ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Daily Pro Wrestling History (12/16): WCW Starrcade 1990

By Brian Hoops
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vAy7f_0jlBy6z500

Sting faced off with The Black Scorpion in the main event.

1880

Boston, Massachusetts:
- John McMahon defeated H.M. Dufur to win the American Collar-and-Elbow Title

1917

Humboldt, Iowa:
- Frank Gotch died from kidney failure

1941

Mexico City, Mexico:
- Black Guzman defeated Tarzan Lopez to win the NWA World Middleweight Title

1949

Houston, Texas:
- Verne Gagne defeated Leo Newman to win the NWA Texas Heavyweight Title

Atlanta, Georgia:
- George Flynn defeated Danno O'Connor for the Georgia version of the NWA Southern Heavyweight Title

1952

San Francisco, California:
- Fred Atkins and Ray Eckert defeated Ben and Mike Sharpe to win the San Francisco version of the NWA World Tag Team Title

1954

Kansas City, Kansas:
- Ray Villmer defeated Joe Dusek to win the NWA Central States Title

1955

Honolulu, Hawaii:
- Al Lolotai defeated The Zebra Kid (George Bollas) to win the NWA Hawaii Heavyweight Title

1962

St. Paul, Minnesota:
- Mr. High and Mr. Low (Doug Gilbert and Dick Steinborn) defeated Art and Stan Neilson to win the AWA World Tag Team Titles
- Crusher beat Moose Evans
- Rocky Hamilton beat Jack Lanza
- Larry Hennig beat Jack Allen
- Stan Kowalski beat John King

1963

Indio, California:
- Edouard Carpentier won the World Wrestling Association (Los Angeles) World Heavyweight Title by forfeit when Bearcat Wright no showed a title defense

1965

Kansas City, Kansas:
- Cowboy Bob Ellis and Sonny Myers beat Bob Geigel and Bob Brown 2 falls to 1
- Pat O’Connor drew The Viking
- Terry Funk beat Chris Belkas
- Lee Henning and Jim Wehba (Skandar Akbar) beat Victor Rivera and Don Soto

1966

St. Joseph, Missouri:
- Mike DiBiase defeated The Viking to win the NWA Central States Heavyweight Title

Chicago, Illinois:
- Larry Hennig & Harley Race beat AWA Tag Team Champions Dick the Bruiser & The Crusher by DQ
- Killer Kowalski beat Verne Gagne by DQ
- Wilbur Snyder beat Mitsu Arakawa
- Chris Markoff beat Jack Lanza
- Reggie Parks beat Joe Tomasso
- Doug Gilbert beat Igor Volkoff

1970

Nashville, Tennessee:
- Mighty Atlas and Oni Wiki Wiki defeated Bobby Hart and Lorenzo Parente for the Mid-America version of the NWA World Tag Team Titles

Mobile, Alabama:
- Bob Kelly won the NWA Gulf Coast Heavyweight Title by defeating The Wrestling Pro

1970

Honolulu, Hawaii:
- Bill Robinson defeated The Destroyer (Dick Beyer) for the Hawaii version of the NWA North American Heavyweight Title

1971

Tampa, Florida:
- Ole Anderson defeated Jack Brisco for the NWA Florida Television Title

1972

Calgary, Alberta, Canada:
- George Gordienko and Super Hawk defeated Danny Babich and Michel Martel for the Stampede International Tag Team Titles

1975

- Rock Riddle and John Tolos defeated Micky Doyle and Mando Lopez to win the NWA Americas Tag Team Titles

1977

Los Angeles, California:
- The Canadian (Roddy Piper) won the NWA Americas Heavyweight Title by defeating Chavo Guerrero

1978

Chattanooga, Tennessee:
- Bobby Eaton and George Gulas defeated Gypsy Joe and Tojo Yamamoto for the NWA Mid-America Tag Team Titles

1979

Memphis, Tennessee:
- Dennis Condrey beat Paul Corea
- David Schultz TKO Steve Regal
- Tojo Yamamoto & Sonny King beat Big Red & Ricky Morton via DQ
- Ricky & Robert Gibson beat The Assassins
- Ken Lucas pinned Jerry Lawler

1980

Tokyo, Japan:
- Jackie Sato defeated Nancy Kumi to win the vacant WWWA World Singles Title

1983

St. Petersburg, Florida:
- Mike Rotundo defeated Greg Valentine in a tournament final for the vacant NWA Florida Heavyweight Title

1984

Mexico City, Mexico:
- Blue Panther defeated El Matematico for the UWA World Welterweight Title

