Chandler, AZ

santansun.com

Jump rope game inspire Chandler eatery’s name

Friends and business partners Jason Key and Tom Montgomery grew up in the New York area. So did some of their fellow investors. When they were looking for a name for their new South Chandler restaurant and bar, they had a specific concept in mind, but the actual name eluded them.
CHANDLER, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler pickleball store thrives as sport’s popularity soars

It’s no surprise to Cheryl Megli how quickly pickleball has become a major recreation option in the East Valley. In fact, she wonders what took so long. “We saw it coming,” said Megli, owner of the Tennis & Pickleball Cabana, which recently moved from Ahwatukee to Chandler. “The west side of town started first, we had a store over there. And we knew it was coming to the East Valley. We just didn’t know when.”
CHANDLER, AZ
santansun.com

CUSD looking to rebuild, repurpose schools

Chandler Unified School District is looking to rebuild two of its older elementary schools instead of trying to renovate them. “We’ve got schools that were built in the ’50s and ’60s, and as we look at older schools we’ve got to look at … is the cost of the renovations greater than, or not a smart investment of dollars, when we could rebuild sites as they get older,” said Tom Dunn, the district’s executive director of support services.
CHANDLER, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler mulls relaxing some marijuana sales regs

City Council will soon consider relaxing some of its regulations that have made Chandler the most restrictive city when it comes to medical marijuana. “Chandler has been the most restrictive and will continue to be one of the most restrictive in the state,” said Lindsay Schube, an attorney at Gammage & Burnham, which represented the clients requesting the change.
CHANDLER, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler Council takes stand against housing project

The plan to build more than 500 affordable housing apartments in South Chandler may not be dead, but it suffered a serious blow this week during a City Council meeting last week. The Council on Dec. 5 voted unanimously to back a resolution opposing the Landings at Ocotillo project that...
CHANDLER, AZ
santansun.com

CUSD stepping up its mental health services

Chandler Unified School District is stepping up its efforts to address mental health issues, partnering with three agencies to provide more services to students and staff. CUSD officials are also meeting with a committee of parents, staff members and practitioners to determine future steps. “We really wanted some practitioners on...
CHANDLER, AZ

