information: Call 970-390-0234 or email littlebirdcommissarykitchen@gmail.com. What goods or services do you provide? The primary role of Little Bird Commissary Kitchen is to be a state-of-the-art shared commercial kitchen space. The...
Mintz: Fighting darkness with light this holiday season
Winter has arrived and Chanukah, the festival of lights, is upon us. On Sunday evening, Dec. 18, I will gather around the Menorah with my wife and children, and we’ll allow our souls to be inspired by the illumination. We will spend eight days recalling the triumph of the courageous Maccabees over the brutal Syrian Greeks, refusing to surrender to relentless religious persecution. As we spin our Dreidels and celebrate with latkes and donuts, we will focus on our survival and thank G-d “for the miracles, the redemption, the mighty acts, the saving acts and for the wonders that You have done for our fathers, in those days at this time.”
Paul Cuthbertson Foundation hosting a fundraiser at Harvest Restaurant on Dec. 22
The Paul Cuthbertson Foundation has announced the latest round of recipients of its “Live for Those Who Cannot Scholarships” awarded in honor of Cuthbertson, a Vail native who died in the spring of 2019. This year’s funding was awarded to 11 young dreamers who “demonstrated need, a passion for life and dedication to achieving excellence in their pursuits,” according to a news release from the organization.
Letter: What made Vail good is lost and gone
The Thursday, Dec. 15 Vail Daily edition with the “Zero to 60 at Vail” headline on the 60th anniversary of Vail was a fun read. Reporter interviews of the contributors to the beginnings of Vail were a good format and made for lively personal recollections and stories of how things were and came to be. The fun, all-in-it-together spirit that existed is mentioned over and over and always makes me wish I’d been here, too.
Henry Beguelin opens new location in Vail
Business name: Henry Beguelin. Location: 166 East Gore Creek Drive, Vail. Contact information: Call 970-274-3025. What goods or services do you provide? Leather goods including shoes, handbags, wallets, belts and home decor. Tell your story!. Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail...
SSCV skis to numerous podiums at the Stifel Success NorAm Series Competition at Copper Mountain
This past week, men and women Alpine FIS athletes headed to Copper Mountain for the Stifel Success NorAM Series Competition. Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s (SSCV) current and former athletes performed well in the stiff competition earning four overall podiums, four junior podiums, and 12 top-15 overall positions. This...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0