1985

Memphis, Tennessee:
- Billy Joe Travis pinned Tony Falk
- Mega Maharishi pinned Tracy Smothers
- The Fabulous Ones beat Tom Pritchard & Pat Rose via DQ
- The Fantastics beat The Kiwi Sheepherders
- CWA International Champ Dutch Mantel pinned Rick Casey
- Southern Tag Champs Jerry Lawler & Austin Idol beat Freedom Fighters Flash & Justice
- Southern Champ Bill Dundee pinned Koko Ware

1986

Tampa, Florida:
- Hacksaw Higgins and Kareem Muhammad defeated The Fabulous Ones (Steve Keirn and Stan Lane) for the Florida version of the NWA United States Tag Team Titles

Orlando, Florida:
- Bad News Allen defeated The Falcon to become the final NWA Bahamas Heavyweight Champion

1988

Tokyo, Japan:
- Terry Gordy and Stan Hansen won the vacant AJPW Unified Tag Team Titles

1989

Rochester, Minnesota:
- AWA Champion Larry Zbyszko dcor Unknown Soldier
- Paul Diamond & The Trooper beat Destruction Crew Mike Enos & Wayne Bloom to win AWA Tag Title (Decision later reversed. Wrong man pinned)
- Amateur Rules Match: Baron Von Raschke beat Wayne Bloom by DQ

Detroit, Michigan:
- Kevin Sullivan pinned Eddie Gilbert
- Jack Victory pinned Ranger Ross
- Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane defeated Shane Douglas & Johnny Ace
- Road Warrior Hawk defeated Dan Spivey via disqualification
- NWA World Champion Ric Flair pinned NWA US Champion Lex Luger
- Arn & Ole Anderson defeated the Samoan Swat Team when Arn pinned the Samoan Savage
- NWA Tag Team Champions Rick & Scott Steiner defeated Doom

1990

WCW Starrcade: St. Louis, Missouri:
- Bill Irwin defeated TC Carter
- Bobby Eaton pinned Tom Zenk
- Pat O'Connor Memorial Tag Team Tournament Quarter-Finals: NWA US Tag Team Champions Rick & Scott Steiner (USA) defeated Col. DeKlerk & Sgt. Krueger (South Africa)
- Pat O'Connor Memorial Tag Team Tournament Quarter-Finals: Rey Misterio & Konnan (Mexico) defeated Chris Adams & Norman Smiley (UK)
- Pat O'Connor Memorial Tag Team Tournament Quarter-Finals: The Great Muta & Mr. Saito (Japan) defeated Rip Morgan & Jack Victory (New Zealand)
- Pat O'Connor Memorial Tag Team Tournament Quarter-Finals: Victor Zangiev & Salmon Hasimikov (USSR) defeated Danny Johnson & Troy Montour (Canada)
- Michael Wallstreet (w/ Alexandra York) pinned Terry Taylor
- Sid Vicious & Danny Spivey defeated the Big Cat & the Motor City Madman (sub. for the Nightstalker)
- Ricky Morton & Tommy Rich (w/ Robert Gibson) defeated Michael Hayes & Jimmy Garvin (w/ Rocky King)
- Pat O'Connor Memorial Tag Team Tournament Semi-Finals: NWA US Tag Team Champions Rick & Scott Steiner (USA) defeated Rey Misterio & Konnan (Mexico)
- Pat O'Connor Memorial Tag Team Tournament Semi-Finals: The Great Muta & Mr. Saito (Japan) defeated Victor Zangiev & Salmon Hasimikov (USSR)
- Lex Luger defeated NWA US Champion Stan Hansen to win the title
- NWA Tag Team Champions Doom (w/ Teddy Long) fought Barry Windham (sub. for Ric Flair) & Arn Anderson to a draw in a street fight
- Pat O'Connor Memorial Tag Team Tournament Finals: NWA US Tag Team Champions Rick & Scott Steiner (USA) defeated the Great Muta & Mr. Saito (Japan)
- NWA World Champion Sting pinned the Black Scorpion (Ric Flair) in a steel cage match

1994

- The Cowboys (Silver King and El Texano) defeated Emilio Charles, Jr. and El Satanico to win the vacant CMLL World Tag Team Titles

1995

Bremen, Germany:
- Ludwig Borga (Tony Halme) defeated Rambo to win the CWA title

2000

Carolina, Puerto Rico:
- Thunder and Lightning won the WWC Tag Team Title by defeating The West Texas Rednecks (Barry and Kendall Windham)

2006

Caguas, Puerto Rico:
- Carlito defeated Jon Heidenreich to win the WWC Universal Heavyweight Title

2007

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania:
- Edge defeated Batista and The Undertaker to win the WWE Championship

