ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Charges dismissed in Newton County shooting incident

Dec. 20—NEOSHO, Mo. — Charges against a Goodman resident accused of shooting at the home of another man with a .30-06 rifle were dismissed Monday in Newton County Circuit Court. Gerald W. Qualls, 34, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action,...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy