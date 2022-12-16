Republican George Santos has previously made a number of claims — including about his education, previous employment and financial history — that The New York Times was unable to verify The education, financial history and backstory of incoming Republican Rep. George Santos is being called into question after The New York Times published a story Monday revealing that much of the soon-to-be-lawmaker's background is mired in mystery. The Times reports that the New York representative-elect, who flipped a Long Island seat red after winning his congressional race in November, built his campaign...

