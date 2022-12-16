Daily Pro Wrestling History (12/16): WCW Starrcade 1990

Sting faced off with The Black Scorpion in the main event.

1880

Boston, Massachusetts:

- John McMahon defeated H.M. Dufur to win the American Collar-and-Elbow Title

1917

Humboldt, Iowa:

- Frank Gotch died from kidney failure

1941

Mexico City, Mexico:

- Black Guzman defeated Tarzan Lopez to win the NWA World Middleweight Title

1949

Houston, Texas:

- Verne Gagne defeated Leo Newman to win the NWA Texas Heavyweight Title

Atlanta, Georgia:

- George Flynn defeated Danno O'Connor for the Georgia version of the NWA Southern Heavyweight Title

1952

San Francisco, California:

- Fred Atkins and Ray Eckert defeated Ben and Mike Sharpe to win the San Francisco version of the NWA World Tag Team Title

1954

Kansas City, Kansas:

- Ray Villmer defeated Joe Dusek to win the NWA Central States Title

1955

Honolulu, Hawaii:

- Al Lolotai defeated The Zebra Kid (George Bollas) to win the NWA Hawaii Heavyweight Title

1962

St. Paul, Minnesota:

- Mr. High and Mr. Low (Doug Gilbert and Dick Steinborn) defeated Art and Stan Neilson to win the AWA World Tag Team Titles

- Crusher beat Moose Evans

- Rocky Hamilton beat Jack Lanza

- Larry Hennig beat Jack Allen

- Stan Kowalski beat John King

1963

Indio, California:

- Edouard Carpentier won the World Wrestling Association (Los Angeles) World Heavyweight Title by forfeit when Bearcat Wright no showed a title defense

1965

Kansas City, Kansas:

- Cowboy Bob Ellis and Sonny Myers beat Bob Geigel and Bob Brown 2 falls to 1

- Pat O’Connor drew The Viking

- Terry Funk beat Chris Belkas

- Lee Henning and Jim Wehba (Skandar Akbar) beat Victor Rivera and Don Soto

1966

St. Joseph, Missouri:

- Mike DiBiase defeated The Viking to win the NWA Central States Heavyweight Title

Chicago, Illinois:

- Larry Hennig & Harley Race beat AWA Tag Team Champions Dick the Bruiser & The Crusher by DQ

- Killer Kowalski beat Verne Gagne by DQ

- Wilbur Snyder beat Mitsu Arakawa

- Chris Markoff beat Jack Lanza

- Reggie Parks beat Joe Tomasso

- Doug Gilbert beat Igor Volkoff

1970

Nashville, Tennessee:

- Mighty Atlas and Oni Wiki Wiki defeated Bobby Hart and Lorenzo Parente for the Mid-America version of the NWA World Tag Team Titles

Mobile, Alabama:

- Bob Kelly won the NWA Gulf Coast Heavyweight Title by defeating The Wrestling Pro

1970

Honolulu, Hawaii:

- Bill Robinson defeated The Destroyer (Dick Beyer) for the Hawaii version of the NWA North American Heavyweight Title

1971

Tampa, Florida:

- Ole Anderson defeated Jack Brisco for the NWA Florida Television Title

1972

Calgary, Alberta, Canada:

- George Gordienko and Super Hawk defeated Danny Babich and Michel Martel for the Stampede International Tag Team Titles

1975

- Rock Riddle and John Tolos defeated Micky Doyle and Mando Lopez to win the NWA Americas Tag Team Titles

1977

Los Angeles, California:

- The Canadian (Roddy Piper) won the NWA Americas Heavyweight Title by defeating Chavo Guerrero

1978

Chattanooga, Tennessee:

- Bobby Eaton and George Gulas defeated Gypsy Joe and Tojo Yamamoto for the NWA Mid-America Tag Team Titles

1979

Memphis, Tennessee:

- Dennis Condrey beat Paul Corea

- David Schultz TKO Steve Regal

- Tojo Yamamoto & Sonny King beat Big Red & Ricky Morton via DQ

- Ricky & Robert Gibson beat The Assassins

- Ken Lucas pinned Jerry Lawler

1980

Tokyo, Japan:

