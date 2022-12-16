Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden HistoryModern GlobeTampa, FL
Semi truck collision leaves highway filled with brewCristoval VictorialTampa, FL
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the DiscovererL. CaneFlorida State
Related
Florida Woman Identified After Fishermen Finds Floating Body In Trash Bag
The victim went missing over a week before her body was found off the Gulf Coast.
Good Samaritans, police in Florida rescue great-grandmother, child trapped under car in parking lot: video
An 80-year-old great-grandmother and her 3-year-old great-granddaughter were rescued in Tampa, Florida, after they were pinned underneath a car that had backed into them.
Antonio Brown avoids charges in Florida following alleged domestic dispute
The State Attorney’s Office in Florida announced Wednesday that it will not pursue charges against Antonio Brown following an alleged domestic dispute at his South Tampa home last month.
12-year-old Florida boy dies after accidentally shooting himself at sleepover, police say
LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy after he accidentally shot himself with a gun he found at a friend’s house. Officers responded to a residence on Starling Loop around 7 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a shooting involving a juvenile.
Chicago Police officer accused of urinating in ice machine, shoving bar employee in Florida
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was arrested in Florida this week, after authorities said he shoved a caught urinating in an ice machine at a beach resort bar.Officer Henry Capouch, 30, was charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct in the incident at Jimmy B's Bar at the Beachcomber Hotel in St. Pete Beach, Florida. According to a Pinellas County, Florida complaint and arrest affidavit, a bar employee was trying to get ice from the ice machine at the bar when he found Capouch "pissing" on the ice in the machine, the report said.When the employee told Capouch to stop, Capouch began swearing at the employee and pushed the employee with both hands "a couple of times," the report said. Capouch also pushed a security guard, the report said.Local police came, and the employee directed them to Capouch, who was on the beach with his girlfriend, the report said. While being arrested, Capouch actively resisted and did not obey commands – instead going on yelling and keeping standing when told multiple times to sit, the report said.Chicago Police said Capouch has been relieved of police powers pending an internal investigation.
Florida mom of 5 dies after backyard firepit accident that also severely injured 11-year-old son: reports
Florida married mother of five Nicole Foltz died after suffering burns on 95% of her body while pouring gas on a fire pit in her Tampa-area backyard last month.
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.
According to officials, the airplane took off from Venice. A search is now underway. A child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.Photo bySarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Armed bystander in Florida stops attack on pregnant woman
A Florida pregnant woman was being brutally assaulted in a Publix parking lot when an armed bystander stopped the attack by pulling out his pistol on the attacker.
Fox News
906K+
Followers
4K+
Post
707M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 2