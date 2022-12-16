Read full article on original website
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Russia Issues Dire Warning Over Ukraine's Fate if U.S. Delivers Weapons
The warning came against the backdrop of Volodymyr Zelensky's U.S. visit—the first time the leader has left his country since the war began.
Incoming Rep. George Santos, Who Flipped a House Seat Red, Made Unsubstantiated Claims About His Past: Report
Republican George Santos has previously made a number of claims — including about his education, previous employment and financial history — that The New York Times was unable to verify The education, financial history and backstory of incoming Republican Rep. George Santos is being called into question after The New York Times published a story Monday revealing that much of the soon-to-be-lawmaker's background is mired in mystery. The Times reports that the New York representative-elect, who flipped a Long Island seat red after winning his congressional race in November, built his campaign...