- Jackie Sato defeated Nancy Kumi to win the vacant WWWA World Singles Title

1983

St. Petersburg, Florida:

- Mike Rotundo defeated Greg Valentine in a tournament final for the vacant NWA Florida Heavyweight Title

1984

Mexico City, Mexico:

- Blue Panther defeated El Matematico for the UWA World Welterweight Title

1985

Memphis, Tennessee:

- Billy Joe Travis pinned Tony Falk

- Mega Maharishi pinned Tracy Smothers

- The Fabulous Ones beat Tom Pritchard & Pat Rose via DQ

- The Fantastics beat The Kiwi Sheepherders

- CWA International Champ Dutch Mantel pinned Rick Casey

- Southern Tag Champs Jerry Lawler & Austin Idol beat Freedom Fighters Flash & Justice

- Southern Champ Bill Dundee pinned Koko Ware

1986

Tampa, Florida:

- Hacksaw Higgins and Kareem Muhammad defeated The Fabulous Ones (Steve Keirn and Stan Lane) for the Florida version of the NWA United States Tag Team Titles

Orlando, Florida:

- Bad News Allen defeated The Falcon to become the final NWA Bahamas Heavyweight Champion

1988

Tokyo, Japan:

- Terry Gordy and Stan Hansen won the vacant AJPW Unified Tag Team Titles

1989

Rochester, Minnesota:

- AWA Champion Larry Zbyszko dcor Unknown Soldier

- Paul Diamond & The Trooper beat Destruction Crew Mike Enos & Wayne Bloom to win AWA Tag Title (Decision later reversed. Wrong man pinned)

- Amateur Rules Match: Baron Von Raschke beat Wayne Bloom by DQ

Detroit, Michigan:

- Kevin Sullivan pinned Eddie Gilbert

- Jack Victory pinned Ranger Ross

- Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane defeated Shane Douglas & Johnny Ace

- Road Warrior Hawk defeated Dan Spivey via disqualification

- NWA World Champion Ric Flair pinned NWA US Champion Lex Luger

- Arn & Ole Anderson defeated the Samoan Swat Team when Arn pinned the Samoan Savage

- NWA Tag Team Champions Rick & Scott Steiner defeated Doom

1990

WCW Starrcade: St. Louis, Missouri:

- Bill Irwin defeated TC Carter

- Bobby Eaton pinned Tom Zenk

- Pat O'Connor Memorial Tag Team Tournament Quarter-Finals: NWA US Tag Team Champions Rick & Scott Steiner (USA) defeated Col. DeKlerk & Sgt. Krueger (South Africa)

- Pat O'Connor Memorial Tag Team Tournament Quarter-Finals: Rey Misterio & Konnan (Mexico) defeated Chris Adams & Norman Smiley (UK)

- Pat O'Connor Memorial Tag Team Tournament Quarter-Finals: The Great Muta & Mr. Saito (Japan) defeated Rip Morgan & Jack Victory (New Zealand)

- Pat O'Connor Memorial Tag Team Tournament Quarter-Finals: Victor Zangiev & Salmon Hasimikov (USSR) defeated Danny Johnson & Troy Montour (Canada)

- Michael Wallstreet (w/ Alexandra York) pinned Terry Taylor

- Sid Vicious & Danny Spivey defeated the Big Cat & the Motor City Madman (sub. for the Nightstalker)

- Ricky Morton & Tommy Rich (w/ Robert Gibson) defeated Michael Hayes & Jimmy Garvin (w/ Rocky King)

- Pat O'Connor Memorial Tag Team Tournament Semi-Finals: NWA US Tag Team Champions Rick & Scott Steiner (USA) defeated Rey Misterio & Konnan (Mexico)

- Pat O'Connor Memorial Tag Team Tournament Semi-Finals: The Great Muta & Mr. Saito (Japan) defeated Victor Zangiev & Salmon Hasimikov (USSR)

