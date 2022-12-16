Chandler Unified School District is looking to rebuild two of its older elementary schools instead of trying to renovate them. “We’ve got schools that were built in the ’50s and ’60s, and as we look at older schools we’ve got to look at … is the cost of the renovations greater than, or not a smart investment of dollars, when we could rebuild sites as they get older,” said Tom Dunn, the district’s executive director of support services.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO