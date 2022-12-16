Daily Pro Wrestling History (12/16): WCW Starrcade 1990
Sting faced off with The Black Scorpion in the main event.
1880
Boston, Massachusetts:
- John McMahon defeated H.M. Dufur to win the American Collar-and-Elbow Title
1917
Humboldt, Iowa:
- Frank Gotch died from kidney failure
1941
Mexico City, Mexico:
- Black Guzman defeated Tarzan Lopez to win the NWA World Middleweight Title
1949
Houston, Texas:
- Verne Gagne defeated Leo Newman to win the NWA Texas Heavyweight Title
Atlanta, Georgia:
- George Flynn defeated Danno O'Connor for the Georgia version of the NWA Southern Heavyweight Title
1952
San Francisco, California:
- Fred Atkins and Ray Eckert defeated Ben and Mike Sharpe to win the San Francisco version of the NWA World Tag Team Title
1954
Kansas City, Kansas:
- Ray Villmer defeated Joe Dusek to win the NWA Central States Title
1955
Honolulu, Hawaii:
- Al Lolotai defeated The Zebra Kid (George Bollas) to win the NWA Hawaii Heavyweight Title
1962
St. Paul, Minnesota:
- Mr. High and Mr. Low (Doug Gilbert and Dick Steinborn) defeated Art and Stan Neilson to win the AWA World Tag Team Titles
- Crusher beat Moose Evans
- Rocky Hamilton beat Jack Lanza
- Larry Hennig beat Jack Allen
- Stan Kowalski beat John King
1963
Indio, California:
- Edouard Carpentier won the World Wrestling Association (Los Angeles) World Heavyweight Title by forfeit when Bearcat Wright no showed a title defense
1965
Kansas City, Kansas:
- Cowboy Bob Ellis and Sonny Myers beat Bob Geigel and Bob Brown 2 falls to 1
- Pat O’Connor drew The Viking
- Terry Funk beat Chris Belkas
- Lee Henning and Jim Wehba (Skandar Akbar) beat Victor Rivera and Don Soto
1966
St. Joseph, Missouri:
- Mike DiBiase defeated The Viking to win the NWA Central States Heavyweight Title
Chicago, Illinois:
- Larry Hennig & Harley Race beat AWA Tag Team Champions Dick the Bruiser & The Crusher by DQ
- Killer Kowalski beat Verne Gagne by DQ
- Wilbur Snyder beat Mitsu Arakawa
- Chris Markoff beat Jack Lanza
- Reggie Parks beat Joe Tomasso
- Doug Gilbert beat Igor Volkoff
1970
Nashville, Tennessee:
- Mighty Atlas and Oni Wiki Wiki defeated Bobby Hart and Lorenzo Parente for the Mid-America version of the NWA World Tag Team Titles
Mobile, Alabama:
- Bob Kelly won the NWA Gulf Coast Heavyweight Title by defeating The Wrestling Pro
1970
Honolulu, Hawaii:
- Bill Robinson defeated The Destroyer (Dick Beyer) for the Hawaii version of the NWA North American Heavyweight Title
1971
Tampa, Florida:
- Ole Anderson defeated Jack Brisco for the NWA Florida Television Title
1972
Calgary, Alberta, Canada:
- George Gordienko and Super Hawk defeated Danny Babich and Michel Martel for the Stampede International Tag Team Titles
1975
- Rock Riddle and John Tolos defeated Micky Doyle and Mando Lopez to win the NWA Americas Tag Team Titles
1977
Los Angeles, California:
- The Canadian (Roddy Piper) won the NWA Americas Heavyweight Title by defeating Chavo Guerrero
1978
Chattanooga, Tennessee:
- Bobby Eaton and George Gulas defeated Gypsy Joe and Tojo Yamamoto for the NWA Mid-America Tag Team Titles
1979
Memphis, Tennessee:
- Dennis Condrey beat Paul Corea
- David Schultz TKO Steve Regal
- Tojo Yamamoto & Sonny King beat Big Red & Ricky Morton via DQ
- Ricky & Robert Gibson beat The Assassins
- Ken Lucas pinned Jerry Lawler
1980
