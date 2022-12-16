Steph could miss rest of '22 as up-and-down Dubs enter key stretch

Steph Curry sustained a left shoulder subluxation, leaving the Warriors without their leader while he recovers from the injury. Chris Victorio/Special to The Examiner

Barring a Christmas miracle, the Golden State Warriors will seemingly be without superstar point guard Steph Curry until the New Year.

The defending NBA champions announced on Thursday that Curry sustained a left shoulder subluxation — a partial dislocation , in other words — during Wednesday's 125-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Although the Warriors said that "the timeline for his return will be provided in the coming days," multiple outlets reported that Curry's absence will last a few weeks .

Dr. Nirav Pandya, an associate professor of orthopedic surgery at UCSF, tweeted on Thursday that Curry should be able to return to the court within three or four weeks.

Shoulder subluxation = shoulder partially comes out of the joint. When it does so, the labrum is damaged. Mean return to play timeline for NBA players who have this injury is 3-4 weeks. https://t.co/ZcCS0DfR7V — Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) December 15, 2022

Jan. 12 is four weeks from Thursday, and the Warriors will play 12 games during that stretch. Golden State entered Thursday in the Western Conference's penultimate play-in spot — meaning that, if the postseason started today, the Warriors would need to win two games just to earn the right to play a best-of-seven series against the best team in the conference — and 2.5 games behind the last automatic playoff spot.

A game below .500, the Warriors' next 12 games would've been critical with Curry leading the way. Without him, an already fairly daunting stretch looks even more challenging.

Among the games the reigning NBA Finals MVP could miss if he is out for four weeks are:

A Friday night game in prime time against 2021-22 MVP runner-up Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ersA Dec. 21 road tilt against former Warrior Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn NetsA Christmas Day rematch with the Memphis Grizzlies, whom the Warriors eliminated in the second round of the playoffs last season but now are tied for the Western Conference's best record, at Chase CenterThree home games against teams that, as of this writing, are among the five best in the Western Conference: First-place Grizzlies on Dec. 25, fifth-place Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 30 and fouth-place Phoenix Suns on Jan. 10More road games (four) than contests they've won away from Chase Center (two) all season

Curry has been magnificent this season, averaging 30 points, 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the field, 43.4% from beyond the 3-point arc and 91.9% from the free-throw line.

Every one of those marks is better than, or just shy of the figures he posted in the 2015-16 season, when he became the first and only unanimous MVP in league history. The Warriors won an NBA-record 73 games that season, including two in which Curry did not play.

As for this season? Golden State hasn't won any of three games played without Curry, getting outscored by a total of 55 points in those contests.