Read full article on original website
Related
Navy Times
Afghan refugee bill sidelined again, dashing advocates’ hopes
Advocates pushing for Congress to help Afghan refugees with new immigration legislation were hopeful in recent weeks that they were inching closer to a legislative victory. Instead, that optimism was crushed on Tuesday after lawmakers unveiled plans for a massive federal budget bill — likely the last piece of legislation to pass this Congress — without the provisions to help Afghan allies.
Navy Times
GI Bill fix for vets enrolled in defunct schools heads to White House
Student veterans looking to get their education benefits restored after an unexpected school closure would get clearer guidelines from the Department of Veterans Affairs under legislation finalized by Congress this week. The Veterans Eligible to Transfer School Credit Act was approved by House lawmakers in May and finalized by the...
Navy Times
Defense spending to rise by 9% in Congress’ FY23 budget deal
The Department of Defense would see a 9% funding boost over fiscal 2022 spending levels — including enough money to fund a 4.6% pay raise for troops next month — under a compromise full-year federal appropriations bill unveiled by lawmakers Tuesday. The measure is the culmination of a...
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Navy Times
VA to get $300B, its biggest budget ever, under federal spending deal
The Department of Veterans Affairs budget would top $300 billion for the first time ever in fiscal 2023 under the federal government appropriations plan unveiled by congressional negotiators on Tuesday. The $1.7 trillion omnibus appropriations bill that lawmakers hope to finalize later this week includes $303.8 billion in VA funding...
Navy Times
San Francisco mandates paid military leave for Guardsmen, reservists
Last week, the city of San Francisco became one of the first corners of the United States to require some private employers to provide a form of paid military leave to their employees who serve as part-time members of the National Guard or other reserve components of the military. Federal...
Navy Times
Deluge of money for Ukraine puts Pentagon’s top cops on high alert
WASHINGTON ― With Congress on track to hit $100 billion in aid this year to help Ukraine repel Russia, the Pentagon’s law enforcement agency is watching for signs of fraud and abuse in the contracts being awarded. The Defense Criminal Investigative Service’s Ukraine focus is on the Pentagon’s...
Navy Times
US forces detain 6 Islamic State group militants in Syria
BEIRUT — American forces conducted three raids in eastern Syria and arrested six Islamic State group militants, U.S. Central Command said Tuesday. In their statement, U.S. Central Command said the raids were conducted over the preceding 48 hours, and identified one of the detained militants as “al-Zubaydi,” a “Syria Province Senior Official” of the group who they say was involved in planning and facilitating attacks in Syria.
Navy Times
All WWII vets would get VA medical benefits under budget bill
All living World War II veterans would be eligible for Veterans Affairs medical services and nursing home care under language included in the federal budget bill expected to be approved by lawmakers this week. The provision is one of numerous changes to VA policies included in the $1.7 trillion omnibus...
Navy Times
Barriers still prevent women from joining special ops, watchdog says
Inconsistent policies to prevent gender discrimination and sexual harassment are among the barriers to why women make up less than 10% of U.S. special operations forces, according to a government watchdog report released on Dec 15. The number of women within Special Operations Command, or SOCOM, the military’s unified combatant...
Navy Times
Lawmakers mull making VA home loans transferable to vets’ families
Lawmakers and Veterans Affairs officials are considering plans to allow veterans to share unused home loan benefits with immediate family members or other descendants, as a way to bring the loans in line with other veterans benefits and make up for past racial discrimination within the program. The proposal, sponsored...
Comments / 0