Tokyo, Japan:
- Jackie Sato defeated Nancy Kumi to win the vacant WWWA World Singles Title
1983
St. Petersburg, Florida:
- Mike Rotundo defeated Greg Valentine in a tournament final for the vacant NWA Florida Heavyweight Title
1984
Mexico City, Mexico:
- Blue Panther defeated El Matematico for the UWA World Welterweight Title
1985
Memphis, Tennessee:
- Billy Joe Travis pinned Tony Falk
- Mega Maharishi pinned Tracy Smothers
- The Fabulous Ones beat Tom Pritchard & Pat Rose via DQ
- The Fantastics beat The Kiwi Sheepherders
- CWA International Champ Dutch Mantel pinned Rick Casey
- Southern Tag Champs Jerry Lawler & Austin Idol beat Freedom Fighters Flash & Justice
- Southern Champ Bill Dundee pinned Koko Ware
1986
Tampa, Florida:
- Hacksaw Higgins and Kareem Muhammad defeated The Fabulous Ones (Steve Keirn and Stan Lane) for the Florida version of the NWA United States Tag Team Titles
Orlando, Florida:
- Bad News Allen defeated The Falcon to become the final NWA Bahamas Heavyweight Champion
1988
Tokyo, Japan:
- Terry Gordy and Stan Hansen won the vacant AJPW Unified Tag Team Titles
1989
Rochester, Minnesota:
- AWA Champion Larry Zbyszko dcor Unknown Soldier
- Paul Diamond & The Trooper beat Destruction Crew Mike Enos & Wayne Bloom to win AWA Tag Title (Decision later reversed. Wrong man pinned)
- Amateur Rules Match: Baron Von Raschke beat Wayne Bloom by DQ
Detroit, Michigan:
- Kevin Sullivan pinned Eddie Gilbert
- Jack Victory pinned Ranger Ross
- Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane defeated Shane Douglas & Johnny Ace
- Road Warrior Hawk defeated Dan Spivey via disqualification
- NWA World Champion Ric Flair pinned NWA US Champion Lex Luger
- Arn & Ole Anderson defeated the Samoan Swat Team when Arn pinned the Samoan Savage
- NWA Tag Team Champions Rick & Scott Steiner defeated Doom
1990
WCW Starrcade: St. Louis, Missouri:
- Bill Irwin defeated TC Carter
- Bobby Eaton pinned Tom Zenk
- Pat O'Connor Memorial Tag Team Tournament Quarter-Finals: NWA US Tag Team Champions Rick & Scott Steiner (USA) defeated Col. DeKlerk & Sgt. Krueger (South Africa)
- Pat O'Connor Memorial Tag Team Tournament Quarter-Finals: Rey Misterio & Konnan (Mexico) defeated Chris Adams & Norman Smiley (UK)
- Pat O'Connor Memorial Tag Team Tournament Quarter-Finals: The Great Muta & Mr. Saito (Japan) defeated Rip Morgan & Jack Victory (New Zealand)
- Pat O'Connor Memorial Tag Team Tournament Quarter-Finals: Victor Zangiev & Salmon Hasimikov (USSR) defeated Danny Johnson & Troy Montour (Canada)
- Michael Wallstreet (w/ Alexandra York) pinned Terry Taylor
- Sid Vicious & Danny Spivey defeated the Big Cat & the Motor City Madman (sub. for the Nightstalker)
- Ricky Morton & Tommy Rich (w/ Robert Gibson) defeated Michael Hayes & Jimmy Garvin (w/ Rocky King)
- Pat O'Connor Memorial Tag Team Tournament Semi-Finals: NWA US Tag Team Champions Rick & Scott Steiner (USA) defeated Rey Misterio & Konnan (Mexico)
- Pat O'Connor Memorial Tag Team Tournament Semi-Finals: The Great Muta & Mr. Saito (Japan) defeated Victor Zangiev & Salmon Hasimikov (USSR)
- Lex Luger defeated NWA US Champion Stan Hansen to win the title
- NWA Tag Team Champions Doom (w/ Teddy Long) fought Barry Windham (sub. for Ric Flair) & Arn Anderson to a draw in a street fight
- Pat O'Connor Memorial Tag Team Tournament Finals: NWA US Tag Team Champions Rick & Scott Steiner (USA) defeated the Great Muta & Mr. Saito (Japan)