2012

ROH Final Battle: New York, New York:
- Kevin Steen retained the ROH World Title in a Ladder match over El Generico
- The Brisco Brothers defeated SCUM and Cedrick Alexander & Caprice Coleman to win the ROH Word Tag Team Titles
- The American Wolves defeated Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly
- Jay Lethal defeated Rhino
- Roderick Strong defeated Michael Elgin
- Michael Bennett defeated Jerry Lynn
- Matt Hardy defeated Adam Cole
- Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin defeated Rhett Titus & BJ Whitmer

WWE TLC: Brooklyn, New York
- Naomi won a 9-diva battle royal
- Cody Rhodes & Damien Sandow defeated Rey Mysterio Jr. & Sin Cara in a tables match
- WWE US Champion Antonio Cesaro pinned R-Truth
- WWE IC Champion Kofi Kingston pinned Wade Barrett
- Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, & Roman Reigns defeated Ryback, WWE Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Kane in a TLC match
- WWE Divas Champion Eve pinned Naomi
- World Heavyweight Champion the Big Show pinned Sheamus in a chairs match
- Mike Mizanin, Alberto Del Rio & the Brooklyn Brawler (mystery partner) defeated Heath Slater, Drew McIntyre & Jinder Mahal
- Dolph Ziggler defeated John Cena in a Ladder match for the Money in the Bank contract

2017

NWL Joplin, Missouri:
- Jeremy Wyatt beat Jet Royal in an NWL Title match
- Thor Theriot beat Cody Summers and Bolt Brady in a three-way
- Anthony Gutierrez beat Thomas Shire
- Gary Jay beat Ace Steel
- Maverick DCOR Jack Foster
- Mike Outlaw beat Mike Striker by DQ
- Dak Draper & Mike Outlaw beat Michael Strider & Marco Howlett
- Flex Zerba & Besties in the World beat Rasheed Ali & Niles Plonk & Everett Connors

2018

WWE Tables, Ladders & Chairs: San Jose, California:
- Buddy Murphy defeated Cedric Alexander to retain the Cruiserweight Championship
- Elias defeated Bobby Lashley in a guitar on a pole match
- R-Truth & Carmella defeated Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox in the Mixed Match Challenge finals
- Sheamus & Cesaro defeated Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods and The Usos in a triple threat match to retain the SmackDown Tag Team titles
- Braun Strowman defeated Baron Corbin in a TLC match
- Natalya defeated Ruby Riott in a tables match
- Finn Balor defeated Drew McIntyre
- Rey Mysterio defeated Randy Orton in a chairs match
- Ronda Rousey defeated Nia Jax to retain the Raw Women's Championship
- Daniel Bryan defeated AJ Styles to retain the WWE Championship
- Dean Ambrose defeated Seth Rollins to win the Intercontinental title
- Asuka defeated Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a TLC match to win the SmackDown Women's Championship

Comments / 1

Related
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Sting & Ultimate Warrior “Terrible”

A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled his early encounters with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and says the two stars were “terrible” in the ring. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior both conquered the wrestling world in very different ways despite starting out together as a tag team known as The Blade Runners.
stillrealtous.com

NXT Star Reportedly Set To Be At WWE Raw Tonight

Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is set to take place from Des Moines, Iowa and an interesting name is set to be in the house. PWInsider is reporting that current NXT star Andre Chase will be at tonight’s Monday Night taping. The current plan is for Andre Chase to work tonight’s Main Event taping for an episode that will air on Thursday.
DES MOINES, IA
ringsidenews.com

Iron Sheik Weighs In On Lacey Evans’ Scandal

Lacey Evans is no stranger to controversy and often finds herself making headlines for hitting back at her fans. WWE’s Southern Belle isn’t afraid to share her opinion and that may not sit right with everyone, which is what happened recently. Lacey Evans shared a video on her...
stillrealtous.com

Backstage News On Another Former WWE Star Returning To The Company Soon

There have been a lot of WWE returns over the last few months and it doesn’t look like they’ll be stopping anytime soon. It was reported earlier this month that former Impact Wrestling World Champion Eric Young is returning to WWE, but it sounds like fans shouldn’t expect to see him on WWE programming until next year.
411mania.com

WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT

– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
wrestletalk.com

The Bloodline Lay Out NXT Star In Backstage Attack

A current WWE NXT star made a cameo appearance on tonight’s (December 19) WWE Raw show. In recent months, WWE has been bringing NXT talents to Raw tapings for matches on Main Event prior to the show. This week, the two NXT stars in question were Axiom and Andre...
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
503
Followers
1K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy