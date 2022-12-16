Read full article on original website
Related
610KONA
[HUMOR] How Slick Are Tri-Cities Washington Roads Anyway?
If you live in the Tri-Cities, you might have noticed how slick our neighborhood roads are. Just how slick are they?. If anyone from the cities of Kennewick, Richland, or Pasco in charge of snow removal is reading this, please do something about the roads. All it would take is some salt or to actually run a plow within a few days of snow. It is written in the law that the cities are responsible for snow removal, so what gives? Just how slick are the roads in my neighborhood you ask?
FOX 11 and 41
Firefighters respond to laundromat fire in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Crews from the City of Sunnyside Fire Department and Yakima County Fire District #5 are responding to a laundromat fire in Sunnyside, according to Fire District #5. The fire is located at the South of 1st St. and Lincoln Ave. Officials are asking the public to...
Update| Sub-zero temps put Eastern WA in deep freeze. Travelers should expect flight delays
Most airports that travelers will be going to from Tri-Cities are already seeing significant weather impact.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Third Kennewick teen arrested in homicide
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a third suspect has been taken into custody in connection to death of Miguel Perez Barragan, 24. His remains were discovered northeast of Walla Walla off Kibler Road on July 5. Undersheriff Joe Klundt said the...
Third suspect arrested for murder of Tri-Cities resident in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A third person has been arrested in the killing of a Walla Walla man that happened back in July of 2022. The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old boy was arrested by the Pasco Police Department on December 16. However, when the crime happened, authorities said the boy was 15. Authorities said human remains...
Family of six displaced following early morning mobile home fire
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — A family of six is without a home following an early morning fire northeast of Pasco along Haugen Road. First responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19. According to Franklin County Fire District #3, the fire completely destroyed a mobile home. The cause is suspected to be faulty electrical....
nbcrightnow.com
Student in Kennewick named WA winner in Cabbage Program
KENNEWICK, Wash. - A student from Amon Creek Elementary was named the Washington State winner in the national Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program, according to a post from Kennewick School District. The now fourth-grade student, Colt Beaulaurier, won a $1,000 scholarship with the title. Beaulaurier participated in the program...
What’s going on with Tri-Cities mail delivery? Here’s why customers are frustrated
People are saying they are not receiving mail for days in a row.
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 14, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
2 Tri-Cities businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 21 perfect scores.
Bitter cold could break Tri-Cities records. Subzero temps in the forecast
Snow and freezing rain forecast in Tri-Cities and on the mountain passes.
Freezing temps incoming! Protect your four P’s
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The temperature is still dropping, and it’s going to get in the negative digits this week for much of our region. The key is being prepared before it hits freezing. We want you to protect your four P’s. Protect your People This goes for yourself, as well as the people around you. Watch those who might be...
13 Car Pileup in on Snake River Bridge in Pasco Washington
PASCO - At around 6 a.m. on December 13th the Washington State Patrol was called to the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on the U.S. 12 Snake River Bridge in Pasco. In total, 13 cars were involved in the crash. Only minor injuries were reported. Eastbound US 12 was closed near milepost 295 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. to clear the scene.
nbcrightnow.com
Morning News and Weather Update December 19: Shooting outside a Pasco bar, Amber Heard settles case and bitter cold temperatures
One person is in critical condition after a shooting outside Kahlua's bar in Pasco. Amber Heard has settled her defamation suit against Johnny Depp and frigid air will settle over the Tri-Cities for most of the week.
Kennewick, December 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Kennewick. The College Place High School basketball team will have a game with River View High School on December 20, 2022, 18:00:00. The College Place High School basketball team will have a game with River View High School on December 20, 2022, 19:30:00.
610KONA
Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk Could Cost You Big in Washington
I walk around 1.5 miles every day with my dog, and it is amazing how much of the sidewalks we see are not cleared of snow and ice. Is a homeowner responsible if I fall down in front of their house on ice and snow that hasn't been cleared in Washington State? You might be surprised!
FOX 11 and 41
One in critical condition after shooting outside Pasco bar
PASCO, Wash. – One person is in critical condition after a shooting outside Kahlua’s Bar in Pasco on December 18. According to Sergeant Davis with the Pasco Police two groups of people got in an altercation in the bar and were told to leave. As the two groups left the bar, the situation escalated and one group shot at the other.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Court to determine if teens will be tried as adults
WALLA WALLA – With three teenage boys, all from Kennewick, now in custody in Walla Walla County for their alleged involvement in the death of Miguel Perez Barragan, 24, the court will hold a hearing to determine if they should be tried as juveniles or be tried in adult court.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: I-84 reopened west of Pendleton
EASTERN OREGON - UPDATE. 12-20-22. 2 a.m. According to ODOT I-84 is reopened for traffic. Interstate 84 is closed due to a crash, according to Oregon State Patrol. The closure includes all lanes around milepost 188, about 21 miles west of Pendleton. Use an alternate route.
klcc.org
A six-million-pound problem: More than a million chickens in Franklin County, Washington have bird flu
More than a million chickens at a farm in Franklin County, Washington, are set to be destroyed because of bird flu. Officials are now deliberating on how to transport, bury, compost or incinerate the birds. Hoar frost collects like icey-armored spikes against the steady trunks of rural poplars. The stout...
Comments / 0