- NWA World Champion Sting pinned the Black Scorpion (Ric Flair) in a steel cage match
1994
- The Cowboys (Silver King and El Texano) defeated Emilio Charles, Jr. and El Satanico to win the vacant CMLL World Tag Team Titles
1995
Bremen, Germany:
- Ludwig Borga (Tony Halme) defeated Rambo to win the CWA title
2000
Carolina, Puerto Rico:
- Thunder and Lightning won the WWC Tag Team Title by defeating The West Texas Rednecks (Barry and Kendall Windham)
2006
Caguas, Puerto Rico:
- Carlito defeated Jon Heidenreich to win the WWC Universal Heavyweight Title
2007
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania:
- Edge defeated Batista and The Undertaker to win the WWE Championship
2012
ROH Final Battle: New York, New York:
- Kevin Steen retained the ROH World Title in a Ladder match over El Generico
- The Brisco Brothers defeated SCUM and Cedrick Alexander & Caprice Coleman to win the ROH Word Tag Team Titles
- The American Wolves defeated Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly
- Jay Lethal defeated Rhino
- Roderick Strong defeated Michael Elgin
- Michael Bennett defeated Jerry Lynn
- Matt Hardy defeated Adam Cole
- Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin defeated Rhett Titus & BJ Whitmer
WWE TLC: Brooklyn, New York
- Naomi won a 9-diva battle royal
- Cody Rhodes & Damien Sandow defeated Rey Mysterio Jr. & Sin Cara in a tables match
- WWE US Champion Antonio Cesaro pinned R-Truth
- WWE IC Champion Kofi Kingston pinned Wade Barrett
- Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, & Roman Reigns defeated Ryback, WWE Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Kane in a TLC match
- WWE Divas Champion Eve pinned Naomi
- World Heavyweight Champion the Big Show pinned Sheamus in a chairs match
- Mike Mizanin, Alberto Del Rio & the Brooklyn Brawler (mystery partner) defeated Heath Slater, Drew McIntyre & Jinder Mahal
- Dolph Ziggler defeated John Cena in a Ladder match for the Money in the Bank contract
2017
NWL Joplin, Missouri:
- Jeremy Wyatt beat Jet Royal in an NWL Title match
- Thor Theriot beat Cody Summers and Bolt Brady in a three-way
- Anthony Gutierrez beat Thomas Shire
- Gary Jay beat Ace Steel
- Maverick DCOR Jack Foster
- Mike Outlaw beat Mike Striker by DQ
- Dak Draper & Mike Outlaw beat Michael Strider & Marco Howlett
- Flex Zerba & Besties in the World beat Rasheed Ali & Niles Plonk & Everett Connors
2018
WWE Tables, Ladders & Chairs: San Jose, California:
- Buddy Murphy defeated Cedric Alexander to retain the Cruiserweight Championship
- Elias defeated Bobby Lashley in a guitar on a pole match
- R-Truth & Carmella defeated Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox in the Mixed Match Challenge finals
- Sheamus & Cesaro defeated Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods and The Usos in a triple threat match to retain the SmackDown Tag Team titles
- Braun Strowman defeated Baron Corbin in a TLC match
- Natalya defeated Ruby Riott in a tables match
- Finn Balor defeated Drew McIntyre
- Rey Mysterio defeated Randy Orton in a chairs match
- Ronda Rousey defeated Nia Jax to retain the Raw Women's Championship
- Daniel Bryan defeated AJ Styles to retain the WWE Championship
- Dean Ambrose defeated Seth Rollins to win the Intercontinental title
- Asuka defeated Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a TLC match to win the SmackDown Women's Championship