- Lex Luger defeated NWA US Champion Stan Hansen to win the title

- NWA Tag Team Champions Doom (w/ Teddy Long) fought Barry Windham (sub. for Ric Flair) & Arn Anderson to a draw in a street fight

- Pat O'Connor Memorial Tag Team Tournament Finals: NWA US Tag Team Champions Rick & Scott Steiner (USA) defeated the Great Muta & Mr. Saito (Japan)

- NWA World Champion Sting pinned the Black Scorpion (Ric Flair) in a steel cage match

1994

- The Cowboys (Silver King and El Texano) defeated Emilio Charles, Jr. and El Satanico to win the vacant CMLL World Tag Team Titles

1995

Bremen, Germany:

- Ludwig Borga (Tony Halme) defeated Rambo to win the CWA title

2000

Carolina, Puerto Rico:

- Thunder and Lightning won the WWC Tag Team Title by defeating The West Texas Rednecks (Barry and Kendall Windham)

2006

Caguas, Puerto Rico:

- Carlito defeated Jon Heidenreich to win the WWC Universal Heavyweight Title

2007

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania:

- Edge defeated Batista and The Undertaker to win the WWE Championship

2012

ROH Final Battle: New York, New York:

- Kevin Steen retained the ROH World Title in a Ladder match over El Generico

- The Brisco Brothers defeated SCUM and Cedrick Alexander & Caprice Coleman to win the ROH Word Tag Team Titles

- The American Wolves defeated Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly

- Jay Lethal defeated Rhino

- Roderick Strong defeated Michael Elgin

- Michael Bennett defeated Jerry Lynn

- Matt Hardy defeated Adam Cole

- Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin defeated Rhett Titus & BJ Whitmer

WWE TLC: Brooklyn, New York

- Naomi won a 9-diva battle royal

- Cody Rhodes & Damien Sandow defeated Rey Mysterio Jr. & Sin Cara in a tables match

- WWE US Champion Antonio Cesaro pinned R-Truth

- WWE IC Champion Kofi Kingston pinned Wade Barrett

- Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, & Roman Reigns defeated Ryback, WWE Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Kane in a TLC match

- WWE Divas Champion Eve pinned Naomi

- World Heavyweight Champion the Big Show pinned Sheamus in a chairs match

- Mike Mizanin, Alberto Del Rio & the Brooklyn Brawler (mystery partner) defeated Heath Slater, Drew McIntyre & Jinder Mahal

- Dolph Ziggler defeated John Cena in a Ladder match for the Money in the Bank contract

2017

NWL Joplin, Missouri:

- Jeremy Wyatt beat Jet Royal in an NWL Title match

- Thor Theriot beat Cody Summers and Bolt Brady in a three-way

- Anthony Gutierrez beat Thomas Shire

- Gary Jay beat Ace Steel

- Maverick DCOR Jack Foster

- Mike Outlaw beat Mike Striker by DQ

- Dak Draper & Mike Outlaw beat Michael Strider & Marco Howlett

- Flex Zerba & Besties in the World beat Rasheed Ali & Niles Plonk & Everett Connors

2018

WWE Tables, Ladders & Chairs: San Jose, California:

- Buddy Murphy defeated Cedric Alexander to retain the Cruiserweight Championship

- Elias defeated Bobby Lashley in a guitar on a pole match

- R-Truth & Carmella defeated Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox in the Mixed Match Challenge finals

- Sheamus & Cesaro defeated Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods and The Usos in a triple threat match to retain the SmackDown Tag Team titles

- Braun Strowman defeated Baron Corbin in a TLC match

- Natalya defeated Ruby Riott in a tables match

- Finn Balor defeated Drew McIntyre

- Rey Mysterio defeated Randy Orton in a chairs match

- Ronda Rousey defeated Nia Jax to retain the Raw Women's Championship

- Daniel Bryan defeated AJ Styles to retain the WWE Championship

- Dean Ambrose defeated Seth Rollins to win the Intercontinental title

- Asuka defeated Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a TLC match to win the SmackDown Women's Championship